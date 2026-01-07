Y2K Hair Is Trending: 13 Celeb-Inspired Looks Worth Trying in 2026

From fashion, beauty, and everything in between, I'm a firm believer that every trend has a resurgence. Think signature converse sneakers, thinner eyebrows, dark lip liner, flare jeans, that millennial hunter green jacket you tossed years ago because you thought that would never come back in style (if you know, you know). They've all had their time in the sun again and again.
I find it especially interesting when trends from different decades get revived around the same time. For example, bright, colorful eye makeup from 2016 is making a comeback, while Y2K hairstyles are also being worn on the regular by celebrities everywhere. As someone who grew up in the early 2000s, the latter feels especially nostalgic to me. I remember seeing celebrities on magazine covers with spiky updos, bold pops of color in their hair, fun accessories like bandanas, headbands, and clips… the list goes on. Needless to say, the Y2K era was a peak time for creative hair ideas.
These days, you’ve probably spotted some of your favorite celebrities sporting similar chic looks at Fashion Week, red carpet events, and award shows. So if you're suddenly feeling inspired to try one of these throwback looks yourself, trust me, you're not alone. To help you with some inspo, here are 13 Y2K hair looks that you'll definitely want to try this year.
1. Side Bangs
Side bangs were a major staple of the Y2K era, and they stuck around all the way into the 2010s. Major celebs like Paris Hilton, Hayley Williams, and Aaliyah were spotted with this hairstyle, but this take from Bella Hadid has a more modern look thanks to the extra length.
2. Pops of Color
This look on Billie Eilish feels like a fresh take on the streaks and pops of color often worn by Christina Aguilera and Avril Levine during the early stages of their career.
3. Face-Framing Pieces
This look on Ryan Destiny is one of the more popular looks that have come back around from the Y2K era. You've probably seen this on Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna, but there's something about it that feels very '90s. I could totally see it being worn on a show like Friends.
4. Bombshell Blowout
This might be a super-specific correlation, but something about this look on Madelaine Petsch screams Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The mid-length hair that flips up at the ends with major volume gives that subtle bombshell vibe.
5. Flipped Ends
Flipped ends really took off in the late 90s and soared in the early 2000s. I remember celebs like Kelly Rowland and Lil' Kim at award shows with this retro look, but these days, A-listers like Camila Cabello are making it popular again.
6. Highlighted Money Pieces
This look on Dua Lipa feels like a bolder take on money pieces. The blonde in contrast with her natural dark hair is super eye-catching and frames her face effortlessly.
7. Micro Braids
Whether you're adding in micro-braids to hair worn down or keeping them tight towards the scalp, it's definitely a unique way to elevate your look. This version worn by Tyla feels heavily inspired by the 2005 movie Honey.
8. Deep Side Part Updos
Pretty much everything about this look from Cardi B screams Y2K, but the hair really drives it home. The deep side part paired with a high ponytail and long waves ties in well with her hoops and retro glasses.
9. The Pixie
When I was about five or six, my mom gave me the classic Halle Berry pixie cut, and while it was slightly devastating for younger me, my adult self can seriously appreciate anyone who can pull this off. Here's a more recent take with finger curls worn by Lori Harvey.
10. Textured Updo
Textured up dues that are inspired by the Y2K era are always so fun to see because they can be really simple or something more elaborate like this fun look on Doja Cat. In this case there's a unique mix of money pieces, micro bangs and a half-up-half-down base that looks elegant yet edgy.
11. Crimped Pieces
In case nobody told you, hair crimping is very much back, even Who What Wear editors are trying it again. With the right hair tool, you can channel this playful look worn by Christina Aguilera.
12. Micro Bangs
Rather than long, wispy bangs that hover just around the eyebrows, these shorter ones on Ayo Edibiri create a more futuristic feel.
13. High Ponytail
Ultra-high ponytails will never go out of style, but they were especially popular in the early 2000s. I'm a big fan of this version on Naomi Campbell where her own hair is used to wrap around the hair tie, creating a sleek finish.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.