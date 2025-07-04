This Is the Shoe Trend Fashion Girls Wear to Make Their Floral Dresses Look More Elegant

More interesting than your average black or white shoe, fashion people are elevating their everyday looks with glossy gold heels this season.

Keira Knightly sits on a bench in front of a flower wall styling gold heels with her blue floral dress.
Anyone fashion person knows that more often than not, shoes are usually what make or break an outfit. The right pair can pull everything together, while the wrong ones can throw the whole look off. To keep my style feeling polished but low-effort, I've been sticking to a few shoe styles that always work, and right now, the only style I seem to be considering is shoes rendered in a shade of glossy gold.

Not the over-the-top, super-sparkly kind. I’m talking about glossy, metallic gold that quietly elevates whatever you’re wearing. Keira Knightley clearly sees my point of view—she was, in fact, spotted earlier this week wearing a pair of gold heels with a pretty floral dress. The shoes added just enough shine and interest without stealing attention from the rest of her outfit.

What I really liked was how well the gold worked with the mix of blues, greens, pinks and whites in her dress—even though there wasn’t a hint of gold in the print itself. That’s the thing about gold shoes: they behave like a neutral, pairing effortlessly with all kinds of colours and patterns.

Gold might be trending right now, but I really see it as more of a staple. The kind of thing you can turn to again and again when you want to feel a bit more pulled together. If you’re thinking of trying the trend (or topping up your collection), I’ve rounded up the best gold shoes to shop right now below.

Shop Gold Shoes:

Maeve High Sandals - Gold - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Maeve High Sandals

While I love these in the gold, they also come in rose and mahogany shades.

Mango, Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals With Straps

These might be new-in, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Style with casual jeans or pair with a pretty floral dress.

Metallic Leather Ballerinas
Massimo Dutti
Metallic Leather Ballerinas

Add some shimmer to your step.

Maize Platform Sandal
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal

The block heel and short platform ensures a comfortable stride.

Prima Ballerina Flats
Free People
Prima Ballerina Flats

These also come in navy, burgundy and silver.

Slingpoint
Russell & Bromley
Slingpoint Heels

The pointed-toe finish gives these a thoroughly modern feel.

Etana Mule 50
Jimmy Choo
Etana Mule 50

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Royal 75 Metallic Leather Mules
Valentino Garavani
Royal 75 Metallic Leather Mules

These elegant mules are destined to sell out.

