Hold the Heeled Flip-Flops—This is the Sandal Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing By May 31

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman's avatar
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The sandal trend wedge flip-flops are shown in a collage of women&#039;s spring sandal outfits
(Image credit:  @_livmadeline; @sarahlouiseblythe;  @chloekathbutler)

Once springtime rolls around, there's always a couple of controversial shoe trends that capture the attention of the style crowd—wedge flip-flops seem poised to take up that mantle this season. No friends, you're not hallucinating: the "ugly" hybrid sandals that had a grip on the fashion girls in the late '90s are having a moment (again). It's hard to forget the first time this "contentious" shoe trend made waves in the cultural zeitgeist, as every zine was filled with style heroines and fictional protagonists donning platform wedges with flip-flop straps. The sandal trend became so ubiquitous at the time that it eventually became "tired" in the eyes of the fashion world, that is, up until recently. After so many seasons dominated by minimalist design codes, spring's collections offer us the chance to step in a different direction, at least when it comes to our shoe choices. That's no more apparent than with the surplus of chunkier sandals in the collections of Saint Laurent, Alaïa, Simkhai, and so many others.

No longer are delicate strappy heels or barely-there flats the only way to tap into sartorial nostalgia, as wedge flip-flops offer an alternative way to toe the line between the past and present, comfort and style, and two timeless sandal styles. It's no wonder, then, that we've already seen this shoe trend take off on social media with the style crowd, a phenomenon which will likely continue well into the coming months. But if you have yet to be convinced that this “controversial” trend is indeed making a comeback, keep scrolling. Ahead, we’re sharing a few wedge flip-flop outfit ideas that not only prove that this trend is so back, but will also give you an idea of how to style them, too. Plus, we’ve curated a selection of the 30 best wedge flip-flop sandals to buy for spring (in case you feel inspired). You may never fully come around to the idea of getting rid of your heeled flip-flops, but hopefully you’ll be able to rethink your feelings about wedge versions.

The sandal trend wedge flip-flops are shown in a photo of a woman crossing the street, wearing a denim shirt on top of a white satin camisole and pajama shorts with a black shoulder bag, black sunglasses, and wedge flip-flops

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Styling notes: When you want to look elegant sans effort, turn to this sandal trend as your styling solution. Even pieces as casual as a denim shirt, a satin camisole, and lace shorts can be transformed from "simple" to sophisticated when styled with wedge sandals.

The sandal trend wedge flip-flops are shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a black draped top styled with black petal pushers, black thong wedge shoes, a raffia tote bag, and black sunglasses

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Styling notes: Whether your plans for the spring entail traipsing to a new travel destination or trying a new restaurant closer to home, you'll want to invest in a comfortable sandal—enter flip-flop wedges into the chat. Pair this sandal trend with a chic blouse and capri pants for a look that's as comfy as it is chic.