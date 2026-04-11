Hold the Heeled Flip-Flops—This is the Sandal Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing By May 31

Once springtime rolls around, there's always a couple of controversial shoe trends that capture the attention of the style crowd—wedge flip-flops seem poised to take up that mantle this season. No friends, you're not hallucinating: the "ugly" hybrid sandals that had a grip on the fashion girls in the late '90s are having a moment (again). It's hard to forget the first time this "contentious" shoe trend made waves in the cultural zeitgeist, as every zine was filled with style heroines and fictional protagonists donning platform wedges with flip-flop straps. The sandal trend became so ubiquitous at the time that it eventually became "tired" in the eyes of the fashion world, that is, up until recently. After so many seasons dominated by minimalist design codes, spring's collections offer us the chance to step in a different direction, at least when it comes to our shoe choices. That's no more apparent than with the surplus of chunkier sandals in the collections of Saint Laurent, Alaïa, Simkhai, and so many others.
No longer are delicate strappy heels or barely-there flats the only way to tap into sartorial nostalgia, as wedge flip-flops offer an alternative way to toe the line between the past and present, comfort and style, and two timeless sandal styles. It's no wonder, then, that we've already seen this shoe trend take off on social media with the style crowd, a phenomenon which will likely continue well into the coming months. But if you have yet to be convinced that this “controversial” trend is indeed making a comeback, keep scrolling. Ahead, we’re sharing a few wedge flip-flop outfit ideas that not only prove that this trend is so back, but will also give you an idea of how to style them, too. Plus, we’ve curated a selection of the 30 best wedge flip-flop sandals to buy for spring (in case you feel inspired). You may never fully come around to the idea of getting rid of your heeled flip-flops, but hopefully you’ll be able to rethink your feelings about wedge versions.
Styling notes: When you want to look elegant sans effort, turn to this sandal trend as your styling solution. Even pieces as casual as a denim shirt, a satin camisole, and lace shorts can be transformed from "simple" to sophisticated when styled with wedge sandals.
ALAÏA
Satin Wedge Thong Mules
Yet again, Alaïa manages to make the trendiest shoes of the season.
Reformation
Jessie Wedge Thong
The croc-embossed leather makes this casual sandal feel a bit more sophisticated.
Gimaguas
White Wedge Heeled Sandals
Caution, readers: these wedge sandals are white hot!
Schutz
Roslyn Wedge Sandal
Give your jelly sandals an elevated update this season (quite literally).
Marc Fisher LTD
Udena Wedge Flip Flop
You can style these sandals with pretty much everything: little sundresses, linen suits, the list goes on.
Styling notes: Whether your plans for the spring entail traipsing to a new travel destination or trying a new restaurant closer to home, you'll want to invest in a comfortable sandal—enter flip-flop wedges into the chat. Pair this sandal trend with a chic blouse and capri pants for a look that's as comfy as it is chic.
MANGO
Wedge Sandals
Calling all minimalists—these slinky chocolate brown wedges are all you!
LUCASHEVA
Audokia Mesh Wedge Sandals
The Ukrainian-born designer Lucasheva's footwear has become a fan favorite with the fashion crowd.
Khaite
Marlow Mule
Prediction: Khaite's Marlow mule will become the most coveted sandal this summer.
LE MONDE BERYL
Eel-Effect Leather Wedge Sandals
Oh, the eel-effect on these wedges is extravagant.
Prada
Patent Leather Thong Sandals
What's at the top of our wishlist for spring? These Prada wedges, obviously.