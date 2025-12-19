Trust Me—Buy These 22 Things

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.
Welcome to the latest installment of Trust Me—Buy This! Today, we're jumping right in with the pieces I've been wearing nonstop this cold-weather season. From the going-out top and skirt I've already gotten all my friends to buy to my favorite basics, like a black oversize sweater and loafers, these are the items I not only enjoyed through my screen but also genuinely love IRL. If you're looking to treat yourself to something new just in time for the holidays but want it to be truly vetted and endorsed, this roundup is for you. Simply keep scrolling to get started! For more frequent updates on my shopping picks, be sure to subscribe here to get the weekly Trust Me—Buy This newsletter straight to your inbox.
I've worn this sheer wrap more times than I should even admit. Whether for an event or dinner, it's the perfect going-out top that's not even really a top, and I'm constantly getting complimented on it.
Eileen Fisher
Sheer Silk Georgette Wrap
FAVORITE DAUGHTER
The Low Favorite Pant
Whether with boots or sneakers, this COS jacket is the piece I throw on when I really want to look put-together. I mean, how can you not look polished and intentional in a sand suede jacket? I didn't intend for it to match my favorite sneakers when I bought it, but it's great that it does.
COS
Collared Suede Jacket
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
Destree
Gunther Black Leather Bag With Passementerie Detail
There's nothing better than people telling you they love your set and being able to reply with "Thanks, it's from Gap!"
GapStudio
Big Shirt
GapStudio
Low Rise Loose Trousers
These are two staple pieces I bought recently in November and haven't stopped wearing since. The sweater is perfectly oversize—not too loose and not clingy—and the loafers add polish to every outfit but are shockingly durable and comfortable too.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
The Row
Patent Leather Loafers
Another trick of mine for looking like I really put an outfit together lately has been to swap my jeans for silky pants. I recently bought these in both white and navy and wear them nonstop.
Janessa Leoné
Genevieve Sweater
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
aeyde
Jasper Suede Boat Loafers
This is just one of many ways I've styled this perfect Zara suede jacket.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt
Khaite
Mia Leather T-Strap Pumps
One thing about me is I love a skort, and this black satin one has filled a hole I didn't even realize was in my wardrobe. Note: I did size up for a slightly longer fit.