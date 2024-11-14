European Women Rely on This Elegant Coat Trend to Look Polished in Winter—18 of the Best for Every Budget
Scarf coats are the physical—and fashionable—embodiment of a warm hug on those cold and bleak winter days.
The hybrid design first hit the fashion scene circa 2021 when Toteme released its iconic multifunctional Embroidered Scarf Coat, which swiftly became the outerwear of fashion insiders. The design was, and still is, simply genius. So, it's unsurprising the Toteme scarf jacket is making a comeback this year. If you're anything like me and loathe the chill whipping around your neck and seeping into your bones, but find a bulky coat too cumbersome, the scarf coat is your solution.
The two-in-one scarf coat combines a jacket, typically short in length, with a fixed scarf to sweep around your neck to keep any draughts at bay. It's a stylish and fuss-free design that saves you from losing your scarf to a gust of wind, which has certainly happened to me before, and I doubt I'm the only one.
The design is practical and versatile whilst also managing to make a statement, so you know it'll work hard in your wardrobe. You can pair a scarf coat with jeans, whether barrel-leg, wide-leg or even a skinny fit; or style it with leather trousers, a slip skirt or a mini and knee-high boots, for any occasion. Look to Who What Wear UK's deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, pictured below, for more style tips.
I've heard confused whispers around whether you wear a jacket over a scarf coat. Whilst the answer depends on the individual, how much you feel the cold and the fabric of your scarf coat, this new staple is intended to be worn on its own over your thinner layers instead of hidden under another coat or jacket.
The scarf coat is a far cry from a one-hit wonder: the outerwear trend has returned for three consecutive years and in different iterations, adapted by many luxury and high-street brands. We now have cape versions, trench-coat variations, scarf blazers and longline scarf coats, and you can also find some with detachable scarves.
We've sifted through the vast array of scarf coats on the market right now to bring you the most reliable, warming and expensive-looking styles to suit all budgets so everyone can have a little taste of Toteme in their wardrobe without having to spend a lot.
Without further ado, scroll through our edit of the best scarf coats to see you through winter and the transitional seasons forever more.
Shop the Best Scarf Coats for Winter:
Shop Scarf Coats Under £200:
The pinstripe running throughout the body of this design is a refreshing and formal twist on Toteme's Embroidered Scarf Coat, which typically features contrast detailing along the hem in the form of cream stitching.
A unique spin on the iconic scarf coat to keep you ultra-warm this season, and one I think I will live in all winter.
River Island has upped the ante with this handmade scarf coat, which is limited edition.
I told you that the scarf coat has been modified in innovative ways, and I'm a fan of this versatile blazer iteration for evenings out.
This knitted iteration is the epitome of cosy season. It sits just below the hips rather than on the waist.
From the longer length to the fluted sleeves and large scarf wrap, this one ticks a lot of boxes on my outerwear checklist.
Shop Scarf Coats Under £400:
The pressed-stud closure, subtle pockets and leather piping help achieve a clean and premium finish.
A classic option you can dress up or down almost year-round, hence why it's on my payday wish list.
Burgundy is the colour of the season, so you'll be nailing a key winter trend with one piece.
You'll need to shop fast if you want to grab this limited-edition Whistles number.
Shop Scarf Coats Over £400:
The original Toteme scarf jacket features contrast stitching on the hem and tassels on the scarf, which are just some of the many details we love.
Max Mara's coats always impress us, and this classic take on the scarf coat trend ensures this style will last forever in your wardrobe.
This may be the longest length of the options here, but personally, I love to be cocooned when I'm out and about during winter.
From the ultra-soft merino wool to the textured pattern and chocolate-brown colourway, this scarf coat is shaking up the status quo in the best possible way.
The ultimate winter warmer to see you through the season.
-
