I don't care what anyone says about leggings. Whether they're "in" or "out," chic or not, I wear them multiple times a week. Naturally, I've amassed two large drawers of them, but the funny thing is, all of my leggings are either black, navy, or brown. As a minimalist dresser living in New York City, I rarely experiment with color, especially in the winter. However, if anyone could convince me that there's a legging color that looks chicer than black, navy, and brown right now, it's Jennifer Lopez. The actress and singer, who is preparing for her Las Vegas residency, was spotted early this week at a studio for rehearsals. For the occasion, J.Lo brought a bit of winter style to L.A., despite the 70-degree temperatures, by choosing a white puffer vest, a pale pink crewneck sweatshirt, and matching pale pink leggings.
The unexpected accessories were a match for the bold leggings. Instead of the typical athletic look achieved with sneakers, J.Lo chose ivory combat boots, lending a more fashionable and elevated feel to her winter athleisure. The ensemble was completed with an oversize pink furry bag, which lent an alpine-chic vibe.
J.Lo's decision to break away from neutral-colored leggings and wear a more eye-catching pair is something we should all note this winter. Pale pink leggings offer a fresh pop of color and bring a touch of joy to the often muted seasonal palette. Beyond lifting your mood with their subtle yet cheerful tone, they are versatile, pairing beautifully with sports bras and tank tops, as well as beige or white faux-fur coats and cozy sweaters.
Scroll down to shop similar pale pink leggings to recreate J.Lo's elegant activewear outfit.
Shop J.Lo's Look
BP.
Relaxed Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye at Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.