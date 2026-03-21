'90s Minimalism Is My 2026 Aesthetic—7 Staples I'm Relying On to Get the Look

There’s something about nostalgic fashion trends that never fails to lure me in. Whether it’s ’80s shoulder pads, ’70s flared trousers and suede fringe jackets, or the slick minimalism of the ’90s. Considering I’m currently hooked on Love Story on Disney+, it’s no surprise I’m leaning into my roots a little more than usual, curating my ’90s minimalist capsule wardrobe 2.0.
However, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s wardrobe in the series hasn’t been my only source of inspiration; I’ve been revisiting family photo albums, too. Flicking through polaroids, I noticed my mum often wore classic Levi’s 501 jeans, paired with my dad’s denim shirts and a timeless set of Ray-Ban Wayfarers—simple, understated, chic.
In another photo, my older sister proved the power of a printed knee-length skirt. And then there’s me, sporting my go-to uniform: trusty Gap pedal pushers and a baby tee, finished with Reebok trainers. Today, I’d swap those chunky kicks for ballet pumps, leather loafers or kitten heels for a more contemporary take, but the essence of the look isn’t far from what I want to wear again in 2026.
What I love most about fashion is its cyclical nature. While I may not have the same bangs and bob I once did, I’m refreshing my wardrobe with the classics I adored back then. The nostalgia is comforting, but it also sparks excitement, encouraging me to style pieces I already own in fresh ways.
So, whether you go all in on a ’90s minimalist capsule wardrobe or simply cherry-pick a few pieces as a subtle nod to the era, read on for the staples I’m relying on.
7 Stylish Staples For a '90s Minimalist Capsule Wardrobe in 2026:
1. Satin Slip Dress
Style Notes: The satin slip dress has been a staple for many years, and I'm pleased to see it's not going anywhere any time soon. Back in the day, they typically had a shorter hemline, which fell to the knees or mid-way down the calf, with the air of a negligee. Pair with flat shoes like Emma Leger, or team with a blazer and open-toe mules for an evening-appropriate outfit.
Shop the Staple:
Rixo
Maybelle Satin Dress in Ivory
Yes, Rixo's Maybelle Dress may sit in its wedding section, but you don't have to be walking down the aisle to wear it.
Reformation
Parma Silk Dress
The cami straps make this satin slip dress look all the more delicate.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Satin Slip Dress
Wear your cami dress on its own, or layer it over a T-shirt and under a blazer for coverage and extra warmth.
ZARA
Lace Camisole Midi Dress
Zara's Lace Camisole Midi Dress may be considered a nightwear item, but that's the exact aesthetic I'm going for.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Dress
The extra attention to detail, such as the lace neckline, hem and waist insert, adds a modern twist to this timeless staple.
2. Baby Tee
Style Notes: We've lived in boxy T-shirts for many years now, but I'm pining after a return to slim-fit designs à la 1990. The baby tee is typically a short-sleeve, crew-neck design, but you may find some that are cropped or made from a lightweight cotton with a sheer finish. This versatile basic can be styled with every item in your wardrobe, from satin skirts to denim jeans and trousers, or even under dungarees and slip dresses.
Shop the Staple:
Uniqlo
Mini T-Shirt
With seven colours to choose from you're spoilt for choice.
M&S
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt
I love the longer length of M&S's T-shirt, because it prevents any draughts creeping around my waist.
The angled sleeves are a clever feature to prevent excess fabric from swamping the arms.
Vuori Clothing
Feather Baby Tee
This tee sits just above the hips for a true '90s fit.
3. Pedal Pushers
Style Notes: Pedal pushers, capri pants or 3/4-length trousers: whatever the moniker, they are an effortlessly chic staple in any '90s wardrobe. As someone who lives in jeans, I welcome the return of this comfy trend, and I'll be experimenting with textures like Sylvie, along with prints, fabrics and lengths. Whilst they complement a roll neck, they can also be paired with T-shirts, shirts and dainty cami tops, and ballet pumps, loafers or kitten heels.