Daisy Edgar-Jones wears black trousers and mary janes.

Fashion People Know This Shoe Trend Makes Black Trousers Look So Chic
While simple and practical, black trousers aren't always the most interesting. Daisy Edgar-Jones has found the styling solution that makes them look chic every time.
While black trousers are a wardrobe pillar akin to a great pair of jeans or a fresh white tee, making them look and feel exciting isn't always easy. So simple, so sleek, the qualities that make them so appealing can occasionally backfire, holding your look back with a boring quality that, without the right styling, can be hard to shake. In my experience, the difference between a black trouser outfit that feels dynamic versus one that falls flat lies in the shoes.
Simple trainers veer too casual, and honestly, a little overdone, while tall heels feel impractical for daily styling. In Daisy Edgar-Jones' latest outfit, I've found the styling middle ground that makes these ordinary trousers feel chic every time.
Stepping out for a walk in New York, the actor styled her black trousers with a preppy pair of leather Mary Janes, elevating her look while retaining the effortless energy her style has become synonymous with.
Choosing a low-slung pair that hugged her at the hips before skimming the legs, Edgar-Jones' trousers cropped past her ankle, blending into the rich leather Mary Janes that cushioned her step. Completing her outfit with a beige sleeveless top, Edgar-Jones reached for Mango's Contrasting Knit Top (£50), to keep her colour palette pared-back and elegant—and so easy to emulate.
The flat shoes ensure a comfortable stride while the black trousers—already a mainstay in so many capsule wardrobes—add a soft structure to the ensemble that works so well with the smart flats. A styling failsafe that fashion people reach for across the year, this in-between period when the spring’s warm breeze bleeds into summer's glaring sun is the perfect time of year to step into the not-too-hot, not-too-cold combination.
Read on to discover our edit of the best black trousers and Mary Janes below.
SHOP BLACK TROUSERS AND MARY JANES:
Style these with straight leg trousers or pair with a flowing skirt.
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
While I love these in a classic black hue, they also come in cream and orange.
The patent leather shoe trend is taking off this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
