Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Revolve Captured the NYC Summer Vibe With These 38 Pieces

There's something special about New York in the summer. The city feels lighter, the streets turn into an endless parade of effortlessly stylish people, and every sidewalk café becomes a runway. The NYC summer look isn't about just following trends. It's become about personal style with playful touches—always ready for whatever the day throws your way. There couldn't be a better time to be getting dressed in NYC.

For one of my last stories on summer fashion, I wanted to go straight to three of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Revolve—to find the pieces that capture that vibe so we can forever remember the 2025 NYC summer girl. I had to have an article that shouts out the breezy dresses that can handle the subway heat, strappy sandals made for walking, and accessories that look just as good in Central Park as they do on a rooftop. The best part? Every single one feels like it could live in your closet for more than just one season. Below, find the 38 pieces to order so you can wear them before summer is gone.

