Something you can always count on at the start of a new year is that we'll all be discussing the denim trends everyone will be wearing for the next twelve (at least) months ad nauseam. Currently, one of those styles is cigarette jeans. The not-skinny-but-not-straight style is already being embraced by fashion people and celebrities in 2026, and Amanda Seyfried is one of them. And if you want to know how to make cigarette jeans look elegant, look no further than the dainty shoe trend she paired with them.
While out in NYC this week for press appearances, Seyfried was photographed wearing a pair of vintage cigarette jeans with a black tweed jacket. The shoes she opted for were slingback kitten heels—a style that has arguably exceeded trend status and is now a timeless wardrobe staple. Trust me—they'll make even the most casual of cigarette jeans (such as light-wash ones) look polished and elegant.
Keep scrolling to see the proof for yourself and to shop cigarette jeans and slingback kitten heels to wear together.
