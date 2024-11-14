Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Preppy Flat Shoe Trend Fashion People Choose Whenever They Want to Look Polished

Kendall Jenner has many fashion moods, but "preppy" isn't often one of them. Taking a break from the ultra-luxe aesthetic she's been experimenting with recently, Jenner stepped out this week in a chic autumn outfit that told me she's officially entered her preppy era.

Wearing a black Reformation miniskirt (£98 and quite possibly the perfect black mini), and a grey knitted vest layered over a blue striped shirt, Jenner's look was off to a playful start. Leaning into the smart nature of her polished outfit, Jenner reached for the specific shoe trend I always see fashion people wearing with their smartest looks. Instead of trending Mary Janes or kitten heels, Jenner selected sleek leather loafers to complete her weekday look.

But, rather than selecting a plain black pair, Jenner's loafers featured a chic gathered detail at the toe that gave her flats a particularly expensive-looking edge. This detail started with The Row's gathered loafers earlier in the year, and I have since seen iterations at the likes of Saint Laurent, Tod's and Acne Studios. Though I do not doubt that Jenner's shoes were a designer buy, I've seen plenty of high street equivalents that feature the same subtle pleated detail that makes them look well beyond their humble price tags.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing her black leather loafers sans socks, Jenner took a minimal approach to her accessorising, styling her look with a black leather handbag and simple black sunglasses. You could simply add tights to tweak a look that's more appropriate for the British weather.

Keen to take a leaf out of Jenner's stylish book, read on to discover our edit of the best gathered loafers here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GATHERED LOAFERS HERE:

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW These also come in off-white and silver.

Asos Leather Loafer in Burgundy Croc £75 SHOP NOW The croc-effect gives these such an expensive-looking energy.

The Row Leather Loafers £1210 SHOP NOW Style the with tailored trousers or pair with a miniskirt like Jenner.

Whistles Black Manny Slim Loafer £159 SHOP NOW Style with crew socks or wear without.

Mango Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW The fresh cream shade gives these such bright energy.

John Lewis Patent Leather Penny Loafers £79 SHOP NOW Style these with denim or dress with up with a tailored trouser.

Topshop Clover Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail £78 SHOP NOW The square toe finish gives these a neat and structure feel.

Dear Frances Luca Loafers £475 SHOP NOW I always come back to Dear Frances for their elegant footwear designs.

Acne Studios Leather Loafers £530 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Stradivarius Loafers With Gathered Detail £30 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Zara Gathered Loafers With Metal Detail £36 SHOP NOW In a rich navy hue, these style well with dark denim and add dimension to black outfits.

Saint Laurent Le Loafers £770 SHOP NOW These also come in mens sizing.