As fashion’s elite suited up for the 2025 Met Gala, taking over the decadent blue carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in their (super) finest tailoring, I couldn’t help but notice from the comfort of my lounge room that the one high street trend I had been seeing everywhere in London was suddenly spotted all over the prestigious Manhattan steps.

For this year’s edition, style luminaires across film, television, music, sports, theatre and culture were tasked with adhering to the dress code “Tailored For You” to celebrate and accompany the theme of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. The display was an homage to the rich and resilient motifs of the cultural and aesthetic stylings of Black Dandyism. But between the nods to André Leon Talley, Dapper Dan, Josephine Baker and Bianca Jagger, there was one particular trend that piqued my interest: the waisted blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o wears custom Chanel to the 2025 Met Gala.

The reason this trend caught my eye was because the shape is currently unavoidable, stocked to the brim at expensive-looking high-street stores like Zara, Mango, H&M and Aligne. We here at Who What Wear UK pride ourselves on being ahead of the sartorial curve, so it would be remiss of me not to mention the fact we first noticed the fitted blazer on the rise all the way back in 2024.

Now, it’s earned the approval of the most influential and in-the-know people in the industry today. For the uninitiated, the waisted blazer is a jacket cut that hugs the figure and cinches in at the waist, creating a contoured and hourglass silhouette synonymous with '80s power dressing and '90s minimalism. On the red carpet, the flared outline was interpreted in many ways. The A Complete Unknown breakout star Monica Barbaro’s recreation of Christian Dior’s original 1947 Bar Jacket ensemble to Zendaya’s all-white Louis Vuitton zoot suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya wears custom Louis Vuitton to the 2025 Met Gala.

Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat both put short n’ sweet twists on the trend, looking to ultra-cropped and defined waisted blazers to offset their more risqué pantless looks. Hailey Bieber did the same, wearing a Saint Laurent mini blazer dress that nipped in at the midpoint of her torso.

Surprisingly, I’d have to award the best waisted blazer prize to Kendall Jenner, who wore a ruched grey waisted blazer and matching elongated pencil skirt from independent British designer Torishéju. According to an interview with VOGUE, Jenner was inspired by the queer nightclub singer Gladys Bentley, who crooned all over Harlem at gay speakeasies wearing traditionally masculine dress. How’s that for a history lesson?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner wears custom Torishéju to the 2025 Met Gala.

Of course, with waisted blazers showing no signs of slowing down, consider their red carpet debut as an official invitation to invest in your own. Ahead, see the best waisted blazer moments from the 2025 Met Gala and the best styles to shop.

The Waisted Blazer Trend as Seen on Celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter wears custom Louis Vuitton to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wears custom Saint Laurent to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Harrier wears custom Gap Studio by Zac Posen to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat wears custom Marc Jacobs to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro wears custom Dior to the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Imaan Hammam wears custom Magda Butrym to the 2025 Met Gala.

Shop the Waisted Blazer Trend:

H&M Waisted Cotton Blazer £43 SHOP NOW This H&M style is a sell-out in the making.

COS Longline Linen Blazer £155 SHOP NOW Pale yellow is one of the year's biggest colour trends.

ZARA Satin Blazer £80 SHOP NOW This looks like it was pulled straight from Zendaya's wardrobe.

ZARA Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £60 SHOP NOW This Zara style is perfect for transeasonal wear. Just throw on your favourite pair of straight leg jeans and summery sandals and you have the perfect casually polished outfit.

MANGO Belt Structured Blazer £110 SHOP NOW Technically, any structured can become a waisted blazer with the right belt.

MANGO Micro-Houndstooth Tailored Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Take cues from the theme of the 2006 Met Gala, "AngloMania", and opt for a houndstooth print.

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Linen Blazer £175 SHOP NOW So many Who What Wear UK editors own Aligne's Daphne waisted blazer.

Reformation Bondi Blazer £298 SHOP NOW The cropped effect brings such a chic element to an otherwise staple single-breasted blazer silhouette.

ANOTHER TOMORROW Grain De Poudre Wool Blazer £861 SHOP NOW You'll hold onto this piece forever.

THEORY Etiennette Wool-Blend Blazer £345 SHOP NOW Dark grey is the anti-black colour trend that brings a little lightness to your look when you bore of timeless blazer shades..

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Blazer With Fastening Detail £169 SHOP NOW Buttons might have been everywhere all over the 2025 Met Gala—from Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim's manicure to Academy Award winner Zoë Saldaña's custom Thom Brown look—but this Massimo Dutti blazer uses sophisticated knotted closures instead.