Giorgio Armani Has Passed Away—A Look Back at His Incomparable Legacy

Today marks a sad day in the fashion industry and the world, as it was announced that the legendary designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91. The designer founded his Milan-based company 50 years ago and has continued to serve as the creative director and CEO of the Armani Group. In a press release, the company shared that he "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," adding "he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects." It's safe to say that Armani's legacy will live on long after his passing.

Armani's elegant, tailored aesthetic came to define Italian fashion, and his keen eye and business sense led to what would become a multibillion-dollar company that now includes multiple fashion brands, beauty, and hotels that bear the Armani name. "Re Giorgio", as he was affectionately known in Italy, is responsible for countless memorable runway and red carpet moments over the decades, and to say that his influence and talent will be missed is an understatement. But the industry icon's legacy will live on in many ways.

As we all reflect on Giorgio Armani's life and career today, scroll on for a glimpse of some of our favorite runway and red carpet moments from over the years.

Standout Red Carpet Moments Over the Years

Julia Roberts wearing Armani at the Golden Globes 1990

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Julia Roberts wearing a men's Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards.

Ren&amp;eacute;e Zellweger wearing Armani at the 2020 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger wearing an Armani Privé gown at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Viola Davis wearing Armani at. the 2017 Oscars

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Viola Davis wearing an Armani Privé gown at the 2017 Oscars, where she won for Best Supporting Actress.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Giorgio Armani arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2008

(Image credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Giorgio Armani at the 2008 Met Gala, when Armani served as Honorary Chair.

Beyonce wearing Armani at the 2008 Met Gala

(Image credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Beyoncé wearing an Armani Privé gown to her first Met Gala in 2008.

Cate Blanchett and Giorgio Armani at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Cate Blanchett and Giorgio Armani at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London.

Standout Runway Moments Over the Years

Giorgio Armani runway 2024

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pictured with models on the runway of the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2024/2025 collection show.

Red dress on the Armani Prive runway in 2023

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2023/2024

Giorgio Armani runway 2018

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture fall/winter 2018/2019

Model wearing a suit on the Armani Prive runway 2024

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2024/2025

Giorgio Armani runway 2021

(Image credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani walking the runway during the Giorgio Armani "One Night Only Dubai" fashion show in 2021.

