The end of exam season can only mean one thing—it's time for prom, and there are few things that occupy your mind more in the proceeding weeks than finding the perfect prom dress. Whether its your first time attending a formal event or you're a seasoned pro, its equally tricky landing on a gown that is equal parts dressy and trendy, but after all of the recent award show red carpets (the Met Gala, the Oscars, the BAFTAS to name a few), we've been taking notes from some of our favourite celebs on how to make occasionwear cool again.



From sleek fishtails to playful minis, one trend that has proved undeniably popular over the last few years is the return to the 90s. Having scrolled through socials and runway shows to find the dresses that stood out the most, the same silhouettes and colour palettes cropped up time and again, and they could have easily stepped off the runway in the 1990s. Given that most of team Who What Wear went to our proms in the mid-noughties, we all agreed that our biggest regret was choosing a dress that we thought was "current" rather than timeless, and looking back, our pictures have not aged well—something you needn't worry about when it comes to the 90's pared-back approach to style. Think Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, and Ann Demulemeester's brand of design.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

So, If you're planning your prom dress early rather than a last minute dash around the shops, you've come to the right place. Getting the search started now gives you plenty of time to peruse the internet and try on options to find the right one for you (it might even be sensible to nab a couple of sizes and take a dress to a tailor to make the right alternations). But for now, let's start at the beginning—the inspiration. Keep scrolling to see the seven prom dress trends inspired the 90s red carpet that we only wish we'd gotten to wear back then.

1. Spaghetti Straps: Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage)

Style Notes: Nothing says "90's" quite like ultra-skinny spaghetti straps (particularly with a square neckline), and you'd be surprised just how many formal dresses rely on these teeny tiny straps instead of longsleeves to make them feel fresher. A case in point? Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscars dress designed by none other than man of the moment Ralph Lauren.

Shop Spaghetti Strap Prom Dresses:

SELF-PORTRAIT Crystal-Embellished Point D'esprit Midi Dress £420 SHOP NOW The sweetest shade of pretty pink.

MARCHESA NOTTE Ruffled Point D'esprit Gown £1069 £588 SHOP NOW Now this is an entrance-making dress.

H&M Jacquard-Weave Strappy Dress £85 SHOP NOW This silhouette is so premium.

RONNY KOBO Sequined Chiffon Maxi Dress £575 £317 SHOP NOW A great sale find!

2. Buttermilk Yellow: Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage)

Style Notes: This picture could easily have been taken two years ago given just how popular this pastel shade of buttermilk yellow has become. Alongside burgundy, cream and navy, pale yellow is one of our secrets to making an outfit look expensive, and it just so happens to be perfect for the summer months that prom season falls into. Thank you Naomi for reminding us just how chic a simple dress in a statement colour can be.

Shop Yellow Prom Dresses:

Ghost Olive Satin Midi Dress £179 SHOP NOW You'll wear this for years to come.

Reformation Percy Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Summer in a dress.

H&M Twist-Detail Crinkled Dress £140 SHOP NOW This has been selling particularly fast.

JACQUEMUS La Robe Fino Panelled Gown £1220 SHOP NOW A citrus chiffon dream.

3. Slip Dress: Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Style Notes: It almost goes without saying that if we had to choose one piece that would encapsulate the best of 90's fashion, it would be the slip dress. Everyone from Courtney Love to J.Lo slipped into these slinky dresses for parties in 1990s, and we still wear them today in exactly the same way, stripped-back and under-accessorised as a nod to its minimalist roots.

Shop Prom Slip Dresses:

ACNE STUDIOS Dayla Side-Slit Satin Midi Slip Dress £420 SHOP NOW The straps and ruching kick this up a level.

Nobody's Child Blue Satin Trixie Bridesmaid Midaxi Dress £79 SHOP NOW This smoky blue is so stunning.

RODARTE Embellished Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £1553 SHOP NOW Corsages and prom dresses go together like bread and butter.

Sleeper Feather Midi Slip Dress £228 SHOP NOW Feathers are always stylish.

4. Watercolour Florals: Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Style Notes: Print fans, this one is for you! If you've been looking for a dress with a little more character than a simple slip, you can't go wrong with a pattern, and according to the 90's, a light, floral wash is all a dress needs to be red carpet-ready. Jennifer Aniston's outfit at the 1997 Picture Perfect premiere is an outfit we'd happily still wear today, and proves that watercolour florals are anything but dated.

Shop Floral Prom Dresses:

Reformation Joana Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW Perfect for weddings too.

Rewritten Amelia Green Floral Dress £135 SHOP NOW Dress it up with gold sandals or keep it casual in strappy flats.

ZIMMERMANN Natura Appliquéd Floral-Print Linen and Silk-Blend Maxi Dress £2750 SHOP NOW The appliqué detailing is so romantic.

New Look Cream Ruffled Floral Print Maxi Dress £43 SHOP NOW So easy to wear on repeat this summer.

5. Bandeau Dress: Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Style Notes: After the return of cargo pants, baggy jeans and flatforms, we weren't sure that our wardrobes could take anymore throwbacks, but then bandeau top came back full force and reminded us why we loved them in the first place. This clean-lined trend translates perfectly to dresses too, and strapless silhouettes are the perfect foundation to personalise with your own style, so have fun experimenting with eye-catching jewellery and statement shoes.

Shop Strapless Prom Dresses:

NORMA KAMALI Strapless Velvet Maxi Dress £310 SHOP NOW Norma Kamali is known for her perfect dresses.

BEC & BRIDGE Moon Dance Strapless Satin Maxi Dress £275 SHOP NOW This comes in five equally chic colours.

Anna Quan Japanese Satin Strapless Maxi Dress £815 SHOP NOW All this needs is slicked back hair and a big earring.

Extro & Vert Extro & Vert Bandeau Flippy Mini Dress in Red £12 SHOP NOW The hot red is so on trend.

6. Sequin Mini: Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Style Notes: A formal occasion doesn't have to mean a maxi gown, and sequin minis are perfect for playful personalities who are first on the dancefloor. Take it from style icon Pamela Anderson, having a head-turning mini in your arsenal is always a good idea (and just so happens to photograph particularly well). Add an elongating platform heel in a similar shade and you've got the archetypal 90's party girl 'fit.

Shop Sequin Prom Dresses:

CLIO PEPPIATT Embellished Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress £1350 SHOP NOW A true party-starter.

GANNI Black Sequins Lace Mini Dress £265 SHOP NOW Ganni aren't just experts in cool daywear.

Ceilonia Ceilonia Fraser Dress £709 SHOP NOW This details on this dress are unbelievable.

Oceanus Sofia Designer Dress White £785 SHOP NOW This could be a dupe for Pamela's dress.

7. Draping and Cut-Outs: Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Style Notes: You can always rely on a supermodel to bring runway trends to the red carpet, and Tyra's Council of Fashion Designers of America dress manages to combine both subtle draping and daring cut-outs for an forgettable dress that you can easily shop on the high street too.

Shop Cut Out and Draped Dresses:

MAYGEL CORONEL + Net Sustain Fermina One-Shoulder Appliquéd Cutout Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £445 SHOP NOW There's nothing not to love about this dress.

MISHA Amadeus Cut-Out Satin Maxi Dress £415 SHOP NOW The blue, the satin, the draping. Sheer perfection

TFNC Tfnc Satin Deep V Back Waist Cut Out Satin Maxi Dress in Lime £26 SHOP NOW Look how good this is with a mini bag and strappy heel.