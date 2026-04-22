Vintage Shopping in Tokyo is My Olympics—8 Boutiques I Visit Every Trip

Vintage shopping in Tokyo is, without exaggeration, my personal Olympics. I train for it (mentally), I map it out obsessively, and I absolutely expect to win. By “win,” I mean walking away with at least one perfect, slightly unhinged, impossibly good find that makes the entire trip worth it.
I go to Japan almost every year, and I moved to Tokyo when I was 18-years-old. Overall, I've spent a combined 2-ish years in the country—long enough to build a Google Maps list that’s honestly a little out of control. At this point, I’m the person my friends text before they even book their flight, and somehow I’ve also become the go-to for Tokyo shopping recs at work. Naturally, I take that role very seriously.
Tokyo has always had a strong vintage scene, but lately it feels like the rest of the world is catching on. As the city cements itself as an “it girl” destination and tourism ramps up post-pandemic, the secret is pretty much out: the vintage here is on another level. Not just in terms of quantity, but quality—condition, curation, and the sheer specificity of what you can find.
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My own taste has definitely evolved alongside that. I used to spend full days thrifting in Shimokitazawa—digging through spots like Flamingo and Chicago back when it still felt a little more under-the-radar and actually cool pre-TikTok. And while I’ll always have love for that era, these days I’m a lot more interested in Tokyo’s secondhand luxury scene. Think: perfectly preserved Chanel bags, early Comme des Garçons, and vintage Louis Vuitton with impeccably-faded patina leather that somehow looks better than anything currently in stores.
Now, my ideal shopping day is a slow, strategic loop: starting in Harajuku or Omotesando for the heavy hitters, weaving through smaller backstreet boutiques, and then ending in Daikanyama when I want something a little quieter and more refined. Matcha in hand, Google Maps open, no real rush—just a series of very good decisions for my closet (but, perhaps bad for my credit card.)
Ahead, the eight vintage stores I visit every single trip. I recommend these without any hesitation, whether you’re hunting for investment pieces or just want that one thing no one else will have.
Best Vintage Stores in Tokyo
QOO
No vintage list is complete without mentioning QOO near the top. This luxury mecca went viral on social media thanks to it's expansive curation of women's handbags and ready-to-wear. More than likely, you'll find anything here—luxury watches, Chanel costume jewelry, exotic leather bags, Christian Dior blazers from the '80s. But, it'll cost you—QOO is known for being one of the more curated (read: expensive) vintage stores in Tokyo.
Best for: Vintage luxury ready-to-wear across Italian, French, and American brands
Address: 5-2-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Women's handbags, small leather goods, and outerwear
Heidy Vintage
Hedy is the vintage store in Tokyo I always gate-kept—until today. Hedy has been the best store to shop at by far, and the selection offers a quieter, more refined take on Tokyo vintage. The space is intimate and thoughtfully curated, with an emphasis on elevated, fashion-forward pieces rather than enormous volume. It feels closer to a showroom than a thrift store—ideal for slow browsing and discovering understated gems with a strong point of view. Plus, the pricing is great.
Best for: Curated luxury with a minimalist, Daikanyama sensibility.
Address: 26-8 Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0033
Tucked into Omotesando’s backstreets, this boutique has built a cult following for its hyper-focused selection of designer pieces—most notably, Chanel. Yes, you've probably seen Amore's pink, black, and white-striped interiors all over your TikTok FYP. Expect glass cases filled with pristine quilted bags, racks of tweed jackets, and accessories that feel straight out of a Paris archive. It’s polished, tightly curated, and leans heavily into investment-worthy finds.
If you're itching for something that's outside of the Chanel fantasy world, Amore also has a non-Chanel vintage store and Men's store around the corner from their iconic Omotesando flagship.
Best for: Chanel collectors and pristine archival designer pieces
Address: 1F-2F 5-1-15 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
Highlighted Areas: Chanel handbags, costume jewelry, and ready-to-wear
Toro Vintage
Toro Vintage is where Tokyo’s fashion crowd goes when they want something a little unexpected. With several small shops clustered in Harajuku, Toro leans into playful, avant-garde vintage with a distinctly Japanese styling sensibility—often understated, delicate, and approachable. You’ll find everything from reworked garments to offbeat looks that feel equal parts retro and modern. There's several locations in different neighborhoods, so I've put down my favorite one in Shibuya, below.
Best for: Experimental vintage and one-of-a-kind statement pieces
Address: 3-27-13 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Reworked garments and true untagged vintage treasures
Paradise Vintage
Paradise Vintage lives up to its name with a tightly edited selection of bold, personality-driven pieces. The store is small but impactful, packed with colorful prints, textured fabrics, and standout items that feel made for styling moments. It’s less about labels and more about vibe—perfect for building a look that feels entirely your own. Some of my favorite Paradise Vintage pieces I've bought (or only dreamed of!) over my years visiting the store are they patterned Chanel pieces.
Best for: Statement vintage and expressive, mix-and-match styling.
Address: 6-7-15 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Printed colorful handbags and iconic, timeless purses
10tow
10tow is one of Tokyo’s more under-the-radar gems, offering a thoughtful mix of vintage and select contemporary pieces, often with a distinct Japanese emphasis on the country's home-grown designers like Rei Kawakubo, Junya Watanabe, or Yoji Yamamoto . The edit leans clean and wearable, with an emphasis on quality fabrics and subtle design details—often all in monochrome black and white palettes.
Best for: Archival Japanese fashion lovers
Address: 4F 11-6 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Tailored pieces and Comme des Garçons everything
Casanova Vintage
You haven't seen hype if you haven't seen Casanova Vintage. The stores' larger-than-life owners have attracted a famous celebrity clientele—Kim Kardashian, North West, Jay Z, and Jennie are all fans. The vintage store offers practically anything at one of their Insta-famous locations, tucked away in the backstreets of Harajuku. Think sold-out collaboration pieces from Jean Paul Gautier and Hermès or Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton.
Best for: Instagram-viral bags
Address: 5-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Designer handbags and Louis Vuitton carry-all duffle bags.
Ragtag
Ragtag is a Tokyo staple, known for its expansive selection and accessible entry point into designer vintage. Unlike smaller boutiques, Ragtag feels more like a well-organized archive-meets-department store, with everything from streetwear to luxury labels at a range of price points. It’s ideal for digging—and for scoring a deal. Some of my best vintage finds have been from here—including an $80 Burberry scarf.
Best for: Designer resale across a wide range of styles and budgets
Address: 5-17-9 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Highlighted Areas: Streetwear, contemporary designers, and affordable luxury finds
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.