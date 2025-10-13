From the golden leaves that line the steely cement pavements to the smoky skies that hang overhead, there’s truly no denying that autumn has well and truly arrived. But don’t fret, for the changing season brings with it a sense of refreshment that attunes everything we wear, from the fabrics we choose to our approach to layering.
The same can be said for the shades we gravitate towards to suit the frigid temperatures. Neutrals steal the spotlight from vibrant and high-octane tones, and if you’re looking for inspiration for how to bring some oomph into your outfits while keeping with the pared-back colour palette that reigns supreme, you only need to the chicest dressers gallivanting around the French capital.
Indeed, it’s fitting that the new season coincides with the new period on the fashion calendar. So while the latest designer runways present their most recent collections, the guests lining the front row, racing from show to show or just casually strolling through the streets offer a glimpse at their enviable autumnal wardrobes in tandem.
In Paris, the cumulative stop in this marathon month, the sartorial efforts could be seen as a masterclass in pairing muted hues. Though the name suggests something dull, the effect is something altogether more striking. This is predominantly due to the precise colour combination that dominated the week: grey and burgundy.
After recently visiting Paris myself, I noticed just how much of the city was saturated with this pairing; the rich bordeaux fabrics of the city’s premier bistros, the cobblestone streets of the arrondissement, the woven bistro chairs that sit perched under decadent awnings. Clearly taking inspiration from these motifs, the style set in attendance proved exactly how sophisticated this match is by embracing it in their ensembles.
I first noticed this on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore a bespoke gunmetal-coloured suit and dark crimson bag to attend Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director for Chanel.
Then, I recalled an off-duty look from Kendall Jenner that I spotted earlier in the week. While arriving at a fitting at Schiaparelli, the model and mogul donned a sleek grey pencil skirt and tailored trench coat from The Row, completing her look with a knitted burgundy triangle scarf from Los Angeles-based label Almina Concept.
This pairing echoed on the runways, too, as Saint Laurent and Chanel both presented versions of the tinted couplet. What I find most intriguing about these occurrences is the way that they combine two of the autumn’s biggest colour trends in a way that’s not polarising, but complementary.
Both grey and burgundy have battled for top spot over the past couple of years, whereas these silhouettes demonstrate that you can look far more impactful when styling them together. Because if you can’t beat them, join them, right? Another element of note is the way in which the colours are introduced through the addition of strategic accessories, like a designer bag, a woollen scarf or a simple tie.
You need not overpower the base colour of your outfit when introducing new hues. In fact, a deft handling will reap a far superior outcome as it will make you appear more considered, intentional and in-the-know.
Well, that’s the energy I’m claiming this autumn, at least. So with that in mind, keep scrolling below for the effortlessly elegant grey and burgundy pieces to add to your wardrobe.
Shop the Exact Grey and Burgundy Outfits
The Row
Rhydian Virgin Wool Gabardine Trench Coat
Jenner wore this deliciously polished trench coat from The Row while out in the City of Lights, and after just visiting there myself, I can completely vouch for how polished and decadent this French girl-approved staple makes any outfit look.
The Row
Nythera Virgin Wool Gabardine Pencil Skirt
The Californian reality star and entrepreneur has regularly vouched for the mainstream return of pencil skirts. If the appearance of this piece in her friends Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber's recent looks shows anything, it's that her hard work is paying off.
The Row
The Row Canal Leather Loafers
Inspired by a moccasin, these exact loafers also make an appearance in the wardrobes of Sofia Richie, Zoë Kravitz and Elsa Hosk.
Almina Concept
Triangle Neck Scarf
Buttery soft and incredibly cosy—what's not to love?
Shop More Grey and Burgundy Outfits
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
Make like tailoring titans like The Frankie Shop, Toteme and The Row with this gorgeous ankle-grazing number.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Kalimero Città in Barolo
When it comes to lush carmines and merlot shades, Bottega Veneta is always my first port of call.
The Frankie Shop
Alrose Midi Skirt
Pair with anything from a layered long-sleeve to a funnel-neck jacket and you'll have a look that earns you countless compliments.
Mango
Medium Braided Leather Bag
There's so much to adore about this woven leather bag, but the affordable price point and versatility has got to be up there.
ALIGNE
Daphne V Neck Waisted Blazer
Aligne's waisted blazer is a style we'll pull out every time the air gets a little crisp. It truly is a modern classic and cool-weather staple.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Burgundy
Manu Atelier is synonymous with French luxury, so it only makes sense for their iconic Le Cambon to make an appearance in this edit.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Another wardrobe hero, there's not an autumn that passes without Reformation's cardigan showing up in some enviable celebrity look.
DÔEN
Elowette Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Lace trim skirts continue to have their moment in the sun, and this rich rusted shade is an apt choice for autumn layering. Just wear with heeled boots and the boxiest jacket you can muster.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.