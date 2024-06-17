Sorry, But the '90s Did Summer Dressing Better—5 Looks Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

While the '90s gave us countless celebrity outfits made infamous by their boldness and creativity—Liz Hurley in the Versace safety pin dress, Naomi Campbell's thigh-high cobalt blue socks—not all of them are easy to replicate for everyday wear. But if you dig through the archives, you'll discover plenty of understated A-lister looks that don't just shine quietly in the context of the decade, but also fit into 2024's fashion landscape.

With a new, warmer season to dress for, I've looked to five ’90s trendsetters for guidance. The era's aesthetic continues to inspire modern collections, and it's easy to see why: amidst the grunge accessories and daring runway looks, the style was defined by simple silhouettes and elevated basics.

From Kate Moss's timeless outfit formula to SJP's linen-trouser styling, these looks perfectly show the lasting appeal of ’90s fashion.

See 5 '90s Celeb Outfits I'm Copying This Summer:

1. Kate Moss: Tank Top + Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Kate Moss is famous for transforming simple wardrobe staples into It-pieces. Looking at this effortless outfit, I'm suddenly convinced a tank top and jeans are the hottest buys of the summer.

Shop the look:

Arket Rib Tank Top - White £17 SHOP NOW Arket makes the best basics.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW Wear these day in, day out.

Reformation Meena Toe Ring Block Heel Sandal £198 SHOP NOW Style with jeans, dresses, mini skirts, linen trousers...

BOTTEGA VENETA Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £2510 SHOP NOW This has a cool, ‘90s-esque feel.

2. Tyra Banks: Yellow Dress + Metallic Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Trends really are cyclical, because this pale yellow dress could have been pulled from a 2024 runway. Tyra has styled it for the red carpet with metallic heels, but you could easily swap them for flats or espadrilles.

Shop the look:

Reformation Kerrigan Linen Dress £228 SHOP NOW I wasn't sure the yellow trend was for me until I saw this dress.

Lily & Roo Gold Single Pearl Choker £65 SHOP NOW Pearl jewellery feels so summery—and what's more ’90s than a choker?

MANGO Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW So much fun.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker: Tube Top + Linen Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Rewatching Sex and the City has made me appreciate Carrie Bradshaw's style all over again, but Sarah Jessica Parker's off-screen ’90s looks were also on-point.

Shop the look:

H&M Microfibre Tube Top £10 SHOP NOW This set looks so comfy.

Reiss Lori Viscose-Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers £188 SHOP NOW White linen trousers have become a summer must-have.

The Row Cybil Heeled Mules 55 £623 SHOP NOW The Row consistently delivers beautiful shoes.

4. Claudia Schiffer: Floral Dress + Espadrilles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If I didn't know better, I'd think this photo was taken yesterday. Nothing about Claudia Schiffer's outfit feels dated—in fact, I've already spotted some very similar summer looks on Instagram.

Shop the look:

Reformation Aribella Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW Reformation should be your first port of call when seeking a floral dress.

CASTAÑER Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £100 SHOP NOW A bestseller every year, and for good reason.

BOUTIQUE BONITA Logo-Patch Palm Basket Bag £60 SHOP NOW Big enough for a picnic blanket, book, snacks and a bottle of vino, perhaps?

5. Jennifer Lopez: Button-Front Dress + Mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: On a warm day, this is exactly the kind of dress that will keep you comfortable and looking cute. If it was good enough for J.Lo circa 1994, it's good enough for us.

Shop the look:

MANGO Short Buttoned Dress £30 SHOP NOW An easy dress to reach for at the weekend.

Missoma Classic Large Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Vermeil £135 SHOP NOW Gold hoops are an instant outfit booster.

Arket Heeled Leather Mules - Dark Brown £199 SHOP NOW From the tapered heel to the gently rounded toe to the soft brown shade, these mules are perfection.