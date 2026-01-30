I spend an embarrassing amount of time observing how women dress in other countries—especially in winter, when personal style really shows. My first question when I find myself on a aspirational fashion page is always the same: “Now, where does she live?” In my recent findings, what surprised me most wasn’t how different Italian, Spanish, and British women dress but how often they overlap in the same quiet essentials. Specifically when the weather is cold. Despite Spain being known for its warm weather, to locals it feels equally cold to what British women are experiencing. So alas, the bundles commence.
These aren’t trend pieces or statement items—they’re the foundation. The kinds of staples that make an outfit look intentional without trying too hard. Once I noticed the pattern, I couldn’t unsee it, and naturally, I started rethinking my own winter wardrobe through that lens. So below, I have rounded up the items that I have found to be consistent across Italian, Spanish, and British women—let the shopping begin.
Bandana Scarves
This is the scarf style that keeps popping up across all three countries. Worn knotted, folded, or casually thrown on, it adds polish without the bulk of a traditional winter scarf.
Guest In Residence
The Wild Rag
Kujten
Small Bandana Hachi
Madewell
Medium Silk Bandana
Suede Jackets
Suede jackets are a subtle alternative to leather that instantly softens a winter look. They feel timeless, slightly retro, and especially popular layered over knits or tailored trousers.
BLANKNYC
Suede Cropped Jacket
J.Crew
Collection Cropped Flight Jacket
paige
Feyd Jacket
Straight-Leg Jeans
Straight-leg jeans are the unifying denim silhouette here. They’re relaxed without looking sloppy and work seamlessly with boots, flats, or heels—no matter the city
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Tommy Hilfiger
High-Rise Classic Straight Jean
Moussy Vintage
Sunset Straight Mid-Rise Jeans
Lace Everything
Lace shows up in unexpected ways, tucked under a crewneck sweater or peeking under a skirt. It adds texture and femininity while still feeling grounded and wearable for daytime.