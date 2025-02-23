If You Want to Guarantee Chicness, I Suggest You Consider This Elevated Jacket Trend

When I’m looking for wardrobe additions to truly elevate my styling, I focus on two key elements: a strong shape and a wearable design.

If a piece ticks these boxes, the rest of my outfit naturally falls into place. That’s why I’m always drawn to striking silhouettes and, recently, I’ve come across a blazer trend that does exactly that. Enter the tie-waist blazer. Featuring sharp shoulders and a sleek cut, as all great blazers do, this style sets itself apart with a waist-cinching tie detail. The result? An item that hugs the body and instantly refines any look.

Though it’s only just landed on my radar, tied-waist blazers have been quietly bubbling up for some time. It feels like a natural evolution from the oversized blazer trend that dominated seasons past—offering a more tailored, form-enhancing alternative whilst still maintaining that same polished feel. And with belted outfits trending across the board, its arrival couldn’t be better timed.

The best part? You can achieve this look with pieces you already own. Simply wrap a tie belt around your favourite blazer and you’ve got an instant cinched-in effect that feels fresh and elevated. If however, you'd rather shop a complete style, I've combed through my favourite brands to find the very best styles available to buy now.

As fashion people have long known, it’s the smallest styling tweaks that make the biggest impact. Read on to discover the tie-waist blazer trend below.

SHOP TIE-WAIST BLAZERS:

& Other Stories Tie-Belt Wool Blazer £195 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate brown shade always looks so chic with light blues and soft pinks.

H&M Tie-Belt Blazer £38 SHOP NOW I love this in the classic black shade, but it also comes in a rich olive hue.

Max Mara Randers Wool, Silk and Cashmere Blazer £1205 SHOP NOW The soft neutral shade makes this elegant layer so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Toteme Satin-Lapel Wrap Blazer Black £630 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to Toteme for their chic, elevated basics.

MANGO Belt Structured Blazer £110 SHOP NOW This sleek Mango style comes with a more traditional belt.

Zara Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £50 SHOP NOW The structured silhouette makes this look so much more expensive than it it.

JOSEPH Victor Tailoring Crepe Jacket £675 SHOP NOW Such a pretty style in one of the 2025's biggest colour trends.

Norma Kamali Oversized Faux Leather Blazer £310 SHOP NOW This leather option will style beautifully with floaty, more delicate skirts.

Next Green Textured Crinkled Tie Waist Relaxed Blazer £58 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—26.