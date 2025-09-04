Giorgio Armani Has Passed Away—A Look Back at His Incomparable Legacy

Today marks a sad day in the fashion industry and the world, as it was announced that the legendary designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91. The designer founded his Milan-based company 50 years ago and has continued to serve as the creative director and CEO of the Armani Group. In a press release, the company shared that he "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," adding "he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects." It's safe to say that Armani's legacy will live on long after his passing.
Armani's elegant, tailored aesthetic came to define Italian fashion, and his keen eye and business sense led to what would become a multibillion-dollar company that now includes multiple fashion brands, beauty, and hotels that bear the Armani name. "Re Giorgio", as he was affectionately known in Italy, is responsible for countless memorable runway and red carpet moments over the decades, and to say that his influence and talent will be missed is an understatement. But the industry icon's legacy will live on in many ways.
As we all reflect on Giorgio Armani's life and career today, scroll on for a glimpse of some of our favorite runway and red carpet moments from over the years.
Standout Red Carpet Moments Over the Years
Julia Roberts wearing a men's Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards.
Renée Zellweger wearing an Armani Privé gown at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Viola Davis wearing an Armani Privé gown at the 2017 Oscars, where she won for Best Supporting Actress.
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Giorgio Armani at the 2008 Met Gala, when Armani served as Honorary Chair.
Beyoncé wearing an Armani Privé gown to her first Met Gala in 2008.
Cate Blanchett and Giorgio Armani at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London.
Standout Runway Moments Over the Years
Pictured with models on the runway of the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2024/2025 collection show.
Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2023/2024
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture fall/winter 2018/2019
Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall/winter 2024/2025
Giorgio Armani walking the runway during the Giorgio Armani "One Night Only Dubai" fashion show in 2021.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.