Daisy Edgar-Jones wears black trousers and mary janes.

While black trousers are a wardrobe pillar akin to a great pair of jeans or a fresh white tee, making them look and feel exciting isn't always easy. So simple, so sleek, the qualities that make them so appealing can occasionally backfire, holding your look back with a boring quality that, without the right styling, can be hard to shake. In my experience, the difference between a black trouser outfit that feels dynamic versus one that falls flat lies in the shoes.

Simple trainers veer too casual, and honestly, a little overdone, while tall heels feel impractical for daily styling. In Daisy Edgar-Jones' latest outfit, I've found the styling middle ground that makes these ordinary trousers feel chic every time.

Stepping out for a walk in New York, the actor styled her black trousers with a preppy pair of leather Mary Janes, elevating her look while retaining the effortless energy her style has become synonymous with.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Choosing a low-slung pair that hugged her at the hips before skimming the legs, Edgar-Jones' trousers cropped past her ankle, blending into the rich leather Mary Janes that cushioned her step. Completing her outfit with a beige sleeveless top, Edgar-Jones reached for Mango's Contrasting Knit Top (£50) , to keep her colour palette pared-back and elegant—and so easy to emulate.

The flat shoes ensure a comfortable stride while the black trousers—already a mainstay in so many capsule wardrobes—add a soft structure to the ensemble that works so well with the smart flats. A styling failsafe that fashion people reach for across the year, this in-between period when the spring’s warm breeze bleeds into summer's glaring sun is the perfect time of year to step into the not-too-hot, not-too-cold combination.

Read on to discover our edit of the best black trousers and Mary Janes below.

SHOP BLACK TROUSERS AND MARY JANES:

Zara Wide-Leg Darted Trousers £36 SHOP NOW These also come in a fresh cream shade.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW Style these with fresh white socks or wear these on their own.

H&M Tailored Trousers £16 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Le Monde Béryl Ballet Mary Jane £415 SHOP NOW Style these with straight leg trousers or pair with a flowing skirt.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW The low-rise cut makes this easy to style with boxy, oversized tops.

Arthur Sleep The Mary Jane in Black Calf Leather £720 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Arket Barrel-Leg Trousers £75 SHOP NOW These feature a barrel leg cut that gives the garment a polished edge.

The Row Ava Shoe in Leather £800 SHOP NOW The Row's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Toteme Straight Suit Trousers £370 SHOP NOW Trust me, these won't stay in stock for long.

Vagabond Shoemakers Delia £90 SHOP NOW The square-toe design gives these a sleek, polished finish.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Poplin Straight Leg Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in ten other shades.

COS Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW While I love these in a classic black hue, they also come in cream and orange.