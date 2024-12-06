7 Easy “Jeans and a Nice Top” Outfits Elegant Dressers Are Wearing on Repeat Right Now

Where would any of us be without the classic fashion failsafe of "jeans and a nice top"? Our reliable go-to for going out outfits, dinner dates, parties and desk-to-dinner, the quiet hero has served us well over the years that we needn't have to think when it comes to outfit inspiration, the look is already there for us. And, it helps to have a trust staple in our back pocket that can easily be dressed up with heels or dressed down with flats, and both options only require low effort for maximum impact.

Given that we're about to dive head first into party season, we decided to revisit the jeans and a nice top combo for our every day outfit inspo too. Below you'll find some influencer inspired looks perfect for just about every event in your social calendar right now; so if you're wondering what to wear to work, what to wear to the pub, what to wear on the weekend and what to wear to your Christmas party, there's an option to keep you covered. The only thing they all have in common (other than mixing denim and a pretty top), is that they are all undeniably elegant. So, from silk blouses to waistcoats, cardigans to party tops, keep scrolling to see the looks worth screenshotting for later. All you need to do is add your favourite pair of jeans.

1. PINSTRIPE SHIRT + JEANS

Style Notes: I have this cool-girl spin on menswear filed under "perfect work looks" in my brain, but it also has enough laidback charm to be a very stylish off-duty option. Never underestimate the outfit-elevating power of a polished pinstripe.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath Alexander: Tencel, Chocolate Stripe X Felicity Kay £140 SHOP NOW One of my favourite releases from With Nothing Underneath to date.

ARKET Amber Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Just look at the perfect amount of slouch.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW This is a perennial bestseller for very good reason.

COS Eastside Bowling Bag £125 SHOP NOW This could so easily be mistaken for designer.

ME+EM Velvet Tux Shoe £250 SHOP NOW The velvet finish adds an extra touch of luxury.

2. WAISTCOAT + JEANS

Style Notes: Most of us now have a waistcoat in our wardrobes that we wore throughout spring/summer, but don't pack it away just yet. Instead of wearing it with tailored trousers or cotton maxi skirts, adding a pair of jeans makes it cold-weather ready, just add a blazer and a wool coat over the top.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Piya Racer Long Waistcoat £125 SHOP NOW The button detailing makes this look so expensive.

FRAME Le Slim Palazzo Long Five-Pockets Wide-Leg High-Rise Stretch-Denim Blend Jeans £290 SHOP NOW These score highly across the board.

THE ROW Nina Leather Tote £4530 SHOP NOW Can't get your hands on the Margaux? The Nina is well worth your attention too.

Tod's Kate Loafers in Leather £690 SHOP NOW The chunky, robust soles give these a great silhouette.

3. CARDIGAN + JEANS

Style Notes: Et voila, a look we could have copied and pasted straight from the streets of Paris! The quintessentially French combination of a fitted cardigan, straight leg jeans and Mary Janes is timeless, and can we appreciate any outfit that looks this polished but takes less than five minutes to assemble.

Shop the Look:

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey £350 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with & Daughter cardigans.

H&M Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans £23 SHOP NOW I love the colour of this indigo blue wash.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I always start at COS for wardrobe essentials like good white tees.

Le Monde Beryl Mary Jane / Black Leather £395 SHOP NOW I'll take a pair in every colour please.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £60 SHOP NOW Yes, you read the price correctly.

4. OFF THE SHOULDER TOP + JEANS

Style Notes: On the days you'd like something a little more special than a white t-shirt why not try an off-the-shoulder top? Depending on the fabrication, these elegant blouses and shirts can be chic daytime wear or the perfect way to show a little skin for the evening.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Maeve Asymmetrical Mesh Top £78 SHOP NOW I can just as easily picture this with baggy denim as with tailored wide-leg trousers.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans £340 SHOP NOW MY favourite denim brand of 2024, hands down. Prepare for the perfect fit.

Topshop Blakely Premium Leather Square Toe Ballet Flats in Off White £65 £46 SHOP NOW Everyone should own at least one pair of smart flats that can do just about everything.

Missoma Fine Square Charm Mini Hoop Earrings £565 SHOP NOW The easy way to add a little sparkle.

5. COLLARED KNIT + JEANS

Style Notes: There's something decidedly cool about the collared knit, and appreciation has been on the rise in 2024. Adding a pair of blue flares gives the collar retro appeal, and what better way to maximise on that than with a classic trench? All you need now to look like you've stepped off the Gucci runway is a pair of aviator frames.

Shop the Look:

H&M Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat £40 SHOP NOW You cannot fault H&M's execution for price.

Gabriela Hearst Perro Cashmere and Silk Polo Shirt £585 SHOP NOW It's easy to see why this cashmere polo is selling fast.

M&S Collection The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW M&S make some of the comfiest jeans on the high street, hands down.

ZARA Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW Black leather might have been the obvious choice, but chocolate suede is so now.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Medium Shoulder Bag £169 SHOP NOW Extra points if you find a bag to match.

6. SILK BLOUSE + JEANS

Style Notes: Looking for a way to style an elegant top that doesn't look dated? Jeans come to the rescue again. The high/low pairing of silk and denim doesn't get enough credit for just how refined it really is, especially with an understated pointy shoe. Bookmark this look for your next dinner, or even brunch.

Shop the Look:

LILYSILK Bell Sleeves Minimalist Silk Top £145 SHOP NOW Everything from the neckline to the sleeve is just, *chef's kiss*.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Darker denim serves really well for evening looks.

Paris Texas Miranda 35 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £515 £309 SHOP NOW Finally, a wearable heel that will last all night!

& Other Stories Funnel-Collar Wool Coat £275 SHOP NOW It's cold out there—you'll appreciate a substantial coat over a light top.

7. EVENING TOP + JEANS

Style Notes: Sound the party klaxon! Now is the time we've been waiting for to throw on all of the sequins, mesh, and feathers we can handle to see out the end of the year in style. Start with a top that really grabs attention and add a pair of jeans to finish the look—we particularly love black and grey denim to be the grounding piece for a statement top.

Shop the Look:

Veronica Beard Pierre Feather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Top £280 £168 SHOP NOW The odeal party top in my opinion.

FRAME Le Jane Ankle Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans £270 SHOP NOW A refreshing change from blue.

COMPLETEDWORKS Ascent Asymmetric 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings £215 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.