I'm Building an Elegant, Cosy Wardrobe—This Cashmere Knit Is Top of My Wish List

COS is known for excellent knitwear, and this season, it's adding a contemporary spin to its new cashmere style with a trending funnel-neck design.

If you’ve been keeping up with the new arrivals for autumn 2025, you’ll have noticed that it’s the finer details that are making this season’s pieces feel exceedingly elegant, in particular, the rise of the funnel-neck. Already featuring on some of the most coveted jackets around, this tall standing form has now made its way over to the knitwear department. If you’re considering adding a funnel-neck jumper to your collection, this is the one I’d recommend.

Heralding from high street hero COS, the Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper brings together two things that set this brand apart from its affordable counterparts: excellent fabrication and high-end-looking design. Focusing on doing the basics really, really well, COS has once again offered us a chance to add a hero piece to our knitwear collection, now in the form of a cosy cashmere knit.

Following the success of the Chunky Cashmere knit that has become a best-seller for the brand over the past few years, the new funnel-neck style replicates the refined details of bold ribbed cuffs, neckline and hem. Unlike a regular turtleneck jumper, this neckline isn’t folded over but holds its upright form, a small detail that makes for a big impact. Scouring the fashion set, you’ll see they’re integrating this knit into their wardrobe seamlessly as a companion to jeans and loafers, leggings and boots, as well as contrasting the cosy 100% cashmere fabric with refined silk skirts.

Currently, the cosy offering comes in three key colourways: burgundy, black and grey, any of which will hold their standing in your wardrobe for years to come. Whether peeking out from a collarless jacket or accompanying the classic lapels of a trench coat, this simple design detail offers instant elevation as well as insulation.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper and shop more funnel-neck jumpers.

