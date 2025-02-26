Instead of Loafers, Women in Paris and London Are Wearing These Specific, Very Chic Flats
Whenever I consider investing in a new wardrobe addition, I turn to Parisians and Londoners for a touch of inspiration. Effortlessly elegant, their style embodies the refined ease I aim to channel in my own wardrobe, making them my go-to reference for shopping decisions. So, when I noticed a particular flat shoe cropping up on the feet of the chicest people in those cities that I follow, I was already halfway to adding it to my basket. The final push? The fact that this coveted pair comes from one of my all-time favourite French brands, Sézane. Je suis sold!
Seemingly everywhere, Sézane’s glossy brown boat shoes have completely won me over. A refined take on the boat shoe trend that has been gaining traction on both runways and within street-style circuits, Sézane’s iteration feels distinctly polished. Crafted in rich, chocolate-brown patent leather, the design features a subtle 3cm heel, lace fastening and delicate gold eyelet detailing that frames the shoe beautifully.
A smart investment for spring’s unpredictable weather, these shoes provide enough coverage to keep you comfortable on rain-soaked pavements while still feeling seasonally appropriate for sunnier days. While I’m particularly drawn to the patent leather finish, the brand also released a suede version—sadly, already sold out—that I’ll be keeping a close eye on for a restock.
A welcome alternative to the loafers we've been reaching for for months, I’m officially on board with this trend. If you are too, read on to discover the Sézane boat shoes below.
SHOP SÉZANE'S BOAT SHOES:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BOAT SHOES HERE:
This rich, chocolate brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with denim for the day-to-day, or use these to dress down a skirt or dress.
These are such a chic alternative to ballet flats as we move towards the warmer months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
