The Anti-Jeans Trouser Trend Classy Dressers Across Europe Are Suddenly Wearing

Whilst I really do love the idea of wearing pretty, flowing dresses, truthfully, I'm much more of a trouser person. Finding trousers infinitely more comfortable, easy to style and wearable for day-to-day, they're easily one of the most important pillars of my wardrobe rotation.

Having come to own enough black pairs to see me through the next few years—and sick of reaching for the same faithful jeans over and over—this month I'm shopping the new-season trouser colour that's suddenly everywhere. Inspired by all the elegant olive green looks I've spotted on some of the classiest dressers on my FYP, I'm now on a quest to track down the perfect pair of green strides for myself.

A lighter and fresher alternative to black, grey or navy for the winter months, the fresh, natural shade is peaking in popularity this month. An earthy motif that was spattered across the runways during Fashion Month earlier this year, the dark green hue appeared within a number of autumn/winter 2024 collections, cementing the shade as the new neutral to know.

Moody and rich-looking, this elegant shade styles well with other wintery tones including chocolate brown and black, but also wears well with some of the brighter shades seen throughout nature such as sky blue and amber.

Not entirely new to the scene, this emerging colour trend isn't a far cry from the emerald shades we all styled on repeat only a few years ago. Unlike this jewel tone, olive green is generally more refined looking thanks to its powdery undertones and will make your outfits feel undeniably fresh for winter 2024.

Proving to be one of the most important trouser trends of the season, high street and designer brands are experimenting with olive green trousers across the board right now. From Me+Em's perfectly pleated pair to H&M's relaxed wide-leg style, there are a myriad of excellent options on offer.

Already in the wardrobes of some of Europe's most stylish, read on to discover my edit of the best olive green trousers here.

