Don't Even *Think* About Wearing a Blazer in 2026 Unless It's Like This

There are few things more enduring in our closets than a classic blazer. Polished, versatile, and timeless, it's one of the first pieces I recommend to anyone looking to invest in a forever wardrobe. But lately classic blazers have taken a back seat to more trend-forward jackets like funnel-neck styles, leather bombers, and barn jackets. It's not to say that blazers aren't still a stylish option, but in recent seasons they've been notoriously deemphasized. Looking ahead to 2026, however, the blazer is returning to its place as the centerpiece of a strong wardrobe—and I do mean the traditional blazer, not just a modern take on a blazer like the collarless or cinch-waist silhouettes that have popped up. No, if you want to look on-trend in 2026, you're going to be revisiting the classic blazer styles that might have gotten pushed to the back of your closet.
Instead, it's the way to style one that will make the classic piece more relevant than ever. The styling trick to note? Flipping up the collar to create a high-neck silhouette. Designers including Khaite, Max Mara, Tory Burch, and Altuzarra all featured a version of these upturned collars on the spring 2026 runways, whether it was Khaite's burgundy leather blazer paired simply with dark denim or Max Mara's slim-fitted pantsuits that featured blazers with one or both of the blazer lapels turned up. And while designers are introducing blazers with this neckline already pre-flipped, the best part is that you can re-create the silhouette with any old blazer (and perhaps an iron to ensure the collar stays up).
The definitive 2026 way to wear a classic blazer has arrived. Ahead, see where the trend emerged on the spring runways, how fashion people are already experimenting with it, and then shop my blazer picks to try it out yourself.
At Khaite, the small detail of flipping up the collar transformed a classic leather blazer into a forward silhouette that makes even the dark denim it was paired with look innovative.
Tory Burch sent out several jackets where the lapels came pre-styled, like in the form of this satin skirt set.
Dries Van Noten portrayed the effortless vibe this blazer detail gives off. Models wore languid satin blazers that were more flowy and soft than structured and featured one or both of the lapels flipped up to reveal the white contrast paneling.
At Max Mara, suits arrived in tailored, slim-fit cuts that felt altogether fresher—yet still timeless—with the neckline detail.
Early adopters are already test-driving the styling idea. Here, Christina Grasso fastened her double-breasted blazer so the turned-up collar would hold its shape.
TyLynn Nguyen's high-neck Loro Piana blazer brings a modern vibe to her classic cigarette pantsuit silhouette.
Not just for blazers: Kelsey Merritt styled her tailored coat in the same way to give it a funnel neck–adjacent look.
While a double-breasted blazer appears sleek and polished when all buttoned up, wearing it open over a simple tank and trousers with just one of the sides flipped up gives off a cool lived-in feel that makes the jacket look a touch more casual.
While the idea works with classic blazers, we're also noticing the rise in blazer and jacket styles with sculpted high necklines that achieve a similar silhouette.