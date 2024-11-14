Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Preppy Flat Shoe Trend Fashion People Choose Whenever They Want to Look Polished
Kendall Jenner has many fashion moods, but "preppy" isn't often one of them. Taking a break from the ultra-luxe aesthetic she's been experimenting with recently, Jenner stepped out this week in a chic autumn outfit that told me she's officially entered her preppy era.
Wearing a black Reformation miniskirt (£98 and quite possibly the perfect black mini), and a grey knitted vest layered over a blue striped shirt, Jenner's look was off to a playful start. Leaning into the smart nature of her polished outfit, Jenner reached for the specific shoe trend I always see fashion people wearing with their smartest looks. Instead of trending Mary Janes or kitten heels, Jenner selected sleek leather loafers to complete her weekday look.
But, rather than selecting a plain black pair, Jenner's loafers featured a chic gathered detail at the toe that gave her flats a particularly expensive-looking edge. This detail started with The Row's gathered loafers earlier in the year, and I have since seen iterations at the likes of Saint Laurent, Tod's and Acne Studios. Though I do not doubt that Jenner's shoes were a designer buy, I've seen plenty of high street equivalents that feature the same subtle pleated detail that makes them look well beyond their humble price tags.
Wearing her black leather loafers sans socks, Jenner took a minimal approach to her accessorising, styling her look with a black leather handbag and simple black sunglasses. You could simply add tights to tweak a look that's more appropriate for the British weather.
Keen to take a leaf out of Jenner's stylish book, read on to discover our edit of the best gathered loafers here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GATHERED LOAFERS HERE:
Style these with denim or dress with up with a tailored trouser.
The square toe finish gives these a neat and structure feel.
In a rich navy hue, these style well with dark denim and add dimension to black outfits.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
