We’re at a time when fashion feels like it’s moving increasingly faster and trends seem more fleeting than ever. The more I try to refine my personal style, the more I find myself looking backwards rather than at current trends. I have a minimalist style and favour timeless, classic, structured silhouettes and neutral palettes over bright, dopamine-inducing pieces. While I try to incorporate trends into my wardrobe, I always ensure they feel authentic to my personal style and will be pieces I will keep and love for years to come.
It’s undeniable that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy embodied an understated yet impeccable style that made even the simplest of outfits feel refined and stylish. She opted for more minimalist, capsule-wardrobe pieces yet managed to make them feel fresh and timeless: a crisp white shirt, sleek tailoring, black trousers, trench coats, and pencil skirts were the forefront of her style, and those elevated basics are what give her style icon status.
Personally, I’m becoming less interested in what's new and more interested in what works, and specifically for my own wardrobe, and I’ve concluded that a '90s minimalist outfit is the one for me (I guess it’s a good job that I’m a 90’s child.) This sort of aesthetic embodies quiet confidence rather than trend-led, and embodies the codes that Carolyn built her style on. True confidence in your style isn’t about having more and investing in every trend that comes along; it’s about curating a wardrobe of core pieces and knowing exactly what works.
In an effort to streamline my wardrobe and inspire yours, I’ve scoured my favourite Instagram set and found five 90s minimalist outfits for 2026 that would have been good enough for Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.
Style Notes: A crew-neck jumper is an essential in any wardrobe, and as we descend into spring and the transitional weather period, there’s no reason why it has to be stowed away with your winter clothes. Pairing it with a pencil skirt and Mary-Jane heels feels refined and chic.
Shop the Look:
KHAITE
Mae Cashmere Sweater
A cashmere jumper is such a good investment piece.
Reformation
Fig Preserve Skirt
I never thought a pencil skirt would be on my wishlist.
Bobbies
Marfa - Vinyl Black
Timeless and classic.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
I adore DeMellier's Stockholm bags.
YSL
SL M103
There's nothing quite like a good pair of sunnies.
2. White Shirt + Blue Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A crisp white shirt is one thing I couldn’t be without in my wardrobe. Pairing it with blue jeans gives an elevated yet more casual outfit – for an every day look opt for a ballet flat, and to take it to a night-out look, opt for a pointed slingback and chic clutch bag.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Oxford, White
WNU is my first stop when I'm in need of a new shirt.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Samur High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I love the deep indigo wash of these jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
Simple yet so stylish.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon East West Black
A fashion-editor favourite.
Linda Farrow
Sanchez Sunglasses
There's no such thing as owning too many sunglasses.
Style Notes: Black and camel is such a classic, timeless colour combo and a personal favourite of mine. A midi skirt paired with a short-sleeve knit is another transitional season outfit I’ll be incorporating into my wardrobe, and to make it feel more modern, I’d add a mesh ballet flat.