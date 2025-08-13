Is the "Clean Girl" Still Relevant? How TikTok's Longest-Running Aesthetic Has Evolved

Nearly five years since the "clean girl" aesthetic first arrived, the trend is still holding strong. Here, one fashion writer unpacks its impact on the fashion and beauty industries and breaks down what clean girls are wearing in 2025.

Crystal clear skin, matcha in hand and a basic white T-shirt cropped to one’s figure—these are the hallmarks of the clean girl aesthetic.

Coined in 2021, the niche micro trend was one of the world’s first social media-led movements to successfully transcend the algorithm with an ideology of slick-backed buns, pared-back makeup and regimented skincare regimens.

This isn’t the first time you’re hearing about it, and it won’t be the last. So, in this excessively accelerated trend cycle, why has the clean girl aesthetic been the one to endure?

What Is the Clean Girl Aesthetic?

As the name hints at, the key to achieving the clean girl aesthetic is to curate an appearance that suggests a hyper-manicured persona. Outfits, which typically involve the appearance of a pair of Levi's 501s or an athleisure set from Alo or Adanola, should be so stain-free that they look like they’ve just been ripped from the plastic of a dry cleaner's garment bag.

Hair must be absent from flyaways, thanks to the help of a smoothing balm and Olaplex’s cult-favourite No. 7 Bonding Oil. Makeup will be minimal, if wearing any at all, and must always feature some sort of glossy lip, hydrated by none other than Rhode Beauty’s Peptide Lip Treatment.

An image of Hailey Bieber wearing staples of the clean girl aesthetic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the period that immediately followed the pandemic, our fixation with hygiene made it easy to understand why this trope flourished at the time. The pendulum swung from the Y2K stylings of the likes of Blumarine, Diesel and Euphoria excelled at and landed on a more sanitised silhouette where a veil of effortless perfection must be projected. Though she’s never personally acknowledged this title—nor rejected it for that matter—Hailey Bieber’s own approach to beauty and fashion became the template to follow.

But time has a fickle way of making us forget. As our collective tastes shifted from glazed doughnut complexions to a more achievable appearance that reflects a life well lived—see: star pimple patches that conceal a breakout, soft blur makeup speckled with abandon over our cheekbones, the remnants of last night’s eyeliner—how has the clean girl aesthetic held its own?

An image of @nnennaechem showing what the clean girl aesthetic looks like in 2025.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Is the Clean Girl Aesthetic Trending in 2025?

If the sentiment on TikTok can be taken as some sort of barometer, it’s safe to assume that the clean girl aesthetic is no longer trending as furiously as it was in the early parts of the decade. Nevertheless, the remnants of this reign still persist.

In 2025, the way to garner the most amount of cultural cache is through a shroud of relatability. To remain a person of influence, you can no longer act above the masses, but a part of it.

It’s this quality that has encouraged Kylie Jenner, someone who rejected enhancing her lips through the use of filler, to open up about the specifics of her breast augmentation. Or for Addison Rae to earnestly express a desire for stardom in her self-titled debut album and accompanying promotional posts, both of which are crafted through a lens that is reminiscent of the things you’d reblog on Tumblr pages.

The most successful example is obviously Charli XCX’s 2024 album, Brat. To aggressive club beats, the British musician sang about everything from calling the paparazzi on herself, throwing parties and generational trauma. The accompanying visual language was one that favoured disorder in leather micro shorts, hole-laden ribbed white tank tops and unruly hair tousled by a combination of dance floor sweat and dry shampoo.

In light of this, you might think that the clean girl aesthetic was left behind as soon as we started swapping iced lattes for ice-cold dirty martinis. That’s not an entirely accurate read, however. It’s not that the clean girl aesthetic has waned, but rather acquiesced and evolved into something more modern.

An image of @amaka.hamelijnck wearing an example of what clean girl aesthetic fashion looks like in 2025.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

How to Achieve the Clean Girl Aesthetic in 2025

If you look at current dressing methods that have taken hold, you’ll notice that most bear resemblance to the clean girl aesthetic. Take quiet luxury, for example. Though slightly more mature in tone, both looks prioritise a form of polished minimalism, albeit at varying degrees of what can be considered elegant and aspirational. (Read: Stanley Cups and chrome manicures.)

As the fashion landscape evolves further into one that prioritises Chloé’s bohemian sensibility and the sleazy attitude prominent in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the prototypical clean girl as it first appeared will be less and less relevant.

To be a clean girl in 2025 is to still adore the features that made the trend so prominent in 2025, but to do so with more self-awareness. Instead of flaunting blemish-free, woke-up-like-this, flawless-level skin, clean girls are acknowledging the expansive and sometimes exhausting routines they’ve implemented to emulate a shower-fresh characteristic.

An image of @marina_torres wearing an example of what clean girl aesthetic fashion looks like in 2025.

(Image credit: @marina_torres )

On a fashion level, things have pretty much remained the same, save for the addition of accessories like bag charms that help showcase individual personalities. Instead of there being one overarching clean girl aesthetic uniform, those who adopt this trend are taking more risks than they ever have and branching out from a prescriptive template.

You’ll still find sophisticated neutrals and timeless shapes, but this might take on a more charming and vintage feel with the presence of polka dots, lacy slips or even capri pants.

Crunchy scents like Chanel’s Chance or Glossier You will always have a place in this capsule wardrobe, as will skin tints from Merit and jewellery from Mejuri.

An image of Hailey Bieber wearing a polkadot dress and flip-flops

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Don’t think these trends are fleeting, either. This more classic approach to the clean girl aesthetic will see it prevail well through the late half of the decade; it just might take you more time to decode when you spot these styles in the wild.

