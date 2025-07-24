Owning Any of These 7 Summer Shoe Trends Is A Sign of Good Taste

I don't know about all of you, but it’s become clear to me lately that a new shoe trend pops up (and subsequently blows up across the fashion world) on a near-daily basis. It's hard to keep track, even for someone like me, whose job it is to keep a finger on the pulse of new products and buzzy silhouettes. Another aspect of my position as a fashion editor, though, is to be able to distinguish trends that are worth buying from those that aren’t. That is what’s brought me here today: To share with you the 7 shoe trends that stylish people are genuinely backing this summer.
This season, we’re seeing popular footwear run the gamut, ranging from beaded sandals to peep-toe pumps. Crochet flats, flip-flops, and toe-loop sandals are all also becoming day-to-day favorites for warm, summer outfits. But those are just a few of the highlights. For all of this year’s top summer shoe trends, keep scrolling.
Sleek Thong Sandals
If summer 2025 has taught me anything, it's that a sleek pair of thong sandals works with every single outfit—period. Style them with tailored trousers, jean shorts, a white skirt, or a pair of culottes. The possibilities are endless.
Shop the trend:
Ancient Greek Sandals
Jelly Flip Flops
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Suede Sneakers
A lot of sneakers are competing for this summer's top spot, but of all the options out there, none come close to suede pairs, which are both sporty and upscale. Our favorite pairs are colored in muted tones, like tan, cognac, or black, and have a low-profile silhouette and hushed vibe to them (a.k.a. logos are kept to a minimum).
Shop the trend:
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
adidas
Tokyo Shoes
ADIDAS X WALES BONNER
Karintha Lo Suede Sneaker
Crochet Flats
Before you invest in yet another pair of mesh flats, try a crochet pair instead. They feel fresher than the mesh ones that previously dominated, and are usually more comfortable given the flexibility of the knitted fabric. Fashion people seem to all gravitate toward pairs by the Ukrainian brand Hvoya, but J.Crew, Madewell, Reformation, and more have all made options to try.
Shop the trend:
j.crew
Square-Toe Crochet Ballet Flats
Hvoya
Riviera Merezhyvni Cotton Flats
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat
Beaded Sandals
If you're bored of boring footwear (I get it), it's time to play around with some more fun styles, particularly, beaded sandals. Pick a style with colorful beads to make your go-to jeans-and-tee outfits feel more interesting and eye-catching this summer.
Shop the trend:
ZARA
Beaded Strap Sandals
Staud
Gracie Two-Tone Beaded Sandals
Khaite
Beaded Loop Sandal
Sculptural Wedges
Make your shoe collection worthy of a spot in the Louvre by investing in some sculptural wedges this summer. They're instant outfit makers, *and,* because of the heel shape, they're shockingly supportive and comfortable, compared to stilettos. Trust me, your feet will thank you.
Shop the trend:
ALAÏA
Patent-Leather Wedge Mules
Jeffrey Campbell
Frame Sandal
Madewell
The Deanna Thong Wedge Sandal
Peep-Toe Pumps
It's true, peep-toe pumps are back! Thanks to brands like Tory Burch, Alaïa, and Khaite, these once-dated heels have gotten a serious makeover, and as a result, are now one of summer 2025's top shoe trends.
Shop the trend:
Tory Burch
Peep-Toe Pump
ZARA
Open Toe Sandals
KHAITE
Cloak Leather Mules
Toe-Loop Sandals
Strappy sandal lovers, this one's for you. Toe-loop sandals have never looked so chic, thanks to Khaite and Toteme, as well as affordable labels like Mango, Reformation, and Madewell. Go for a neutral suede pair for easy styling, or pick a fun color to add some pop into your summer wardrobe.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.