Fussy Fits Are Out, Lazy Looks Are In: The Two-Piece Outfit I'm Seeing From NYC to Paris

Late summer has arrived and with it the complete unwillingness to be creative with what we wear. Sorry, but it's just too dang hot out. Usually, we're rarely at a loss for inspiration with what to wear, but lately that feels zapped, be it from the oppressive humidity outside or the seasonal lull that always comes in August. Regardless, there's one outfit that answers this predicament right now and luckily, it couldn't require any fewer brain cells.

All over the map from Paris to New York, fashion people are sporting the same two-piece outfit combination involving a boxier T-shirt and a pretty, flowy skirt, usually paired with easy shoes like ballet flats or thong sandals. It's a look that's teeming with ease and effortlessness but that can also look quite forward with the right proportions and accessories. Even Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of the low-key outfit vibe and we spotted her strolling through lower Manhattan in the same combination as the stylish French and European women in our feeds. Ahead, take a look at how fashion people are wearing T-shirts and skirts right now and shop the pieces to recreate the look.

(Image credit: Splash News)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Frankie Shop Alva Skirt ($132); Tory Burch Studded Flats ($498); St. Agni Oversized Nubuck Satchel ($405); Phoebe Philo Score Sunglasses ($480)

All summer, J.Law has been delivering all the casual outfit inspiration we could ever need for warmer weather and her latest look is especially easy to recreate. While out and about in NYC, the actress styled a graphic T-shirt over a striking red silk skirt and paired it with the studded Tory Burch flats that many of our editors own and love. The result is one of her more "chill" looks that can (and should) be added into your own weekend rotation.

While the pairing of a boxy tee and flowy maxi skirt doesn't sound like much on paper, Débora Rosa's take is what altered me to just how much chicness potential the combination held. I'm taking note of how she draped a single pendant necklace over her tee and opted for thong sandals, both of which added a forward feel to the look.

Here, Imani Randolph's glittering J.Crew skirt (still amazingly in stock) is clearly the main character. While sequins are usually reserved for after-dark attire, her boxy tee and slide sandals easily dress it down for the daytime.

A white lace skirt is very trendy this summer, and paired with a fun graphic tee and bright red flats, it's right at home on the Lower East Side where the cool downtown flocks to drink natural wine.

(Image credit: @thepouf)

A sheer skirt is one of the most forward pieces to invest in this year. I love the idea of giving the delicate piece a tougher edge by pairing it with a cool oversize tee. Mesh flats and a leather pendant necklace ensure the simple combo is very right now.

A tailored maxi skirt is a piece that's all over in Paris this season. Paired with a plain tee and chic belt, it's a simple but elevated look that's just begging to be repeated over and over.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The outfit works just well with simple mini skirts as it does with flowier styles. Opt for a relaxed tee with enough room to drape easily over the skirt (rather than tucking it in) to maintain the effortless vibe.

(Image credit: @filis_pina)

Tiered maxi skirts have equally been all over this summer, but with a designer-logo tee it, the boho silhouette gets a street style-esque spin.

