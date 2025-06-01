Love It Or Hate It—I Will Be Wearing This Controversial Styling Trick All Summer

I am a dress girl through and through and a bit of a pants hater. I just never gravitate towards jeans or trousers, even though I really want to give them a chance. It's why I haven't been able to stop layering my dresses over my pants recently. The controversial styling has been like my gateway drug into covering my legs.

There's something about pants that feels too uncomplicated for me—and I just prefer an outfit that makes me scratch my head a bit. I like looks that are a little bit hard to understand. Dresses over pants offer that double take kind of skepticism. And like the very best styling in fashion, it is not something everyone will like. But when some people hate your look and other people love it, that's when you know you're doing something right.

Wearing a dress over pants was extremely popular in the early 2000s. And do I necessarily think that every early aughts Disney star who wore it on the red carpet did it right? No! But I do think the way the styling is coming back in the 2025 feels entirely different.

It's not about throwing a dress over a pair of pants because it feels edgy and calling it a day. It's about playing with silhouette and creating interesting shapes with slip dresses in funky textures and varying degrees of translucence. It's the marrying of the feminine with the masculine; of softening the straight hardness of a pant by layering the ethereal flow and movement of a dress.

But I do understand why the look is intimidating. It's not natural to wear two things at once when you would normally just wear one. So I looked to some of my favorite street style below to illustrate exactly how to best pull off the look this summer.

Add a tube top over a lace dress and jeans to create more shape

Or wear a tank top over a simple dress with trousers for a looser silhouette

Layer a sheer floral dress over baggy jeans and kitty heels for a cutesy look that still feels casual

Go monotone with a longer dress and pants that only peek out, if you want to be more subtle

Or go all out with an embellished slip, wide leg jeans and a statement hat