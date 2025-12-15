Not Just Puffers, Not Just Sweaters—4 Winter It Items That Are Nonnegotiables for a Chic Winter Wardrobe

It's easy to fall into a winter styling rut when it's cold because it's hard to muster up the desire to look cute when you just want to be cozy. But there are more creative ways to do that than with just puffer jackets and cashmere cardigans. Actually, you don't really even need that much to create a little bit more intrigue in your winter wardrobe. I say this from experience.
After much boots-on-the-ground journalism (staring at people on the New York City subway) and trial and error (shopping extensively), I've come to the conclusion that you really only need four very specific winter wardrobe pieces to create outfits that feel exciting this season. Seriously, if I throw any of them on, I instantly feel better about whatever it is I'm wearing, and it requires little to no effort at all.
Below, see four nonnegotiable winter items that I guarantee will make your cold-weather wardrobe truly pop and feel exciting to wear.
An Afghan Coat
The afghan coat is the perfect coat. With layers of shearling or faux fur that line the collar, buttons, and cuffs, it's cozy on the body and on the eyes. They've been around for hundreds of years but reentered the mainstream in the 1960s when hippies picked them up as part of their bohemian uniform. They've also been nicknamed Penny Lane coats due to Kate Hudson's character wearing one as a signature part of her iconic style in the film Almost Famous. An afghan coat isn't necessarily warmer than your standard puffer coat on its own, but when layered on top of a thick turtleneck sweater and scarf, it certainly can be.
A Funky Skinny Scarf
A chunky scarf is absolutely necessary for a blisteringly cold January day, but the weather in the winter ebbs and flows with some super-cold days followed by just plain cold days. For the latter, there's the funky skinny scarf. Skinny scarves are inherently fabulous because they're somewhat useless. They really are just a garnish. When layered with a simple coat that'll keep you warm, a beanie, and an oversize brushed-mohair sweater underneath, it'll look like the ideal winter bow on top of a otherwise practical outfit.
A Fluffy, Pet-Like Bag
Gripping onto a bag with shaking hands that are freezing and probably flaking from the cold should feel comforting, so it should be fuzzy, like a small pet you can carry around without having to care or worry for it. Fluffy bags can keep your hands warm when you walk outside into a day that feels like a polar vortex, but they also add some easy texture that'll make your look more dynamic.
