It's Here: The Tasteful Staple Every It-Girl Will Own In 2026

Chanel runway look with a quarter-zip sweater
When the Chanel Métiers d'Art pre-fall 2026 runway show opened in New York, the first look worn by model Bhavitha Mandava was styled in the fashion of a true NYC commuter. The model wore jeans and two-tone slingbacks topped off with a white T-shirt and a quarter-zip collared sweater. The simplicity and practicality of the outfit immediately stood out, as did its familiarity. The quarter-zip knit, specifically, has been a dominating topic of conversations in the fashion space.

In menswear, GQ has charted the rise of the quarter-zip everywhere from how it’s trending on social media and TikTok to a recent Dior look worn by Jonathan Bailey, who “managed to make a corporate quarter-zip feel downright sexy.” Now, it’s a piece that is also set to take off in the womenswear space. The Chanel runway look, of course, set the tone. But it’s starting to enter the fashion space in a bigger way, whether it’s the wardrobe of celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence or the looks of the style set on the streets of NYC. Ahead, shop the quarter-zip sweater: the tasteful staple every It-girl will own in 2026.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.