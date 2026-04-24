I think it's safe to say the ballet flat isn't going anywhere. It's beloved by all, and a staple in every wardrobe for a reason: it's versatile, comfortable and timeless. But it doesn't have to be the only staple flat you own. As the days get warmer and our outfits become an array of colour and varied hem lengths, it's easy to chuck on a pair of ballet flats and call it a day. But there's a whole host of flats that have just as much to offer, especially if you want your spring wardrobe to feel interesting and intentional.
Relying on ballet flats alone can feel one note, whereas a collection of flats that offer structure, contrast, texture or a hint of skin opens up far more styling possibilities. Some lend polish to tailoring or sharpen up floaty silhouettes while others bring a casual but elevated ease to denim, linen and lighter layers. Having a few different options to rotate between means you can change up core spring looks with minimal effort.
So whether you're refreshing your spring wardrobe or are looking for flats that offer a different mood to your usual ballet flat styles, introducing a few thoughtful alternatives can breathe new life into the simplest of outfits. Scroll on to discover an edit of flat styles worth adding to your collection this season.
5 Alternatives to Ballet Flats for Spring 2026
1. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: If you're looking to add one more pair of flats to your collection for spring let it be these. They've become so much more than the flimsy pair you keep by the back door or wrap in your towel to wear by the pool. They're minimal, structured, elegant, and so versatile. A suede pair can work as a smart addition to tailored trousers whilst a colourful pair add interest and contrast to jeans.
Shop Flip-Flops:
COS
Leather Flip Flops
For a subtle pop of colour.
ZARA
Limited Edition Flat Leather Sandals
A sleek, neutral alternative to black.
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
The suede trend continues.
EMME PARSONS
Meta Suede Thong Sandals
The perfect addition to light wash denim.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
Colour blocking made easy.
2. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: These are a great way of adding texture to a spring outfit. The suede combined with tassels, bows, pleats and stitching mean that boat shoes instantly inject character and contrast well with fabrics such as linen and denim. As the trend grows, we're seeing styles on offer reach beyond the classic suede tan boat shoe, with contrast leathers, eyelets and ruffle details being added to the mix.