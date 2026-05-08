Ralph Lauren began his namesake brand nearly six decades ago in 1967, designing neckties that revolutionized the standardized styles of the time with versions that were colorful, luxurious, and handmade. Five years later, in 1972, he launched his first full line of womenswear, inspired by his wife and muse, Ricky Lauren. In the 59 years since, Ralph Lauren has become one of the most influential American fashion designers—an innovative risk-taker who defines aspirational style and living, and has allowed so many people to see themselves in his vision of the American Dream.
Ralph Lauren: Catwalk launches today, a book featuring more than 100 womenswear collections and 1,300 runway looks from the brand’s archives. It begins with Lauren’s debut collection in fall 1972 to his fall 2025 collection, chronicling more than five decades of womenswear shows. Published by Thames & Hudson, the book joins the Catwalk series as the first-ever American fashion house to be featured in the prestigious series.
Authored by renowned fashion journalist Bridget Foley, the book presents a visual timeline of Ralph Lauren’s history on the runway and takes an incisive look at his impact on fashion and style. Foley highlights his pioneering cinematic approach to fashion and design, portraying Lauren as a master narrator whose worlds unfold through each collection. She also highlights his seemingly contradictory elements—the play of rugged and refined, masculine and feminine—which created his signature look that has defined American style. Ahead, see select runway images from Ralph Lauren: Catwalk.