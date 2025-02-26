Instead of Loafers, Women in Paris and London Are Wearing These Specific, Very Chic Flats

Whenever I consider investing in a new wardrobe addition, I turn to Parisians and Londoners for a touch of inspiration. Effortlessly elegant, their style embodies the refined ease I aim to channel in my own wardrobe, making them my go-to reference for shopping decisions. So, when I noticed a particular flat shoe cropping up on the feet of the chicest people in those cities that I follow, I was already halfway to adding it to my basket. The final push? The fact that this coveted pair comes from one of my all-time favourite French brands, Sézane. Je suis sold!

Seemingly everywhere, Sézane’s glossy brown boat shoes have completely won me over. A refined take on the boat shoe trend that has been gaining traction on both runways and within street-style circuits, Sézane’s iteration feels distinctly polished. Crafted in rich, chocolate-brown patent leather, the design features a subtle 3cm heel, lace fastening and delicate gold eyelet detailing that frames the shoe beautifully.

A smart investment for spring’s unpredictable weather, these shoes provide enough coverage to keep you comfortable on rain-soaked pavements while still feeling seasonally appropriate for sunnier days. While I’m particularly drawn to the patent leather finish, the brand also released a suede version—sadly, already sold out—that I’ll be keeping a close eye on for a restock.

A welcome alternative to the loafers we've been reaching for for months, I’m officially on board with this trend. If you are too, read on to discover the Sézane boat shoes below.

SHOP SÉZANE'S BOAT SHOES:

Caroline Loafers - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Caroline Loafers

This glossy leather boat shoe is going viral for a reason.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BOAT SHOES HERE:

By Anthropologie Lug Boat Shoes
By Anthropologie
Lug Boat Shoes

I love these in the dark tan shade, but they also come in white.

Free People, Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

The supple suede finish gives these a casual finish.

Schuh Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes in Brown
Schuh
Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes

This rich, chocolate brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Embroidered Split Suede Loafers
Zara
Embroidered Split Suede Loafers

Style with crisp white socks or wear these without.

Joslyn
Vagabond Shoemakers
Joslyn Boat Shoes

Style with denim for the day-to-day, or use these to dress down a skirt or dress.

Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers

Miu Miu's boat shoes are a fashion person's favourites.

Leather Boat Shoes
Marks & Spencer
Leather Boat Shoes

These are such a chic alternative to ballet flats as we move towards the warmer months.

