Burgundy’s Close Cousin Is Quietly Becoming 2026’s Most Elegant Color Trend

Where burgundy has brown undertones, plum has stronger hints of purple, making it more vibrant, fun, and fresh for 2025 and 2026. Below, I've picked some of the best plum jackets, coats, dresses, pants, and accessories that are ideal for perking up your cold-weather wardrobe. You'll see the difference is subtle, but fashion insiders will definitely take notice. And, of course, you're welcome to mix and match with your reliable burgundy faves—there's no need to ditch it altogether.
Outerwear
Plum coats and jackets bring a ton of vibrancy to an otherwise neutral look. Plum outerwear goes well with shades of blue, pink, brown, and yes, even burgundy.
Nobody's Child
Longline Double Breasted Coat in Plum
Ann Taylor
Petite Belted Trench Coat
ZARA
Embroidered Velvet Puffer Jacket
AQUA
Double Breasted Coat
Ann Taylor
Moto Bomber Jacket
Dresses
A plum dress is a perfect pick for winter festivities because it's such a lively color. That said, with a dress like the one from Lulus below, you could easily pair it with tights, a tailored jacket, and sensible flats for work.
Lulus
Purple Knit Dress
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Drape Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Mini Dress in Plum
ASOS DESIGN
Twisted Bust Detail Mesh Maxi Dress With Tie Back Halter Neck in Plum
Lovers and Friends
Margot Gown
Pants
I'm not gonna lie, I'm still slightly scarred from the bright-colored skinny jeans era of '07. Plum pants, though, could very well prove to be the antidote. They look amazing as part of a matching set, but otherwise pair beautifully with gray, black, and white for an easy outfit solution.
Wilfred at Aritzia
The Lodge Pants
Spanx
Wide Leg Pants
JAKI
Helena Elastic Waist Satin Trousers
Accessories
If Bottega Veneta is going to make its iconic bag in plum, seen above, you can very much consider the color ripe for copying. It's lucky, then, that I found you a capsule selection of bags, shoes, glasses, and hair pieces.