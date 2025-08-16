Black Sandals Are Nice and All, But in NYC, Everyone Knows This Shoe Color Looks Chicer With White Pants

One of the best things about New York City is that you never see the "expected" thing. There's always a surprise around the corner, and that includes people wearing different outfit combinations than the obvious choice. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in the city during one of this summer's many heatwaves donning an all-white linen outfit that she stylized with unique, interesting touches that made the ensemble feel special. For starters, she added a turquoise, beaded necklace with a large pendant, as well as a burgundy-colored vintage Fendi Mamma Baguette bag and oversized The Row Maud sunglasses. My favorite part of her look, though, was her choice of cognac-brown sandals. Sure, she could have worn a pair in classic black, but the rich shade of brown brought her whole look together.
Unlike black and white—a chic combo, yes, but a harsh one at times, too—white pants and brown sandals is consistently effortless-looking and sophisticated. It's a perfect pairing for a hot day like the ones we've been experiencing regularly in NYC in 2025. Whether you recreate the pairing with more tailored trousers and kitten heels or go the low-key route with drawstring pants and flip-flops, the outcome won't change. White pants and brown sandals will always look good together—period.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.