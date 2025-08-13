Is the "Clean Girl" Still Relevant? How TikTok's Longest-Running Aesthetic Has Evolved
Nearly five years since the "clean girl" aesthetic first arrived, the trend is still holding strong. Here, one fashion writer unpacks its impact on the fashion and beauty industries and breaks down what clean girls are wearing in 2025.
Crystal clear skin, matcha in hand and a basic white T-shirt cropped to one’s figure—these are the hallmarks of the clean girl aesthetic.
Coined in 2021, the niche micro trend was one of the world’s first social media-led movements to successfully transcend the algorithm with an ideology of slick-backed buns, pared-back makeup and regimented skincare regimens.
This isn’t the first time you’re hearing about it, and it won’t be the last. So, in this excessively accelerated trend cycle, why has the clean girl aesthetic been the one to endure?
What Is the Clean Girl Aesthetic?
As the name hints at, the key to achieving the clean girl aesthetic is to curate an appearance that suggests a hyper-manicured persona. Outfits, which typically involve the appearance of a pair of Levi's 501s or an athleisure set from Alo or Adanola, should be so stain-free that they look like they’ve just been ripped from the plastic of a dry cleaner's garment bag.
In the period that immediately followed the pandemic, our fixation with hygiene made it easy to understand why this trope flourished at the time. The pendulum swung from the Y2K stylings of the likes of Blumarine, Diesel and Euphoria excelled at and landed on a more sanitised silhouette where a veil of effortless perfection must be projected. Though she’s never personally acknowledged this title—nor rejected it for that matter—Hailey Bieber’s own approach to beauty and fashion became the template to follow.
But time has a fickle way of making us forget. As our collective tastes shifted from glazed doughnut complexions to a more achievable appearance that reflects a life well lived—see: star pimple patches that conceal a breakout, soft blur makeup speckled with abandon over our cheekbones, the remnants of last night’s eyeliner—how has the clean girl aesthetic held its own?
Is the Clean Girl Aesthetic Trending in 2025?
If the sentiment on TikTok can be taken as some sort of barometer, it’s safe to assume that the clean girl aesthetic is no longer trending as furiously as it was in the early parts of the decade. Nevertheless, the remnants of this reign still persist.
In 2025, the way to garner the most amount of cultural cache is through a shroud of relatability. To remain a person of influence, you can no longer act above the masses, but a part of it.
It’s this quality that has encouraged Kylie Jenner, someone who rejected enhancing her lips through the use of filler, to open up about the specifics of her breast augmentation. Or for Addison Rae to earnestly express a desire for stardom in her self-titled debut album and accompanying promotional posts, both of which are crafted through a lens that is reminiscent of the things you’d reblog on Tumblr pages.
The most successful example is obviously Charli XCX’s 2024 album, Brat. To aggressive club beats, the British musician sang about everything from calling the paparazzi on herself, throwing parties and generational trauma. The accompanying visual language was one that favoured disorder in leather micro shorts, hole-laden ribbed white tank tops and unruly hair tousled by a combination of dance floor sweat and dry shampoo.
In light of this, you might think that the clean girl aesthetic was left behind as soon as we started swapping iced lattes for ice-cold dirty martinis. That’s not an entirely accurate read, however. It’s not that the clean girl aesthetic has waned, but rather acquiesced and evolved into something more modern.
How to Achieve the Clean Girl Aesthetic in 2025
If you look at current dressing methods that have taken hold, you’ll notice that most bear resemblance to the clean girl aesthetic. Take quiet luxury, for example. Though slightly more mature in tone, both looks prioritise a form of polished minimalism, albeit at varying degrees of what can be considered elegant and aspirational. (Read: Stanley Cups and chrome manicures.)
As the fashion landscape evolves further into one that prioritises Chloé’s bohemian sensibility and the sleazy attitude prominent in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the prototypical clean girl as it first appeared will be less and less relevant.
To be a clean girl in 2025 is to still adore the features that made the trend so prominent in 2025, but to do so with more self-awareness. Instead of flaunting blemish-free, woke-up-like-this, flawless-level skin, clean girls are acknowledging the expansive and sometimes exhausting routines they’ve implemented to emulate a shower-fresh characteristic.
On a fashion level, things have pretty much remained the same, save for the addition of accessories like bag charms that help showcase individual personalities. Instead of there being one overarching clean girl aesthetic uniform, those who adopt this trend are taking more risks than they ever have and branching out from a prescriptive template.
You’ll still find sophisticated neutrals and timeless shapes, but this might take on a more charming and vintage feel with the presence of polka dots, lacy slips or even capri pants.
Don’t think these trends are fleeting, either. This more classic approach to the clean girl aesthetic will see it prevail well through the late half of the decade; it just might take you more time to decode when you spot these styles in the wild.
Shop Clean Girl Aesthetic Staples
LESET
Laura Margo Recycled Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The basis for a quintessential clean girl outfit begins with a crisp white t-shirt. Leset's Margot style is the perfect fit (not too boxy or tight) and perfect level of sheerness (you'd be hard pressed to see a bra through the sturdy fabric). Plus, it comes with endorsements from several celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence.
AGOLDE
Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These slightly baggy jeans from Agolde are a best seller. But the one thing that separates a clean girl-approved denim from other styles is this classic lighter wash.
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
These ruched loafers are so versatile and a great way to bring in an air of polish without investing in something too structured or matronly.
MANGO
Straight Mid-Rise Suit Trousers
Tailoring is also an indicator of a clean girl. The terse pleats and refined shape they bring to any silhouette makes them second to none.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
The suede Le Cambon from Manu Atelier will convince anyone that you're sophisticated.
ASICS + Cecilie Bahnsen
Gel-Cumulus™ 16 Sscb Floral-Print Mesh Sneakers
Clean girls will use any outing as a chance to look put-together—even exercise. This pretty pair of trainers will help you turn heads while walking to Pilates, on the gym floor at HIIT classes or even just while strolling to a coffee catch-up.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
If there's a pair of leggings that every It girl is wearing, it's this.
H&M
Single-Breasted Jacket
Another tailoring essential. Wear over wide-leg trousers or with a mini skirt.
Free People
Full Bloom Capris
Capris are one way to bring in a bit of individualism to your clean girl uniform. This pair has a timeless quality about them, thanks to the embroidered detail, meaning you won't have to worry about retiring them in a few years.
Dôen
Nevara Dress
Dôen dresses are so dreamy. Their romantic shapes and whimsical silhouettes have this innate ability to look good on everyone.
COS
Faceted Hoop Earrings
Simple, understated and classic.
Merit Beauty
The Uniform
The Uniform is the ultimate base layer in any clean girl's beauty bag.
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
These satin trousers will help your look feel more modern and sophisticated, even if you're just on a morning pastry run.
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Swap out trainers for something a little bit more sweet.
ST. AGNI
Gathered Stretch-Crepe Bodysuit
Clean girls can never have too many elevated tops to balance out their collection of straight-leg jeans.
KALLMEYER
Chloé Checked Voile Shirt
Tie around your waist to bring another element to your pared-back look.
Glossier
You Eau De Parfum
Perfumes don't get much more cleaner than this.
Reformation
Layla Skirt Es
Refined and elegant.
COS
Glass Pendant Necklace
Pendant necklaces are certainly the way to do the clean girl aesthetic in 2025. Just ask Pia Mance, founder of the Hailey Bieber-approved accessory label Heaven Mayhem.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.