Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Never Wore Jewelry But Made an Exception for This One Necklace Trend

Even when she dressed up for fancy galas, award shows, and dinners, Bessette Kennedy usually skipped jewelry (aside from her wedding band). In fact, she didn't wear a single earring, necklace, or bracelet to marry John F. Kennedy, Jr., in September 1996. She did make one notable exception, however. CBK sometimes wore a single strand of pearls around her neck, including in the photo below, taken a month after her wedding. Scroll down to see how she styled her go-to pearl necklace, and shop similar pieces for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.