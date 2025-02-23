If You Want to Guarantee Chicness, I Suggest You Consider This Elevated Jacket Trend
When I’m looking for wardrobe additions to truly elevate my styling, I focus on two key elements: a strong shape and a wearable design.
If a piece ticks these boxes, the rest of my outfit naturally falls into place. That’s why I’m always drawn to striking silhouettes and, recently, I’ve come across a blazer trend that does exactly that. Enter the tie-waist blazer. Featuring sharp shoulders and a sleek cut, as all great blazers do, this style sets itself apart with a waist-cinching tie detail. The result? An item that hugs the body and instantly refines any look.
Though it’s only just landed on my radar, tied-waist blazers have been quietly bubbling up for some time. It feels like a natural evolution from the oversized blazer trend that dominated seasons past—offering a more tailored, form-enhancing alternative whilst still maintaining that same polished feel. And with belted outfits trending across the board, its arrival couldn’t be better timed.
The best part? You can achieve this look with pieces you already own. Simply wrap a tie belt around your favourite blazer and you’ve got an instant cinched-in effect that feels fresh and elevated. If however, you'd rather shop a complete style, I've combed through my favourite brands to find the very best styles available to buy now.
As fashion people have long known, it’s the smallest styling tweaks that make the biggest impact. Read on to discover the tie-waist blazer trend below.
SHOP TIE-WAIST BLAZERS:
This rich chocolate brown shade always looks so chic with light blues and soft pinks.
The soft neutral shade makes this elegant layer so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
I'll always come back to Toteme for their chic, elevated basics.
The structured silhouette makes this look so much more expensive than it it.
Such a pretty style in one of the 2025's biggest colour trends.
This leather option will style beautifully with floaty, more delicate skirts.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
