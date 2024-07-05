I Know You’re Stylish If You’re Wearing These Trending Sandals Over Other Flat Shoes

With a keen eye for tracking down the latest summer trends, I couldn't help but pay attention when I noticed that a large portion of the style set has levelled up their sandals game with a surprising new trend this summer.

Where flat shoes such as ballet flats and mules have dominated for so long, now fashion people are switching things up by stepping into the toe ring sandal trend with enthusiasm as temperatures continue to rise. Such sandals feature an extra strap detail that loops around the big toe, somewhat highlighting it in the process. This is a detail I imagine will divid those of you reading this into two camps—those who love it and those who would rather not draw attention to that specific part of their body. Either way, there's no denying it's prevalence, as toe-ring sandsals are everywhere I look right now.

Occasionally adorned with a metal embellishment that resembles an actual toe ring, the growing shoe trend also comes in more minimal styles that instead feature a slim leather strip that hugs around the toe, while others boast chunkier straps that see the majority of the foot enclosed in leather.

Adding an extra level of security to your stride, it's no surprise that the trend has been embraced by those jetting off on holiday, too. My colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, just invested in a pair of toe-ring sandals for her upcoming trip to Rome, telling me she was keen for any extra support as she's anticipating clocking up a high step count.

A true breakout shoe style of summer 2024, the toe-ring sandal trend is catching on quickly. Read on to discover our edit of the best on the market.

SHOP THE TOE-RING SANDALS TREND:

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Reformation's elegant toe ring sandals come in seven different colours.

COS Leather Toe-Thong Sandals £110 SHOP NOW The thick strap detailing adds a hardy edge to these strappy sandals.

Bershka Strappy Flat Slider Sandals £26 SHOP NOW These elegant sandals look more expensive than they are.

Stradivarius Minimal Sandal With Gold Trim £30 SHOP NOW The almond toe design adds an elegant edge.

The Row Link Leather Sandals £860 SHOP NOW These feature a slight heel for a more comfortable stride.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £60 SHOP NOW Style with relaxed tailoring or wear with baggy jeans.

Loeffler Randall Lara Embellished Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW The silver tone ball adds such an elevated edge.

ALC Amanu the Kigali Sandal £370 SHOP NOW The slip on design makes these so comfortable.

Trippen Alex Leather Sandals £265 SHOP NOW The thick sole allows for a comfortable wear.

Ancient Greek Sandals Daphnae Leather Sandals £140 SHOP NOW I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their pretty and comfortable styles.