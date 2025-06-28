Sorry Birkenstock Bostons, This Is the Chic Sandal Stylish People Are Wearing Instead Right Now

Meet the Jessie, Reformation’s sell out sandals that have become a solid favourite amongst stylish people. Found out more below.

Three fashion people wearing the Jessie Thong Sandal
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
By
published
in Features

I’ll be the first to admit it, I never thought a thong sandal would make it into my regular rotation. Minimal? Sure. Timeless? Of course. But essential? I wasn’t fully convinced. That was until summer 2025 hit. While scrolling through Instagram the other week, I stumbled upon Chloe Butler, a current style muse of mine, in a pair of sandals I haven’t stopped thinking about since: Reformation’s Jessie Sandal (£128).

Fashion person Chloe wears a light blue dropped waist dress a chain belt and the reformation Jessie sandal in red. She is sat on a beach chair in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Reformation doesn’t really need an introduction. Born in the heart of LA, the brand has long infiltrated our Insta feeds, spotted on every fashion person and off-duty celebrity more times than I can count (and that's just this week alone). In the 16 years since its inception, it has become a reliable go-to for anyone after elevated basics, luxurious cuts and silhouettes that feel undeniably cool. Its sustainability-first ethos only adds to the brand's appeal.

It's inevitable then, really, that Reformation would help lead the return of the thong sandal and with the Jessie, it's nailed the formula. This isn’t the flimsy flip-flop of ‘2000s summers past. The Jessie is beautifully built, as it combines an elevated shape with everyday practicality. Two soft leather straps drape across the foot, thickening slightly at the outer edges for a more sculptural finish, while its cushioned sole adds comfort. It has a pared-back profile, which makes it super versatile when it comes to summer styling, too.

Stylist Debora wears the Reformation Jessie thong Sandal in black leather with black Bermuda shorts, a white scooped neck of the shoulder top a long black frayed pendent and 90s style oval sunglasses. she is carrying a black suede bag and is stood in front of some green palm trees in an image taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @deborarosa)

With many summer shoe trends already making waves, none have resurged quite like the thonged flip-flop. Since The Row introduced their signature flip-flop sandals around 2018, the appetite for clean, minimalist sandals crafted from high-quality leather has only grown. Their sleek, understated silhouette set a new standard for casual luxury and Reformations Jessie fits this criteria to a T.

As proven by some of the chicest people I know, styling the Jessie sandal couldn’t be easier. Just swap out your current footwear for this elevated silhouette and let it get to work. Wearing a prairie dress? It’s instantly given a cool, directional edge. Choosing a linen set? The look becomes fresher, sharper and slightly more intentional. Even a simple jeans-and-tee combo feels reworked; the subtle flash of toe adds a cool edge to an outfit without trying too hard. Plus, with the Jessie available in an array of colours, from classic black leather to ruby suede and even a fun lipstick leather, it would be impossible not to find your perfect pair.

If you're just as sold on the Reformation Jessie sandal as I am, keep scrolling to explore all the Jessie sandal shades and shop more Reformation sandals we adore.

Shop Reformation's Jessie Sandal:

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Red sandals have been an It shoe this summer.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

According to Pinterest's Summer 2025 Trend Report this shade of ‘dill green’ is set to be a colour of the year.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

This black colour has been sold out for most of the summer, so if you like it, I’d be quick!

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The espresso suede has all my attention.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

I would pair this with a white babydoll dress and raffia bag.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Dark red suede is another key sandal trend for summer 2025.

Shop More Reformation Sandals:

Cindy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cindy Flat Sandal

This feels so fresh.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandal

Simple and classy.

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

These will go with every outfit, whatever the occasion.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

A pop of red is always a good idea.

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandal

A touch of gold hardware always makes a piece feel ten times more polished.

Explore More:
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸