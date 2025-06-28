I’ll be the first to admit it, I never thought a thong sandal would make it into my regular rotation. Minimal? Sure. Timeless? Of course. But essential? I wasn’t fully convinced. That was until summer 2025 hit. While scrolling through Instagram the other week, I stumbled upon Chloe Butler, a current style muse of mine, in a pair of sandals I haven’t stopped thinking about since: Reformation’s Jessie Sandal (£128).

Reformation doesn’t really need an introduction. Born in the heart of LA, the brand has long infiltrated our Insta feeds, spotted on every fashion person and off-duty celebrity more times than I can count (and that's just this week alone). In the 16 years since its inception, it has become a reliable go-to for anyone after elevated basics, luxurious cuts and silhouettes that feel undeniably cool. Its sustainability-first ethos only adds to the brand's appeal.

It's inevitable then, really, that Reformation would help lead the return of the thong sandal and with the Jessie, it's nailed the formula. This isn’t the flimsy flip-flop of ‘2000s summers past. The Jessie is beautifully built, as it combines an elevated shape with everyday practicality. Two soft leather straps drape across the foot, thickening slightly at the outer edges for a more sculptural finish, while its cushioned sole adds comfort. It has a pared-back profile, which makes it super versatile when it comes to summer styling, too.

With many summer shoe trends already making waves, none have resurged quite like the thonged flip-flop. Since The Row introduced their signature flip-flop sandals around 2018, the appetite for clean, minimalist sandals crafted from high-quality leather has only grown. Their sleek, understated silhouette set a new standard for casual luxury and Reformations Jessie fits this criteria to a T.

As proven by some of the chicest people I know, styling the Jessie sandal couldn’t be easier. Just swap out your current footwear for this elevated silhouette and let it get to work. Wearing a prairie dress? It’s instantly given a cool, directional edge. Choosing a linen set? The look becomes fresher, sharper and slightly more intentional. Even a simple jeans-and-tee combo feels reworked; the subtle flash of toe adds a cool edge to an outfit without trying too hard. Plus, with the Jessie available in an array of colours, from classic black leather to ruby suede and even a fun lipstick leather, it would be impossible not to find your perfect pair.

If you're just as sold on the Reformation Jessie sandal as I am, keep scrolling to explore all the Jessie sandal shades and shop more Reformation sandals we adore.

Shop Reformation's Jessie Sandal:

Shop More Reformation Sandals:

Reformation Cindy Flat Sandal £178 SHOP NOW This feels so fresh. Reformation Vincenza Thong Sandal £168 SHOP NOW Simple and classy. Reformation Lake Flat Sandal £168 SHOP NOW These will go with every outfit, whatever the occasion. Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW A pop of red is always a good idea. Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandal £148 SHOP NOW A touch of gold hardware always makes a piece feel ten times more polished.