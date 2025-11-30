Burgundy’s Close Cousin Is Quietly Becoming 2026’s Most Elegant Color Trend

Plum color trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

Burgundy red is incredibly popular this season, just like it always is every fall and winter. While there's always value in coming back to a classic, fashion insiders around the world are also always finding ways to keep things current. This season, they're leaning into burgundy's close cousin: humble plum.

Where burgundy has brown undertones, plum has stronger hints of purple, making it more vibrant, fun, and fresh for 2025 and 2026. Below, I've picked some of the best plum jackets, coats, dresses, pants, and accessories that are ideal for perking up your cold-weather wardrobe. You'll see the difference is subtle, but fashion insiders will definitely take notice. And, of course, you're welcome to mix and match with your reliable burgundy faves—there's no need to ditch it altogether.

Outerwear

Plum color trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plum coats and jackets bring a ton of vibrancy to an otherwise neutral look. Plum outerwear goes well with shades of blue, pink, brown, and yes, even burgundy.

Dresses

Plum color trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A plum dress is a perfect pick for winter festivities because it's such a lively color. That said, with a dress like the one from Lulus below, you could easily pair it with tights, a tailored jacket, and sensible flats for work.

Pants

Plum color trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm not gonna lie, I'm still slightly scarred from the bright-colored skinny jeans era of '07. Plum pants, though, could very well prove to be the antidote. They look amazing as part of a matching set, but otherwise pair beautifully with gray, black, and white for an easy outfit solution.

Accessories

Plum color trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Bottega Veneta is going to make its iconic bag in plum, seen above, you can very much consider the color ripe for copying. It's lucky, then, that I found you a capsule selection of bags, shoes, glasses, and hair pieces.

Explore More:
Latest
  • Plaid outfits
    Plaid Comes Back Every Fall, But These 5 Outfits Make It Look Thoroughly Fresh

    Mad for plaid.

  • Leopard pants
    The 21 Cutest Leopard Pants From Zara, Gap, Madewell, and More

    Perfect for date night.

You might also like
View More ▸