I Know You’re Stylish If You’re Wearing These Trending Sandals Over Other Flat Shoes

With a keen eye for tracking down the latest summer trends, I couldn't help but pay attention when I noticed that a large portion of the style set has levelled up their sandals game with a surprising new trend this summer.

Where flat shoes such as ballet flats and mules have dominated for so long, now fashion people are switching things up by stepping into the toe ring sandal trend with enthusiasm as temperatures continue to rise. Such sandals feature an extra strap detail that loops around the big toe, somewhat highlighting it in the process. This is a detail I imagine will divid those of you reading this into two camps—those who love it and those who would rather not draw attention to that specific part of their body. Either way, there's no denying it's prevalence, as toe-ring sandsals are everywhere I look right now.

Occasionally adorned with a metal embellishment that resembles an actual toe ring, the growing shoe trend also comes in more minimal styles that instead feature a slim leather strip that hugs around the toe, while others boast chunkier straps that see the majority of the foot enclosed in leather.

Adding an extra level of security to your stride, it's no surprise that the trend has been embraced by those jetting off on holiday, too. My colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, just invested in a pair of toe-ring sandals for her upcoming trip to Rome, telling me she was keen for any extra support as she's anticipating clocking up a high step count.

A true breakout shoe style of summer 2024, the toe-ring sandal trend is catching on quickly. Read on to discover our edit of the best on the market.

SHOP THE TOE-RING SANDALS TREND:

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

Reformation's elegant toe ring sandals come in seven different colours.

Leather Toe-Thong Sandals
COS
Leather Toe-Thong Sandals

The thick strap detailing adds a hardy edge to these strappy sandals.

sandals
Bershka
Strappy Flat Slider Sandals

These elegant sandals look more expensive than they are.

Stradivarius Minimal Sandal With Gold Trim in Black
Stradivarius
Minimal Sandal With Gold Trim

The almond toe design adds an elegant edge.

Link Leather Sandals
The Row
Link Leather Sandals

These feature a slight heel for a more comfortable stride.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

Style with relaxed tailoring or wear with baggy jeans.

Lara Embellished Leather Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Lara Embellished Leather Sandals

The silver tone ball adds such an elevated edge.

Amanu the Kigali Sandal
ALC
Amanu the Kigali Sandal

The slip on design makes these so comfortable.

Trippen Alex Leather Sandals | Black
Trippen
Alex Leather Sandals

The thick sole allows for a comfortable wear.

Daphnae Leather Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Daphnae Leather Sandals

I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their pretty and comfortable styles.

Pae Leather Thong Sandals
A. Emery
Pae Leather Thong Sandals

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this summer.

