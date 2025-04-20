The Fresh Bag Trend Europeans Are Carrying Instead of Black Styles for Summer

A sleek alternative to leopard print, cow print bags are set to dominate summer 2025

Three influencers with different variations of cowprint bags
(Image credit: WhoWhatWear)
By
published
in Features

Animal print is one of the most noteworthy trends of the last year, but while leopard print has long held its place in the wardrobes of fashion people—the motif is regularly sported by the likes of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung—recently its sister pattern, cow print, has been making a resurgence. The cow print trend can be traced back almost a quarter of a century to the moment when Prada included it in its spring/summer 1991 collection, marking the first time it was ever showcased on the runway. Bold cow print met sleek minimalist silhouettes in a collection that balanced statement and sophistication. Fast forward to today and brands including Dior, Bottega Veneta and Talia Byre have all since presented their own take on the cow print trend, most recently on the autumn/winter 2024 runways. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time before the trend made its way from the catwalk to the streets.

The effects were immediate. Samsøe Samsøe saw great success with its standout cow print jacket, which found TikTok infamy towards the end of last year, with Mango creating its own interpretation shortly after. Since we’ve seen cow print take over shoes as well as other clothing but now, thanks to Prada once again, it’s now cow print bags that are coming through as a need-to-know trend for summer 2025. The brand recently launched its Days of Summer campaign, which is fronted by none other than Kendall Jenner who, as luck would have it, is seen cradling a very chic, on-trend cow print bag.

Kendall Jenner in the Prada Days of Summer campaign.

(Image credit: Prada)

Jenner's Prada campaign might be getting viral traction right now, but I've spotted cow print bags bubbling up for weeks now. From Copenhagen to London, these statement bags have been taking pride of place on the arms of fashion people across Europe. This, however, shouldn't come as a surprise. Not only do they look the current part, promising to give your look a 2025 edge, cow-print bags are cropping up across both high street and luxury brands alike, making them relevant across the board.

Influencer in brown jacket cream trousers, white scrunchie and a cow print hobo bag.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Style Notes: When styling this piece, I would take inspiration from Layla Abbey. By pairing the bold print with your wardrobe staple, such as a brown suede bomber and cream trousers, you can create outfits combinations which are playful yet tasteful.

Influencer in white shirt brown cardigan, light blue denim jorts, white socks, cow print loafers and a cow print bag.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Style Notes: If you’ve already embraced the cow print shoe trend (hello, viral Adidas Taekwondos), matching your bag with your shoes will create a put-together look.

Dark brown and white cowprint shopping bag with with silver zip detailing.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

With the ability to breathe new life into your summer staples like no black bag ever could, scroll on to see and shop my edit of the best cow print bags on the market.

SHOP COW PRINT BAGS:

Prada Galleria medium printed leather bag
Prada
Medium printed leather bag

Crafted in rich chocolate brown and white pony hair, this Prada cow-print bag is a standout contender for the title of summer 2025's It bag.

Animal Print East West Leather Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
East West Shoulder Bag

The slanted clasp adds a contemporary touch to this cute shoulder bag.

Cow Mini Bolter Bag
Talia Byre
Cow Mini Bolter Bag

With a shape reminiscent of The Row’s rounded ’90s leather tote, this brown and white pony skin bag is the perfect statement piece to pair with a monochromatic outfit.

Leather Animal Print Mini Shopper Bag
ZARA
Animal Print Shopper Bag

This looks far more expensive than it is.

Animal Print Hair-On-Leather Mini Bag
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Hair-On-Leather Mini Bag

The soft leather in this bag makes it oh so durable yet chic.

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

I’d style this bag with a white embroidered summer dress, wooden Chloé-esque wedges, and chunky bangles for a look that feels effortless yet elevated.

The Milford Hobo Bag
Hyde & Hare
Hobo Bag

By pairing this trend in a hobo bag format, you get a practical, comfortable, yet stylish accessory.

Cow-Print Shoulder Bag
Amina Muaddi
Shoulder Bag

This black and white Amina Muaddi clutch is perfect for styling in the classic, effortlessly effective ‘model-off-duty’ way. Think a leather bomber, straight-leg jeans, and loafers.

Fendi, Baguette Pony-Style Calfskin Handbag
Fendi
Baguette Pony-Style Calfskin Handbag

A true steal, this Fendi Baguette offers a refined way to embrace the trend with timeless sophistication.

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸