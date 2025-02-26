Instead of Loafers, Women in Paris and London Are Wearing These Specific, Very Chic Flats

Whenever I consider investing in a new wardrobe addition, I turn to Parisians and Londoners for a touch of inspiration. Effortlessly elegant, their style embodies the refined ease I aim to channel in my own wardrobe, making them my go-to reference for shopping decisions. So, when I noticed a particular flat shoe cropping up on the feet of the chicest people in those cities that I follow, I was already halfway to adding it to my basket. The final push? The fact that this coveted pair comes from one of my all-time favourite French brands, Sézane. Je suis sold!

Seemingly everywhere, Sézane’s glossy brown boat shoes have completely won me over. A refined take on the boat shoe trend that has been gaining traction on both runways and within street-style circuits, Sézane’s iteration feels distinctly polished. Crafted in rich, chocolate-brown patent leather, the design features a subtle 3cm heel, lace fastening and delicate gold eyelet detailing that frames the shoe beautifully.

A smart investment for spring’s unpredictable weather, these shoes provide enough coverage to keep you comfortable on rain-soaked pavements while still feeling seasonally appropriate for sunnier days. While I’m particularly drawn to the patent leather finish, the brand also released a suede version—sadly, already sold out—that I’ll be keeping a close eye on for a restock.

A welcome alternative to the loafers we've been reaching for for months, I’m officially on board with this trend. If you are too, read on to discover the Sézane boat shoes below.

SHOP SÉZANE'S BOAT SHOES:

Sézane Caroline Loafers £165 SHOP NOW This glossy leather boat shoe is going viral for a reason.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BOAT SHOES HERE:

By Anthropologie Lug Boat Shoes £120 SHOP NOW I love these in the dark tan shade, but they also come in white.

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes £140 SHOP NOW The supple suede finish gives these a casual finish.

Schuh Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes £65 SHOP NOW This rich, chocolate brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Zara Embroidered Split Suede Loafers £60 SHOP NOW Style with crisp white socks or wear these without.

Vagabond Shoemakers Joslyn Boat Shoes £145 SHOP NOW Style with denim for the day-to-day, or use these to dress down a skirt or dress.

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers £710 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's boat shoes are a fashion person's favourites.

Marks & Spencer Leather Boat Shoes £50 SHOP NOW These are such a chic alternative to ballet flats as we move towards the warmer months.