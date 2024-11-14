European Women Rely on This Elegant Coat Trend to Look Polished in Winter—18 of the Best for Every Budget

By
published
in Features

Scarf coats are the physical—and fashionable—embodiment of a warm hug on those cold and bleak winter days.

The hybrid design first hit the fashion scene circa 2021 when Toteme released its iconic multifunctional Embroidered Scarf Coat, which swiftly became the outerwear of fashion insiders. The design was, and still is, simply genius. So, it's unsurprising the Toteme scarf jacket is making a comeback this year. If you're anything like me and loathe the chill whipping around your neck and seeping into your bones, but find a bulky coat too cumbersome, the scarf coat is your solution.

BEST SCARF COATS

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

The two-in-one scarf coat combines a jacket, typically short in length, with a fixed scarf to sweep around your neck to keep any draughts at bay. It's a stylish and fuss-free design that saves you from losing your scarf to a gust of wind, which has certainly happened to me before, and I doubt I'm the only one.

The design is practical and versatile whilst also managing to make a statement, so you know it'll work hard in your wardrobe. You can pair a scarf coat with jeans, whether barrel-leg, wide-leg or even a skinny fit; or style it with leather trousers, a slip skirt or a mini and knee-high boots, for any occasion. Look to Who What Wear UK's deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, pictured below, for more style tips.

Toteme Scarf Coat

(Image credit: @MAXINEEGGENBERGER)

I've heard confused whispers around whether you wear a jacket over a scarf coat. Whilst the answer depends on the individual, how much you feel the cold and the fabric of your scarf coat, this new staple is intended to be worn on its own over your thinner layers instead of hidden under another coat or jacket.

The scarf coat is a far cry from a one-hit wonder: the outerwear trend has returned for three consecutive years and in different iterations, adapted by many luxury and high-street brands. We now have cape versions, trench-coat variations, scarf blazers and longline scarf coats, and you can also find some with detachable scarves.

BEST SCARF COATS

(Image credit: @mie_juel)

We've sifted through the vast array of scarf coats on the market right now to bring you the most reliable, warming and expensive-looking styles to suit all budgets so everyone can have a little taste of Toteme in their wardrobe without having to spend a lot.

Without further ado, scroll through our edit of the best scarf coats to see you through winter and the transitional seasons forever more.

Shop the Best Scarf Coats for Winter:

Shop Scarf Coats Under £200:

Cos scarf coat
COS
Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

The pinstripe running throughout the body of this design is a refreshing and formal twist on Toteme's Embroidered Scarf Coat, which typically features contrast detailing along the hem in the form of cream stitching.

Puffer jacket scarf coat

Massimo Dutti
Buttoned Puffer Jacket With Scarf

A unique spin on the iconic scarf coat to keep you ultra-warm this season, and one I think I will live in all winter.

Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat
River Island
Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat

River Island has upped the ante with this handmade scarf coat, which is limited edition.

Zara Blazer scarf coat

ZARA
Oversize Blazer With Wool Scarf

I told you that the scarf coat has been modified in innovative ways, and I'm a fan of this versatile blazer iteration for evenings out.

Mango scarf coat with detachable scarf
MANGO
Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf

This knitted iteration is the epitome of cosy season. It sits just below the hips rather than on the waist.

John Lewis Scarf Coat
John Lewis
Scarf Coat

From the longer length to the fluted sleeves and large scarf wrap, this one ticks a lot of boxes on my outerwear checklist.

Shop Scarf Coats Under £400:

Cos Leather-Trimmed Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

The pressed-stud closure, subtle pockets and leather piping help achieve a clean and premium finish.

Arket Fringe Scarf Coat Toteme dupe
Arket
Fringe Scarf Jacket

A classic option you can dress up or down almost year-round, hence why it's on my payday wish list.

Mango longline scarf coat

MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf

Burgundy is the colour of the season, so you'll be nailing a key winter trend with one piece.

Whistles Limited Edition Scarf Coat
Whistles
Sadie Double-Face Fringed-Trim Recycled-Wool Coat

You'll need to shop fast if you want to grab this limited-edition Whistles number.

Iona Woven Pure Wool Cape - Black
Strathberry
Iona Woven Pure Wool Cape

One size fits all with this poncho-cum-scarf coat.

Mint Velvet Fringed Scarf Wool Blend Coat, Light Pink
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Coat With Scarf

Massimo Dutti always nails the brief.

Shop Scarf Coats Over £400:

Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black

The original Toteme scarf jacket features contrast stitching on the hem and tassels on the scarf, which are just some of the many details we love.

Embroidered Scarf Coat Black
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Coat Black

The longer length will be sure to warm the cockles.

Ada Scarf-Detailed Coat
Max Mara
Pepaia Wool & Cashmere Long Coat

Max Mara's coats always impress us, and this classic take on the scarf coat trend ensures this style will last forever in your wardrobe.

Oversized Wool Coat - Sandro
Sando
Oversized Wool Coat

This may be the longest length of the options here, but personally, I love to be cocooned when I'm out and about during winter.

Scarf-Collar Relaxed-Fit Merino-Wool Coat
JOSEPH
Scarf-Collar Relaxed-Fit Merino-Wool Coat

From the ultra-soft merino wool to the textured pattern and chocolate-brown colourway, this scarf coat is shaking up the status quo in the best possible way.

textured longline scarf coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Daphne Scarf-Detailed Shearling Coat

The ultimate winter warmer to see you through the season.

Explore More:
Maisie Bovingdon
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸