I Give It a Week Before Everyone With Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend
Sometimes, all it takes is one person to kick-start a major trend or be the catalyst for an item going viral. When that person is Hailey Bieber, well, a successful outcome is practically guaranteed. Over the last week, photos of Bieber wearing black kick-flare trousers all over Los Angeles have flooded my Instagram feed, sending people in the comments into a frenzy as they try desperately to find out which exact pair she's wearing. Everyone, it seems, is ready to pack up their wide-leg, cigarette, and capri black pants. They want kick flares, and they want them now.
Well, according to Australian stylist and fashion historian Kim Russell (or, as you might know her, @thekimbino), Bieber's new go-to bottoms are by the Spanish fashion brand Gimaguas. More specifically, they're the Lula Trousers, a low-rise kick-flare silhouette with an elastic waistband that is currently selling out like crazy—at least, they are on Ssense. The brand's website is fully stocked.
On Hailey Bieber: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Earrings ($3300) and Elsa Peretti Bone Ring ($5000); The Row shoes and trench; Gimaguas Lula Trousers ($175); Marni top
Bieber first wore the now-viral bottoms on Wednesday when she went out to dinner in Los Angeles with Justin Bieber. For the occasion, she styled a '90s-inspired ensemble made up of a khaki car coat by The Row, a striped Marni tee, her Gimagaus pants, an oversize clutch bag, and The Row's Cybil Mules. Fashion people everywhere gave the look two thumbs up across Instagram and Twitter.
On Bieber: Gimaguas Lula Trousers ($175)
The following day, she was spotted in the bottoms again, both on Justin's Instagram and at Beverly Glen Deli. This time, she paired them with black ballet pumps (a shoe trend beloved by fellow models Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber) and a cropped black leather bomber jacket. Coincidence? I think not. The Rhode founder is clearly leaning heavily into the kick-flare pant trend, and you should too.
Scroll down to shop the best pairs available right now.
Shop black kick-flare pants:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
