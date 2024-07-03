Fashion People Are Reaching For This Comfortable Alternative To High Heeled Sandals This Summer

This summer no footwear trend has prevailed as much as the comfortable shoe craze. All of a sudden, fashion people are swapping out their favourite sky-highs for tiny kitten heels, and their pointed-toe court shoes for trending mesh flats and, in my opinion—they've never looked chicer.

Swept in by the comfortable shoe revolution, the block heel sandals trend has become a go-to this summer. Ideal for days spent racking up a high step count, the block heel sandals trend guarantees enduring comfort in ways its high heel counterparts never could.

Available in a wide range of designs including barley-there strappy pairs and thickly caged styles, the block heel sandal trend has been growing this season—extending to all of the chicest sandal designs out there.

Wearing well with flowing dresses and voluminous skirts, the comfortable shoe trend also styles beautifully with straight leg jeans or wide-leg trousers—adding a dressed-up edge to your daily style in a wearable and comfortable way.

Up and down the high street and across our favourite designer brands, the block heel sandal trend is gaining momentum. From H&M's sleek heeled slides to & Other Stories pretty strappy style, read on to shop our edit of the best block heel sandals below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLOCK HEEL SANDALS HERE:

H&M Block-Heeled Sandals £25 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £95 SHOP NOW Style with a voluminous white skirt or wear with a relaxed pair of jeans.

Sezane Pernille Sandals £175 SHOP NOW The elasticised straps ensure enduring comfort.

Zara Leather Sandals With Block Heel £60 SHOP NOW Block heels are a styling no-brainer if you're set to rack up a high foot count.

Charles & Keith Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals £65 SHOP NOW These are an easy way to add some extra height to your look, without sacrificing comfort.

Aeyde Serafina Leather Sandals £320 SHOP NOW These have just shot to the top of my wish list.