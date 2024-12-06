7 Easy “Jeans and a Nice Top” Outfits Elegant Dressers Are Wearing on Repeat Right Now

Where would any of us be without the classic fashion failsafe of "jeans and a nice top"? Our reliable go-to for going out outfits, dinner dates, parties and desk-to-dinner, the quiet hero has served us well over the years that we needn't have to think when it comes to outfit inspiration, the look is already there for us. And, it helps to have a trust staple in our back pocket that can easily be dressed up with heels or dressed down with flats, and both options only require low effort for maximum impact.

Given that we're about to dive head first into party season, we decided to revisit the jeans and a nice top combo for our every day outfit inspo too. Below you'll find some influencer inspired looks perfect for just about every event in your social calendar right now; so if you're wondering what to wear to work, what to wear to the pub, what to wear on the weekend and what to wear to your Christmas party, there's an option to keep you covered. The only thing they all have in common (other than mixing denim and a pretty top), is that they are all undeniably elegant. So, from silk blouses to waistcoats, cardigans to party tops, keep scrolling to see the looks worth screenshotting for later. All you need to do is add your favourite pair of jeans.

1. PINSTRIPE SHIRT + JEANS

Style Notes: I have this cool-girl spin on menswear filed under "perfect work looks" in my brain, but it also has enough laidback charm to be a very stylish off-duty option. Never underestimate the outfit-elevating power of a polished pinstripe.

Shop the Look:

Alexander: Tencel, Chocolate Stripe X Felicity Kay
With Nothing Underneath
Alexander: Tencel, Chocolate Stripe X Felicity Kay

One of my favourite releases from With Nothing Underneath to date.

Amber Loose Jeans
ARKET
Amber Loose Jeans

Just look at the perfect amount of slouch.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

This is a perennial bestseller for very good reason.

Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Eastside Bowling Bag

This could so easily be mistaken for designer.

Velvet Tux Shoe
ME+EM
Velvet Tux Shoe

The velvet finish adds an extra touch of luxury.

2. WAISTCOAT + JEANS

Style Notes: Most of us now have a waistcoat in our wardrobes that we wore throughout spring/summer, but don't pack it away just yet. Instead of wearing it with tailored trousers or cotton maxi skirts, adding a pair of jeans makes it cold-weather ready, just add a blazer and a wool coat over the top.

Shop the Look:

Piya Racer Long Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Piya Racer Long Waistcoat

The button detailing makes this look so expensive.

Le Slim Palazzo Long Five-Pockets Wide-Leg High-Rise Stretch-Denim Blend Jeans
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Long Five-Pockets Wide-Leg High-Rise Stretch-Denim Blend Jeans

These score highly across the board.

Nina Leather Tote
THE ROW
Nina Leather Tote

Can't get your hands on the Margaux? The Nina is well worth your attention too.

Kate Loafers in Leather
Tod's
Kate Loafers in Leather

The chunky, robust soles give these a great silhouette.

3. CARDIGAN + JEANS

Style Notes: Et voila, a look we could have copied and pasted straight from the streets of Paris! The quintessentially French combination of a fitted cardigan, straight leg jeans and Mary Janes is timeless, and can we appreciate any outfit that looks this polished but takes less than five minutes to assemble.

Shop the Look:

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey

You can't go wrong with & Daughter cardigans.

Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans

I love the colour of this indigo blue wash.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

I always start at COS for wardrobe essentials like good white tees.

Le Monde Beryl, Mary Jane / Black Leather
Le Monde Beryl
Mary Jane / Black Leather

I'll take a pair in every colour please.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

Yes, you read the price correctly.

4. OFF THE SHOULDER TOP + JEANS

Style Notes: On the days you'd like something a little more special than a white t-shirt why not try an off-the-shoulder top? Depending on the fabrication, these elegant blouses and shirts can be chic daytime wear or the perfect way to show a little skin for the evening.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Asymmetrical Mesh Top
Maeve
Maeve Asymmetrical Mesh Top

I can just as easily picture this with baggy denim as with tailored wide-leg trousers.

Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro High-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans

MY favourite denim brand of 2024, hands down. Prepare for the perfect fit.

Topshop Blakely Premium Leather Square Toe Ballet Flats in Off White
Topshop
Blakely Premium Leather Square Toe Ballet Flats in Off White

Everyone should own at least one pair of smart flats that can do just about everything.

Fine Square Charm Mini Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Fine Square Charm Mini Hoop Earrings

The easy way to add a little sparkle.

5. COLLARED KNIT + JEANS

Style Notes: There's something decidedly cool about the collared knit, and appreciation has been on the rise in 2024. Adding a pair of blue flares gives the collar retro appeal, and what better way to maximise on that than with a classic trench? All you need now to look like you've stepped off the Gucci runway is a pair of aviator frames.

Shop the Look:

Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat

You cannot fault H&M's execution for price.

Perro Cashmere and Silk Polo Shirt
Gabriela Hearst
Perro Cashmere and Silk Polo Shirt

It's easy to see why this cashmere polo is selling fast.

The Wide-Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
The Wide-Leg Jeans

M&S make some of the comfiest jeans on the high street, hands down.

Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

Black leather might have been the obvious choice, but chocolate suede is so now.

Split Suede Medium Shoulder Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Medium Shoulder Bag

Extra points if you find a bag to match.

6. SILK BLOUSE + JEANS

Style Notes: Looking for a way to style an elegant top that doesn't look dated? Jeans come to the rescue again. The high/low pairing of silk and denim doesn't get enough credit for just how refined it really is, especially with an understated pointy shoe. Bookmark this look for your next dinner, or even brunch.

Shop the Look:

Bell Sleeves Minimalist Silk Top
LILYSILK
Bell Sleeves Minimalist Silk Top

Everything from the neckline to the sleeve is just, *chef's kiss*.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

Darker denim serves really well for evening looks.

Miranda 35 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Paris Texas
Miranda 35 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Finally, a wearable heel that will last all night!

Funnel-Collar Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Funnel-Collar Wool Coat

It's cold out there—you'll appreciate a substantial coat over a light top.

7. EVENING TOP + JEANS

Style Notes: Sound the party klaxon! Now is the time we've been waiting for to throw on all of the sequins, mesh, and feathers we can handle to see out the end of the year in style. Start with a top that really grabs attention and add a pair of jeans to finish the look—we particularly love black and grey denim to be the grounding piece for a statement top.

Shop the Look:

Pierre Feather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Top
Veronica Beard
Pierre Feather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Top

The odeal party top in my opinion.

Le Jane Ankle Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Jane Ankle Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans

A refreshing change from blue.

Ascent Asymmetric 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Ascent Asymmetric 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings

The finishing touch.

Hettie Patent Metallic-Buckle Block-Heel Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Hettie Patent Metallic-Buckle Block-Heel Mary Janes

These look so much more expensive than they are.

