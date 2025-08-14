There's something special about New York in the summer. The city feels lighter, the streets turn into an endless parade of effortlessly stylish people, and every sidewalk café becomes a runway. The NYC summer look isn't about just following trends. It's become about personal style with playful touches—always ready for whatever the day throws your way. There couldn't be a better time to be getting dressed in NYC.
For one of my last stories on summer fashion, I wanted to go straight to three of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Revolve—to find the pieces that capture that vibe so we can forever remember the 2025 NYC summer girl. I had to have an article that shouts out the breezy dresses that can handle the subway heat, strappy sandals made for walking, and accessories that look just as good in Central Park as they do on a rooftop. The best part? Every single one feels like it could live in your closet for more than just one season. Below, find the 38 pieces to order so you can wear them before summer is gone.
Nordstrom
Reformation
Arni Cap Sleeve Empire Waist Minidress
My kind of look for a summer soirée.
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag
The bag that's been seen under every It girl's arm.
ASTR the Label
Mixed Media Halter Dress
My ideal summer office-day look.
Reformation
Trish Ruched Tank
I've been having a social summer, so going-out tops are high up on my list.
This colorway is absolute perfection.
ALOHAS
Sway Square Toe Ballet Flat
Pistola
Kacey Cuffed High Waist Boyfriend Jeans
Don’t sleep on summer denim that can transition into fall.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
The funnest sneakers I've seen in a while.
Beyond Yoga
Softmark Slim Racerback Sports Bra
Fall activewear is coming out, and I'm getting excited.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
Bayeas
Crystal Embellished Lace Wide Leg Jeans
A.L.C.
Lota Stripe Side Drape Sleeveless Top
The prettiest top I've seen in a while.
J.Crew
j.crew
Carolyn Sweater-Tee
Seventies stripes will take over this fall, so start wearing them now.
j.crew
Shrunken-Fit New York '83 Graphic T-Shirt
Here for this graphic-tee moment.
j.crew
Broken-In Barn Jacket
Remix the barn jacket ahead of fall.
j.crew
Refined Rib Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
It's the ruffle trim for me.
j.crew
Boatneck Mixy Dress
The dress that ruled summer 2025.
j.crew
Smocked Midi Dress
j.crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
j.crew
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
My reason to add yet another vacation to my calendar.
j.crew
Fine Rib Racerback Tank Top With Shelf Bra
A tank top worth dreaming about.
j.crew
Lana One-Piece in Classic Sculpt
The one-piece every woman needs.
j.crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt
The layering on this skirt is perfection.
Revolve
SANS FAFF
Carlo Halter Top
This matching set is everything.
Frankies Bikinis
Eloise Crochet Dress
LIONESS
Shoreline Midi Skirt
The perfect sneak peek of fall.
Mirror Palais
Love Letter Eyelet Top
A top you can wear with everything.
Dico Copenhagen
Ann Gaucho With Laces Boot
The details on this pair of boots are incredible.
HEMANT AND NANDITA
Tube Balloon Mini Dress
I need this for my next trip.
Casa Clara
Terada Necklace
A statement-making necklace.
AEXAE X Revolve
Drawstring Pant
Because drawstring pants have been big this summer.
Free People
Sofia Embroidered Tank
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Active Halter Dress