Not Black, Not White—This Is the Chic Neutral Colour Combo People in Paris Are Styling

Burgundy and grey look chic on their own, but the most fashionable people in the French capital have just proved they look better together.

An image of the burgundy and grey outfit trend, as spotted on chic fashion people in Paris, like Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
From the golden leaves that line the steely cement pavements to the smoky skies that hang overhead, there’s truly no denying that autumn has well and truly arrived. But don’t fret, for the changing season brings with it a sense of refreshment that attunes everything we wear, from the fabrics we choose to our approach to layering.

The same can be said for the shades we gravitate towards to suit the frigid temperatures. Neutrals steal the spotlight from vibrant and high-octane tones, and if you’re looking for inspiration for how to bring some oomph into your outfits while keeping with the pared-back colour palette that reigns supreme, you only need to the chicest dressers gallivanting around the French capital.

Indeed, it’s fitting that the new season coincides with the new period on the fashion calendar. So while the latest designer runways present their most recent collections, the guests lining the front row, racing from show to show or just casually strolling through the streets offer a glimpse at their enviable autumnal wardrobes in tandem.

An image of the Chanel spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In Paris, the cumulative stop in this marathon month, the sartorial efforts could be seen as a masterclass in pairing muted hues. Though the name suggests something dull, the effect is something altogether more striking. This is predominantly due to the precise colour combination that dominated the week: grey and burgundy.

After recently visiting Paris myself, I noticed just how much of the city was saturated with this pairing; the rich bordeaux fabrics of the city’s premier bistros, the cobblestone streets of the arrondissement, the woven bistro chairs that sit perched under decadent awnings. Clearly taking inspiration from these motifs, the style set in attendance proved exactly how sophisticated this match is by embracing it in their ensembles.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a grey suit with a burgundy Chanel bag to the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

I first noticed this on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore a bespoke gunmetal-coloured suit and dark crimson bag to attend Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director for Chanel.

The collarless shape of her blazer is something I’ve also noticed beginning to bubble up, with expensive-looking high-street options already cropping up on the market. However, it was the way the British model offset the quieter pigment with the sultry shade that piqued my interest most.

Then, I recalled an off-duty look from Kendall Jenner that I spotted earlier in the week. While arriving at a fitting at Schiaparelli, the model and mogul donned a sleek grey pencil skirt and tailored trench coat from The Row, completing her look with a knitted burgundy triangle scarf from Los Angeles-based label Almina Concept.

Kendall Jenner wears a grey trench coat from The Row and a burgundy head scarf from Almina Concept.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This pairing echoed on the runways, too, as Saint Laurent and Chanel both presented versions of the tinted couplet. What I find most intriguing about these occurrences is the way that they combine two of the autumn’s biggest colour trends in a way that’s not polarising, but complementary.

Both grey and burgundy have battled for top spot over the past couple of years, whereas these silhouettes demonstrate that you can look far more impactful when styling them together. Because if you can’t beat them, join them, right? Another element of note is the way in which the colours are introduced through the addition of strategic accessories, like a designer bag, a woollen scarf or a simple tie.

An image of the grey and burgundy outfit trend on the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You need not overpower the base colour of your outfit when introducing new hues. In fact, a deft handling will reap a far superior outcome as it will make you appear more considered, intentional and in-the-know.

Well, that’s the energy I’m claiming this autumn, at least. So with that in mind, keep scrolling below for the effortlessly elegant grey and burgundy pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Shop the Exact Grey and Burgundy Outfits

Shop More Grey and Burgundy Outfits

