7 Easy “Jeans and a Nice Top” Outfits Elegant Dressers Are Wearing on Repeat Right Now
Where would any of us be without the classic fashion failsafe of "jeans and a nice top"? Our reliable go-to for going out outfits, dinner dates, parties and desk-to-dinner, the quiet hero has served us well over the years that we needn't have to think when it comes to outfit inspiration, the look is already there for us. And, it helps to have a trust staple in our back pocket that can easily be dressed up with heels or dressed down with flats, and both options only require low effort for maximum impact.
Given that we're about to dive head first into party season, we decided to revisit the jeans and a nice top combo for our every day outfit inspo too. Below you'll find some influencer inspired looks perfect for just about every event in your social calendar right now; so if you're wondering what to wear to work, what to wear to the pub, what to wear on the weekend and what to wear to your Christmas party, there's an option to keep you covered. The only thing they all have in common (other than mixing denim and a pretty top), is that they are all undeniably elegant. So, from silk blouses to waistcoats, cardigans to party tops, keep scrolling to see the looks worth screenshotting for later. All you need to do is add your favourite pair of jeans.
1. PINSTRIPE SHIRT + JEANS
Style Notes: I have this cool-girl spin on menswear filed under "perfect work looks" in my brain, but it also has enough laidback charm to be a very stylish off-duty option. Never underestimate the outfit-elevating power of a polished pinstripe.
Shop the Look:
One of my favourite releases from With Nothing Underneath to date.
2. WAISTCOAT + JEANS
Style Notes: Most of us now have a waistcoat in our wardrobes that we wore throughout spring/summer, but don't pack it away just yet. Instead of wearing it with tailored trousers or cotton maxi skirts, adding a pair of jeans makes it cold-weather ready, just add a blazer and a wool coat over the top.
Shop the Look:
These score highly across the board.
Can't get your hands on the Margaux? The Nina is well worth your attention too.
3. CARDIGAN + JEANS
Style Notes: Et voila, a look we could have copied and pasted straight from the streets of Paris! The quintessentially French combination of a fitted cardigan, straight leg jeans and Mary Janes is timeless, and can we appreciate any outfit that looks this polished but takes less than five minutes to assemble.
Shop the Look:
4. OFF THE SHOULDER TOP + JEANS
Style Notes: On the days you'd like something a little more special than a white t-shirt why not try an off-the-shoulder top? Depending on the fabrication, these elegant blouses and shirts can be chic daytime wear or the perfect way to show a little skin for the evening.
Shop the Look:
I can just as easily picture this with baggy denim as with tailored wide-leg trousers.
MY favourite denim brand of 2024, hands down. Prepare for the perfect fit.
Everyone should own at least one pair of smart flats that can do just about everything.
5. COLLARED KNIT + JEANS
Style Notes: There's something decidedly cool about the collared knit, and appreciation has been on the rise in 2024. Adding a pair of blue flares gives the collar retro appeal, and what better way to maximise on that than with a classic trench? All you need now to look like you've stepped off the Gucci runway is a pair of aviator frames.
Shop the Look:
It's easy to see why this cashmere polo is selling fast.
M&S make some of the comfiest jeans on the high street, hands down.
Black leather might have been the obvious choice, but chocolate suede is so now.
6. SILK BLOUSE + JEANS
Style Notes: Looking for a way to style an elegant top that doesn't look dated? Jeans come to the rescue again. The high/low pairing of silk and denim doesn't get enough credit for just how refined it really is, especially with an understated pointy shoe. Bookmark this look for your next dinner, or even brunch.
Shop the Look:
Everything from the neckline to the sleeve is just, *chef's kiss*.
Finally, a wearable heel that will last all night!
It's cold out there—you'll appreciate a substantial coat over a light top.
7. EVENING TOP + JEANS
Style Notes: Sound the party klaxon! Now is the time we've been waiting for to throw on all of the sequins, mesh, and feathers we can handle to see out the end of the year in style. Start with a top that really grabs attention and add a pair of jeans to finish the look—we particularly love black and grey denim to be the grounding piece for a statement top.
Shop the Look:
These look so much more expensive than they are.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
