Finally—A Makeup Artist Just Let Me In on the Beauty Hack French Women Actually Swear By

If you haven’t heard about the soft blur makeup trend, you’ve most probably seen it—I definitely had. At the SS25 shows, makeup artist Romy Soleimani sent models down the Ulla Johnson runway with blurred out lips and soft focus radiant bases, while some of my favourite influencers, particularly those who lean into an enviably laid-back French-girl beauty aesthetic, have long favoured soft blur beauty looks.

In fact, it turns out this newly coined “soft blur” term is pretty much the approach that French women have always taken with their makeup. So, what actually is the soft blur makeup look? To find out all the details, I spoke to makeup artist and founder of BAER, Scarlett Burton, and she gave me the low down on everything you should know…

What Is Soft Blur Makeup?

“Soft blur makeup is a flawlessly blended, soft-focus matte look,” Burton told me. “It enhances your skin, eyes and lips by making them appear smoother and more defined in colour—without any harsh lines or edge.”

What Products Are Required for Soft Blur Makeup?

"The key to this look is to use cream products that have matte finishes rather than dewy,” said Scarlett, “My favourite product for the soft blur trend is Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm, it's a matte cream which turns to a powder finish on the skin and really blurs pores, imperfections and gives an airbrushed finish to complexion.”

How To Achieve the Soft Blur Makeup Look

“For the skin, I would use matte cream foundations and really buff these into the skin with a larger fluffy complexion brush,” said Burton. “Then, I’d shape with a cream bronzer or contour product, applied with the same fluffy brush, rather than from the applicator." I'm also a big fan of a cream blusher to help achieve the soft blur look.

"For the eyes, I would lean to matte cream or liquid eyeshadows or even blushers if you fancy that pinky/bronze tone, and really buff these out with a small fluffy brush. Lastly, for the lips, I would use a matte lip tint or lipstick and use a very small fluffy brush to apply this. That way you will achieve a diffused colour immediately without having to blend.”

So, now you’re armed with the expert advice, you’re probably wondering how you can recreate the soft blur makeup trend yourself. To help, I’ve pulled together my favourite influencer looks to serve as inspiration, as well as my favourite products for creating the look. Think of this as your new soft blur beauty routine…

The Best Soft Blur Makeup Looks

Use a fluffy brush to blend out your blush like Pia has here.

Médlodie Banfield has the ultimate French soft blur makeup aesthetic.

I’m obsessed with Ama’s blurred contour for a soft sculpted look.

Rather than harsh lines, Cheyanne's soft matte lip has an effortlessly diffused finish.

Here, Julie shows how you can pair the soft blur trend with a stronger lip for a more statement look.

The Best Soft Blur Makeup Products

1. Iconic London Velvet Smooth Pore-refining Primer

Iconic London Velvet Smooth Pore Refining Primer £24 SHOP NOW For a flawless base, this primer is my new go-to. It’s ultra-light and whipped in texture, meaning it feels almost pillowy as you apply it. When blended, it creates a veil on the skin, smoothing and blurring without feeling dry or heavy. I didn’t expect to fall in love with this primer but now I wouldn’t be without it.

2. Huda Easy Blur Foundation

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation £32 SHOP NOW Huda Beauty has always made some of my favourite foundations but the brand's latest launch Easy Blur is, in my opinion, the best yet. Offering a medium buildable coverage, it blends seamlessly into the skin blurring any fine lines and blemishes. I like to apply it using the matching brush which is incredibly dense and perfect for giving the airbrushed finish the soft blur makeup trend calls for.

3. Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Nars Cosmetics Soft Matte Complete Concealer £28 SHOP NOW I was first introduced to this concealer many years ago by a makeup artist who swore by it for achieving a natural yet flawless finish on camera. The great thing about it is how little you need to conceal and blur. The smallest dot blends out smoothly and hides dark circles and blemishes easily.

4. Makeup by Mario Surrealskin Soft Blur Setting Powder

Makeup By Mario Surrealskin™ Soft Blur Setting Powder £38 SHOP NOW I’ve always been a pressed powder girl, but recently I made the switch to loose formulas (Makeup by Mario’s Surrealskin powder in particular)—and I haven’t looked back. Designed to be weightless, non-cakey and offer a blurred natural finish, it sits beautifully on the skin, mattifying and giving an airbrushed effect. I apply using my Real Techniques Setting Brush , focusing on areas that need a little extra coverage.

5. Danessa Myricks Beauty Blurring Balm Powder

Danessa Myricks Beauty Blurring Balm Powder £28 SHOP NOW This is Burton's favourite blurring product. Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm is a cream to powder blush which melts into the skin for the most beautiful wash of colour. If you think this would mean it would lack pigment however, think again—the shades are bold and easily buildable, meaning you can achieve both a natural or high-impact finish depending on your preference.

6. Refy Lip Blush

Refy Lip Blush £16 SHOP NOW As Burton mentioned, the key to a soft blur makeup look is to avoid any harsh lines so skip lip liner and traditional lipsticks and instead opt for a blurring product, like Refy’s Lip Blush. Available in 6 shades, each one gives a sheer wash of matte colour that blurs and blends onto the lips easily. I like to apply from the bullet before using my finger to press extra pigment into the centre of my lip for a soft focus look.

7. Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray