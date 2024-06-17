Sorry, But the '90s Did Summer Dressing Better—5 Looks Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

While the '90s gave us countless celebrity outfits made infamous by their boldness and creativity—Liz Hurley in the Versace safety pin dress, Naomi Campbell's thigh-high cobalt blue socks—not all of them are easy to replicate for everyday wear. But if you dig through the archives, you'll discover plenty of understated A-lister looks that don't just shine quietly in the context of the decade, but also fit into 2024's fashion landscape.

With a new, warmer season to dress for, I've looked to five ’90s trendsetters for guidance. The era's aesthetic continues to inspire modern collections, and it's easy to see why: amidst the grunge accessories and daring runway looks, the style was defined by simple silhouettes and elevated basics.

From Kate Moss's timeless outfit formula to SJP's linen-trouser styling, these looks perfectly show the lasting appeal of ’90s fashion.

See 5 '90s Celeb Outfits I'm Copying This Summer:

1. Kate Moss: Tank Top + Jeans

90s celebrity summer looks: Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Kate Moss is famous for transforming simple wardrobe staples into It-pieces. Looking at this effortless outfit, I'm suddenly convinced a tank top and jeans are the hottest buys of the summer.

Shop the look:

Rib Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Tank Top - White

Arket makes the best basics.

+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

Wear these day in, day out.

Meena Toe Ring Block Heel Sandal
Reformation
Meena Toe Ring Block Heel Sandal

Style with jeans, dresses, mini skirts, linen trousers...

Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

This has a cool, ‘90s-esque feel.

2. Tyra Banks: Yellow Dress + Metallic Heels

90s celebrity summer outfits: Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Trends really are cyclical, because this pale yellow dress could have been pulled from a 2024 runway. Tyra has styled it for the red carpet with metallic heels, but you could easily swap them for flats or espadrilles.

Shop the look:

Kerrigan Linen Dress
Reformation
Kerrigan Linen Dress

I wasn't sure the yellow trend was for me until I saw this dress.

Gold Single Pearl Choker
Lily & Roo
Gold Single Pearl Choker

Pearl jewellery feels so summery—and what's more ’90s than a choker?

Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals
MANGO
Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals

So much fun.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker: Tube Top + Linen Trousers

90s celebrity summer outfits: Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Rewatching Sex and the City has made me appreciate Carrie Bradshaw's style all over again, but Sarah Jessica Parker's off-screen ’90s looks were also on-point.

Shop the look:

Microfibre Tube Top
H&M
Microfibre Tube Top

This set looks so comfy.

Lori Viscose-Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Reiss
Lori Viscose-Linen Wide Leg Suit Trousers

White linen trousers have become a summer must-have.

Womens the Row Black Cybil Heeled Mules 55 | Harrods Uk
The Row
Cybil Heeled Mules 55

The Row consistently delivers beautiful shoes.

4. Claudia Schiffer: Floral Dress + Espadrilles

90s celebrity summer outfits: Claudia Schiffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If I didn't know better, I'd think this photo was taken yesterday. Nothing about Claudia Schiffer's outfit feels dated—in fact, I've already spotted some very similar summer looks on Instagram.

Shop the look:

Aribella Silk Dress
Reformation
Aribella Silk Dress

Reformation should be your first port of call when seeking a floral dress.

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

A bestseller every year, and for good reason.

Logo-Patch Palm Basket Bag
BOUTIQUE BONITA
Logo-Patch Palm Basket Bag

Big enough for a picnic blanket, book, snacks and a bottle of vino, perhaps?

5. Jennifer Lopez: Button-Front Dress + Mules

90s celebrity summer outfits: Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: On a warm day, this is exactly the kind of dress that will keep you comfortable and looking cute. If it was good enough for J.Lo circa 1994, it's good enough for us.

Shop the look:

Short Buttoned Dress
MANGO
Short Buttoned Dress

An easy dress to reach for at the weekend.

Classic Large Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Vermeil
Missoma
Classic Large Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Vermeil

Gold hoops are an instant outfit booster.

Heeled Leather Mules - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Heeled Leather Mules - Dark Brown

From the tapered heel to the gently rounded toe to the soft brown shade, these mules are perfection.

The Midi New York | Salt & Pepper Canvas Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York | Salt & Pepper Canvas Tan Smooth | Demellier

Tan leather and canvas is such a classic combination.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

