If You Want to Guarantee Chicness, I Suggest You Consider This Elevated Jacket Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

When I’m looking for wardrobe additions to truly elevate my styling, I focus on two key elements: a strong shape and a wearable design.

If a piece ticks these boxes, the rest of my outfit naturally falls into place. That’s why I’m always drawn to striking silhouettes and, recently, I’ve come across a blazer trend that does exactly that. Enter the tie-waist blazer. Featuring sharp shoulders and a sleek cut, as all great blazers do, this style sets itself apart with a waist-cinching tie detail. The result? An item that hugs the body and instantly refines any look.

Influencer wears a tie waist blazer.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Though it’s only just landed on my radar, tied-waist blazers have been quietly bubbling up for some time. It feels like a natural evolution from the oversized blazer trend that dominated seasons past—offering a more tailored, form-enhancing alternative whilst still maintaining that same polished feel. And with belted outfits trending across the board, its arrival couldn’t be better timed.

Influencer wears a tie waist blazer.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

The best part? You can achieve this look with pieces you already own. Simply wrap a tie belt around your favourite blazer and you’ve got an instant cinched-in effect that feels fresh and elevated. If however, you'd rather shop a complete style, I've combed through my favourite brands to find the very best styles available to buy now.

Influencer wears a tie waist blazer.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

As fashion people have long known, it’s the smallest styling tweaks that make the biggest impact. Read on to discover the tie-waist blazer trend below.

SHOP TIE-WAIST BLAZERS:

Tie-Belt Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Tie-Belt Wool Blazer

This rich chocolate brown shade always looks so chic with light blues and soft pinks.

Tie-Belt Blazer
H&M
Tie-Belt Blazer

I love this in the classic black shade, but it also comes in a rich olive hue.

Randers Wool, Silk, and Cashmere Blazer
Max Mara
Randers Wool, Silk and Cashmere Blazer

The soft neutral shade makes this elegant layer so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Satin-Lapel Wrap Blazer Black
Toteme
Satin-Lapel Wrap Blazer Black

I'll always come back to Toteme for their chic, elevated basics.

MANGO, Belt Structured Blazer
MANGO
Belt Structured Blazer

This sleek Mango style comes with a more traditional belt.

Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
Zara
Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads

The structured silhouette makes this look so much more expensive than it it.

Victor Tailoring Crepe Jacket
JOSEPH
Victor Tailoring Crepe Jacket

Such a pretty style in one of the 2025's biggest colour trends.

Oversized Faux Leather Blazer
Norma Kamali
Oversized Faux Leather Blazer

This leather option will style beautifully with floaty, more delicate skirts.

Green Textured Crinkled Tie Waist Relaxed Blazer
Next
Green Textured Crinkled Tie Waist Relaxed Blazer

This comes in UK sizes 6—26.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

