Fashion People Are Reaching For This Comfortable Alternative To High Heeled Sandals This Summer
This summer no footwear trend has prevailed as much as the comfortable shoe craze. All of a sudden, fashion people are swapping out their favourite sky-highs for tiny kitten heels, and their pointed-toe court shoes for trending mesh flats and, in my opinion—they've never looked chicer.
Swept in by the comfortable shoe revolution, the block heel sandals trend has become a go-to this summer. Ideal for days spent racking up a high step count, the block heel sandals trend guarantees enduring comfort in ways its high heel counterparts never could.
Available in a wide range of designs including barley-there strappy pairs and thickly caged styles, the block heel sandal trend has been growing this season—extending to all of the chicest sandal designs out there.
Wearing well with flowing dresses and voluminous skirts, the comfortable shoe trend also styles beautifully with straight leg jeans or wide-leg trousers—adding a dressed-up edge to your daily style in a wearable and comfortable way.
Up and down the high street and across our favourite designer brands, the block heel sandal trend is gaining momentum. From H&M's sleek heeled slides to & Other Stories pretty strappy style, read on to shop our edit of the best block heel sandals below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLOCK HEEL SANDALS HERE:
Style with a voluminous white skirt or wear with a relaxed pair of jeans.
Block heels are a styling no-brainer if you're set to rack up a high foot count.
These are an easy way to add some extra height to your look, without sacrificing comfort.
The mule sandal trend is taking off this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
