Merit's New SPF Is 1000% Worth the Hype—It Makes My Skin Look Airbrushed

When cult beauty brand Merit launches a new product, there's a solid chance (like, 99.99%) I'll be obsessed. The fragrance? An instant editor favorite . The lip liners? Creamy, long-lasting , and so dang pretty. My ears immediately perk up with each announcement, my fingertips itching to add to cart, but I'll be honest: I wasn't so sure about the brand's new tinted mineral SPF. I'm not usually a tinted sunscreen type of gal, as they tend to feel way too goopy on my skin. That said, Merit's airy, ultra-sheer coverage formula with pore-blurring powders sounded too intriguing to pass up. Could The Uniform be the one tinted SPF to change my tune?

If you can't tell from the headline above, the answer is a resounding yes. I've been testing it for the past month, and I'm not kidding, it makes my skin look airbrushed—like a permanent soft-focus effect. (I stopped wearing foundation because of it!) For those on the prowl for a new everyday sunscreen, I can't recommend it enough, so see below for every spectacular detail.

The Formula

First up: Let's chat ingredients. As I mentioned, The Uniform is a 100% mineral SPF, calling upon 15% zinc oxide to physically block the sun's rays. Now, those familiar with zinc-based formulas know that the ingredient is notorious for being difficult to spread and leaving behind a ghostly cast. The Uniform, however, mitigates those gripes by including a few standout heroes.

First, it uses a plant-based silicone alternative to ensure an emollient sensorial experience. (Read: a velvety texture that spreads nice and evenly on the skin). Then Merit included a mineral SPF powder booster to help give formula a soft, blurred finish. But the coolest addition, in my opinion, is the proprietary pigment dispersion technology—a relatively new raw material in the SPF world. "It means that the zinc and the pigment in the tinted SPF blend really nicely together instead of separating," Merit CMO Aila Morin tells me over Zoom. It also helps ensure the same level of sheerness across the entire shade range, which is quite rare for a tinted mineral SPF (but more on the shade front in just a moment!).

Merit Beauty The Uniform $38 SHOP NOW

Other than that, you won't find too many potent actives in the oil-free, noncomedogenic formula (such as vitamin C, niacinamide, peptides, etc.). This, Morin says, was very much intentional. "So many people have barrier issues from using too many actives," she notes. In fact, there's not even a huge emphasis on moisture, which helps keep the formula from feeling too "heavy" on the skin.

Morin shares, "We only put as much hydration in it as was needed to balance out the zinc." It's not drying by any means, but it is a departure from other mineral sunscreens that load on the emollients for a far creamier (yet often oilier) experience. "If we had put it in an oil [base], it would have that really occlusive feeling on the skin," Morin adds. "This dries down because it's water based, and then the powders blur on top."

The Shades

While The Uniform is meant to complement The Minimalist—Merit's best-selling complexion stick—it's not a 1:1 shade match. The latter comes in 30 shades, while this tinted SPF has 15 flexible corresponding pigments. This means one shade of The Uniform could theoretically cover four shades of The Minimalist, or it could be a true 1:1 match. It ultimately depends on your undertones, Morin tells me, but rest assured that there is a Minimalist hue for each SPF shade, clearly denoted on each Uniform box.

And as I alluded to up top, each formula has the same level of sheerness regardless of the specific shade. This is pretty impressive, as typically mineral sunscreen formulas will add pigment to deeper shades in order to balance out the zinc; this nixes any dreaded white cast, but it also means the formula might not have the same finish (in this case, sheer and buildable) across the entire range.

Speaking of shade balance, The Uniform also maintains a steady finish all day long, "A lot of times with SPF, you'll put it on [and] 10 minutes later, it's a different color. An hour later, it's a different color. On deeper skin tones in particular, it tends to go really cool-toned." The Uniform, however, doesn't fluctuate whatsoever.

The Application

Given the water-based formula with skin-blurring powders, The Uniform's application is smooth and velvety—never greasy. If you're looking for an SPF that will give you a dewy sheen, this isn't it. It has more of a soft-matte, pillowy finish.

"We didn't make a tinted moisturizer very intentionally," Morin shares. Namely, because so many people (myself included) tend to layer tinted SPF over a regular moisturizer, and piling a rich, creamy formula on top of a face cream can feel far too occlusive—borderline "melty" in the summer months. "[Uniform] almost has a serum-like base without being too liquid-y, which is super intentional," Morin adds. "It balances the zinc and feels nice on skin, but it's not overly hydrating, so it's not going to feel occlusive or slide."

(Image credit: Merit)

My Results

Not to be dramatic, but I despise tinted sunscreen. I like to really pile on SPF (gotta practice what I preach as a beauty editor, you know?), but I don't necessarily want a full face of pigment. I typically approach complexion products with a less-is-more mentality, which defies the rules of SPF application. (Remember the two-finger rule, people!) Plus, as Morin shared, the extra pigment often makes SPF formulas feel heavy, and it also somehow transfers onto my clothes every single time. (I've ruined way too many white shirts at this point.)

I had basically sworn off tinted sunscreens for good, but after reading about Merit's unique, skin-diffusing formula, I decided to give it a whirl. Then I gave it another—and another, and another—until I was using it to top off my skincare routine every single day. Unlike other tinted sunscreens I've tried (and deplored), The Uniform sheers out beautifully, so I can apply my usual three to four generous pumps without worrying about creating a cakey base. And yes, that blurring effect is very real; in fact, I haven't used foundation or skin tints since incorporating it into my routine. I even wore it as my sole base for a friend's wedding (pictured below)! A touch of concealer under my eyes, a liquid bronzer to warm up my features, and loads of peachy blush, and I had my complexion sorted in seconds.

To put it simply: The Uniform is officially my one and only tinted sunscreen pick. Merit is known for streamlining your beauty routine with minimalist, multitasking formulas (the Five Minute Morning bundle is an absolute must), and the brand's first-ever sunscreen passes the vibe check with flying colors. If Merit's makeup staples serve as your beauty capsule collection, then this SPF is the equivalent of a breezy white tee and Levi's jeans—the unofficial summer uniform (get it?), if you ask me.

Shop The Uniform

Merit Beauty The Uniform $38 SHOP NOW

More Merit Must-Haves to Shop

Merit Beauty The Minimalist $38 SHOP NOW The Uniform is really all you need for a soft-blurred base, but you can always touch it up with a few swipes of The Minimalist. Merit Beauty Flush Balm $30 SHOP NOW A creamy blush stick (and yet another Merit must-have) you can use on your cheeks, lids, and lips. Merit Beauty Retrospect $92 SHOP NOW Oh my god, this perfume. Powdery and delicate, this is the most elegant scent in my current rotation. Merit Beauty Signature Lip Liner $24 SHOP NOW Introducing the most luxe-looking lip liner you'll ever own. Sleek packaging aside, the creamy formula melts upon application and glides like butter. Merit Beauty Five Minute Morning $176 SHOP NOW All the makeup essentials you could ever need. Merit Beauty Signature Lip $26 SHOP NOW Merit seems to be synonymous with creamy, velvety formulas, and this cult-favorite lipstick certainly fits the bill. It's a beauty-editor bag staple. Merit Beauty Solo Shadow $24 SHOP NOW This cream-to-powder formula is to die for. I personally love using this rich cocoa shade as a liner; simply dip an angled brush into the pot and swipe it along your lash line. Merit Beauty Shade Slick $24 SHOP NOW I abhor sticky lip glosses, so believe me when I say that this gorgeous, shine-inducing formula never feels too goopy.