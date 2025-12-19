Black Leather Gloves Are Nice, But This Unexpected Accessory Is 10 Times Cooler

I love black leather gloves as much as the next fashion person. They're classic, they're chic, and they go with everything. I get it, but lately, every time I reach for mine, I hesitate. Suddenly, timeless black leather feels a little too stiff, boring, and expected. Everywhere I look—on stylish strangers at coffee shops, in my Instagram Saved folders, peeking out from oversize coat sleeves during fashion week—I keep noticing something far more playful: colored gloves.
I'm talking about a baby blue that feels fresh and slightly surreal, a soft pink that reads cool instead of precious, an olive green that make even the simplest outfit look intentional, and a bold red that turns a cold-weather necessity into a statement. What started as a small styling detail has quietly become my favorite way to make winter outfits feel fun again. Whether they're worn on your hands or lazily slung over a belt or east-west handbag, colored gloves are the unexpected winter outfit upgrade that'll let every fashion insider know that you know ball.
Consider this your sign to give your black gloves a day off. This unexpected accessory just might be the easiest way to look 10 times cooler without trying at all.
Colored Gloves on the Runway
Colored gloves made an appearance in several shows over the last few seasons, and brands such as Gucci, Prada, Fiorucci, and Saint Laurent are all taking part. Colored gloves were either the standout statement accessory (as reflected in the styling at Gucci and Prada) or worn in a monochromatic 'fit à la Fiorucci.
How to Style Colored Gloves
When it comes to styling colored gloves, err on the side of fun and whimsy and opt for a complete brightly colored palette for your ensemble. If you're more inclined toward neutrals, make your colored gloves a bright pop of color in an otherwise classic look.
Shop Colored Gloves
Portolano
Silk Lined Leather Gloves
Wearing Conscious
Above Wrist Classic Italian Nappa Leather Gloves
Nour Hammour
Short Gloves
Agnelle
Long Leather Gloves
Frances Valentine
Luisa Asterisk Leather Glove
Fratelli Orsini
Italian Lambskin Leather Gloves With Cashmere Lining
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.