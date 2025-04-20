The Fresh Bag Trend Europeans Are Carrying Instead of Black Styles for Summer

Animal print is one of the most noteworthy trends of the last year, but while leopard print has long held its place in the wardrobes of fashion people—the motif is regularly sported by the likes of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung—recently its sister pattern, cow print, has been making a resurgence. The cow print trend can be traced back almost a quarter of a century to the moment when Prada included it in its spring/summer 1991 collection, marking the first time it was ever showcased on the runway. Bold cow print met sleek minimalist silhouettes in a collection that balanced statement and sophistication. Fast forward to today and brands including Dior, Bottega Veneta and Talia Byre have all since presented their own take on the cow print trend, most recently on the autumn/winter 2024 runways. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time before the trend made its way from the catwalk to the streets.

The effects were immediate. Samsøe Samsøe saw great success with its standout cow print jacket, which found TikTok infamy towards the end of last year, with Mango creating its own interpretation shortly after. Since we’ve seen cow print take over shoes as well as other clothing but now, thanks to Prada once again, it’s now cow print bags that are coming through as a need-to-know trend for summer 2025. The brand recently launched its Days of Summer campaign, which is fronted by none other than Kendall Jenner who, as luck would have it, is seen cradling a very chic, on-trend cow print bag.

(Image credit: Prada)

Jenner's Prada campaign might be getting viral traction right now, but I've spotted cow print bags bubbling up for weeks now. From Copenhagen to London, these statement bags have been taking pride of place on the arms of fashion people across Europe. This, however, shouldn't come as a surprise. Not only do they look the current part, promising to give your look a 2025 edge, cow-print bags are cropping up across both high street and luxury brands alike, making them relevant across the board.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Style Notes: When styling this piece, I would take inspiration from Layla Abbey. By pairing the bold print with your wardrobe staple, such as a brown suede bomber and cream trousers, you can create outfits combinations which are playful yet tasteful.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Style Notes: If you’ve already embraced the cow print shoe trend (hello, viral Adidas Taekwondos), matching your bag with your shoes will create a put-together look.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

With the ability to breathe new life into your summer staples like no black bag ever could, scroll on to see and shop my edit of the best cow print bags on the market.

SHOP COW PRINT BAGS:

Prada Medium printed leather bag £4150 SHOP NOW Crafted in rich chocolate brown and white pony hair, this Prada cow-print bag is a standout contender for the title of summer 2025's It bag.

Anthropologie East West Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW The slanted clasp adds a contemporary touch to this cute shoulder bag.

Talia Byre Cow Mini Bolter Bag £325 SHOP NOW With a shape reminiscent of The Row’s rounded ’90s leather tote, this brown and white pony skin bag is the perfect statement piece to pair with a monochromatic outfit.

ZARA Animal Print Shopper Bag £90 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than it is.

Massimo Dutti Animal Print Hair-On-Leather Mini Bag £199 SHOP NOW The soft leather in this bag makes it oh so durable yet chic.

H&M Shoulder Bag £23 SHOP NOW I’d style this bag with a white embroidered summer dress, wooden Chloé-esque wedges, and chunky bangles for a look that feels effortless yet elevated.

Hyde & Hare Hobo Bag £269 SHOP NOW By pairing this trend in a hobo bag format, you get a practical, comfortable, yet stylish accessory.

Amina Muaddi Shoulder Bag £1040 SHOP NOW This black and white Amina Muaddi clutch is perfect for styling in the classic, effortlessly effective ‘model-off-duty’ way. Think a leather bomber, straight-leg jeans, and loafers.

Fendi Baguette Pony-Style Calfskin Handbag £1708 SHOP NOW A true steal, this Fendi Baguette offers a refined way to embrace the trend with timeless sophistication.