Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Never Wore Jewelry But Made an Exception for This One Necklace Trend

I could talk all day about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe of sleek black dresses, timeless camel coats, chic headbands, cool Prada loafers, fantastic bootcut jeans, and more. However, I could also write an entire essay about what CBK didn't wear. For instance, the Calvin Klein executive was notoriously color-shy, often shunning every single color of the rainbow in favor of neutrals. Another thing that wasn't quite her jam? Jewelry.

Even when she dressed up for fancy galas, award shows, and dinners, Bessette Kennedy usually skipped jewelry (aside from her wedding band). In fact, she didn't wear a single earring, necklace, or bracelet to marry John F. Kennedy, Jr., in September 1996. She did make one notable exception, however. CBK sometimes wore a single strand of pearls around her neck, including in the photo below, taken a month after her wedding. Scroll down to see how she styled her go-to pearl necklace, and shop similar pieces for yourself.

