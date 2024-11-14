Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Preppy Flat Shoe Trend Fashion People Choose Whenever They Want to Look Polished

Kendall Jenner has many fashion moods, but "preppy" isn't often one of them. Taking a break from the ultra-luxe aesthetic she's been experimenting with recently, Jenner stepped out this week in a chic autumn outfit that told me she's officially entered her preppy era.

Wearing a black Reformation miniskirt (£98 and quite possibly the perfect black mini), and a grey knitted vest layered over a blue striped shirt, Jenner's look was off to a playful start. Leaning into the smart nature of her polished outfit, Jenner reached for the specific shoe trend I always see fashion people wearing with their smartest looks. Instead of trending Mary Janes or kitten heels, Jenner selected sleek leather loafers to complete her weekday look.

But, rather than selecting a plain black pair, Jenner's loafers featured a chic gathered detail at the toe that gave her flats a particularly expensive-looking edge. This detail started with The Row's gathered loafers earlier in the year, and I have since seen iterations at the likes of Saint Laurent, Tod's and Acne Studios. Though I do not doubt that Jenner's shoes were a designer buy, I've seen plenty of high street equivalents that feature the same subtle pleated detail that makes them look well beyond their humble price tags.

Kendall Jenner wears tassel loafers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing her black leather loafers sans socks, Jenner took a minimal approach to her accessorising, styling her look with a black leather handbag and simple black sunglasses. You could simply add tights to tweak a look that's more appropriate for the British weather.

Keen to take a leaf out of Jenner's stylish book, read on to discover our edit of the best gathered loafers here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GATHERED LOAFERS HERE:

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These also come in off-white and silver.

Asos Edition Premium Leather Loafer in Burgundy Croc
Asos
Leather Loafer in Burgundy Croc

The croc-effect gives these such an expensive-looking energy.

Leather Loafers
The Row
Leather Loafers

Style the with tailored trousers or pair with a miniskirt like Jenner.

Black Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer

Style with crew socks or wear without.

Leather Loafers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Loafers

The fresh cream shade gives these such bright energy.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafers, Bordeaux
John Lewis
Patent Leather Penny Loafers

Style these with denim or dress with up with a tailored trouser.

Topshop Premium Clover Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail in Black
Topshop
Clover Leather Loafers With Ruched Detail

The square toe finish gives these a neat and structure feel.

Luca Loafer, Black Shine
Dear Frances
Luca Loafers

I always come back to Dear Frances for their elegant footwear designs.

Leather Loafers
Acne Studios
Leather Loafers

These are well on their way to selling out.

Loafers With Gathered Detail
Stradivarius
Loafers With Gathered Detail

These look much more expensive than they are.

Gathered Loafers With Metal Detail
Zara
Gathered Loafers With Metal Detail

In a rich navy hue, these style well with dark denim and add dimension to black outfits.

ysl,

Saint Laurent
Le Loafers

These also come in mens sizing.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

These also come in black, red and white.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

