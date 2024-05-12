7 Pretty Prom Dress Ideas Inspired By Iconic 90's Red Carpet Moments
The end of exam season can only mean one thing—it's time for prom, and there are few things that occupy your mind more in the proceeding weeks than finding the perfect prom dress. Whether its your first time attending a formal event or you're a seasoned pro, its equally tricky landing on a gown that is equal parts dressy and trendy, but after all of the recent award show red carpets (the Met Gala, the Oscars, the BAFTAS to name a few), we've been taking notes from some of our favourite celebs on how to make occasionwear cool again.
From sleek fishtails to playful minis, one trend that has proved undeniably popular over the last few years is the return to the 90s. Having scrolled through socials and runway shows to find the dresses that stood out the most, the same silhouettes and colour palettes cropped up time and again, and they could have easily stepped off the runway in the 1990s. Given that most of team Who What Wear went to our proms in the mid-noughties, we all agreed that our biggest regret was choosing a dress that we thought was "current" rather than timeless, and looking back, our pictures have not aged well—something you needn't worry about when it comes to the 90's pared-back approach to style. Think Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, and Ann Demulemeester's brand of design.
So, If you're planning your prom dress early rather than a last minute dash around the shops, you've come to the right place. Getting the search started now gives you plenty of time to peruse the internet and try on options to find the right one for you (it might even be sensible to nab a couple of sizes and take a dress to a tailor to make the right alternations). But for now, let's start at the beginning—the inspiration. Keep scrolling to see the seven prom dress trends inspired the 90s red carpet that we only wish we'd gotten to wear back then.
1. Spaghetti Straps: Gwyneth Paltrow
Style Notes: Nothing says "90's" quite like ultra-skinny spaghetti straps (particularly with a square neckline), and you'd be surprised just how many formal dresses rely on these teeny tiny straps instead of longsleeves to make them feel fresher. A case in point? Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscars dress designed by none other than man of the moment Ralph Lauren.
Shop Spaghetti Strap Prom Dresses:
2. Buttermilk Yellow: Naomi Campbell
Style Notes: This picture could easily have been taken two years ago given just how popular this pastel shade of buttermilk yellow has become. Alongside burgundy, cream and navy, pale yellow is one of our secrets to making an outfit look expensive, and it just so happens to be perfect for the summer months that prom season falls into. Thank you Naomi for reminding us just how chic a simple dress in a statement colour can be.
Shop Yellow Prom Dresses:
3. Slip Dress: Jennifer Lopez
Style Notes: It almost goes without saying that if we had to choose one piece that would encapsulate the best of 90's fashion, it would be the slip dress. Everyone from Courtney Love to J.Lo slipped into these slinky dresses for parties in 1990s, and we still wear them today in exactly the same way, stripped-back and under-accessorised as a nod to its minimalist roots.
Shop Prom Slip Dresses:
Corsages and prom dresses go together like bread and butter.
4. Watercolour Florals: Jennifer Aniston
Style Notes: Print fans, this one is for you! If you've been looking for a dress with a little more character than a simple slip, you can't go wrong with a pattern, and according to the 90's, a light, floral wash is all a dress needs to be red carpet-ready. Jennifer Aniston's outfit at the 1997 Picture Perfect premiere is an outfit we'd happily still wear today, and proves that watercolour florals are anything but dated.
Shop Floral Prom Dresses:
Dress it up with gold sandals or keep it casual in strappy flats.
The appliqué detailing is so romantic.
5. Bandeau Dress: Sarah Jessica Parker
Style Notes: After the return of cargo pants, baggy jeans and flatforms, we weren't sure that our wardrobes could take anymore throwbacks, but then bandeau top came back full force and reminded us why we loved them in the first place. This clean-lined trend translates perfectly to dresses too, and strapless silhouettes are the perfect foundation to personalise with your own style, so have fun experimenting with eye-catching jewellery and statement shoes.
Shop Strapless Prom Dresses:
All this needs is slicked back hair and a big earring.
6. Sequin Mini: Pamela Anderson
Style Notes: A formal occasion doesn't have to mean a maxi gown, and sequin minis are perfect for playful personalities who are first on the dancefloor. Take it from style icon Pamela Anderson, having a head-turning mini in your arsenal is always a good idea (and just so happens to photograph particularly well). Add an elongating platform heel in a similar shade and you've got the archetypal 90's party girl 'fit.
Shop Sequin Prom Dresses:
7. Draping and Cut-Outs: Tyra Banks
Style Notes: You can always rely on a supermodel to bring runway trends to the red carpet, and Tyra's Council of Fashion Designers of America dress manages to combine both subtle draping and daring cut-outs for an forgettable dress that you can easily shop on the high street too.
Shop Cut Out and Draped Dresses:
There's nothing not to love about this dress.
Look how good this is with a mini bag and strappy heel.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
