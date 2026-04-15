Not Jeans, Not Skirts—These "Dated" Shorts Are the Key to Elevating Your Trainers and Ballet Flats

Love them or hate them, Bermuda shorts are back. Having shed their polarising ‘80s and ‘90s "dadcore" connotations over the past few years, they’ve transitioned to It-girl favourite (just check Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's capsule wardrobes if you have any doubts), it's no surprise that these easy-going shorts are everywhere as soon as the weather warms. But just when I thought we’d settled on the familiar, knee-grazing Bermuda, my social media feeds tell another story. The silhouettes are longer, looser and far more modern, and so, the long Bermuda-short trend has emerged.
Having received a subtle update, long Bermuda shorts sweep past the knee with ease. Falling somewhere between the classic cut we’ve come to know and love and fuller, swishier culottes (a style we saw in droves this winter), the length brings a renewed energy, making the style fresh and primed to feature in your coolest outfits this season. The style set is already having fun styling them, choosing classic tailored cuts, athletic board-short styles and technical nylon iterations.
We eagle-eyed editors at Who What Wear UK already sensed change was afoot when, on the spring/summer 2026 runways, long Bermuda shorts appeared en masse. Names including Hermès, Talia Byre and Johanna Parv each showed calf-grazing shorts. From sumptuous low-slung leather styles paired with riding boots to draped technical fabrics finished with seam-baring stockings, long Bermuda shorts were everywhere, so it was only a matter of time before they appeared online and in the streets.
What I appreciate about this trend is that, although it's a subtle shift, it feels entirely new. Balancing polish with a carefree, undone essence, long Bermuda shorts offer a cooler alternative to the simple loose trousers that typically dominate during this time of year. With a pull-on-and-go nonchalance, I’ve spotted them styled with everything from Y2K-style draped tops and delicate ballet flats to halterneck tops and barely there thong heels, and each time, the shorts add something a touch different to the look.