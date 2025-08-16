Don't Wear Leggings to the Airport Without Seeing Lindsay Lohan's Much Chicer Alternative

No matter where you are in the world, the airport is a fascinating study in fashion choices. Travel outfits run the gamut from full-on pajamas to suits and ties—and everything in between. I particularly love to fly in and out of regional airports, where you're more likely to spot hyper-specific trends. At the Aspen airport, for instance, you'll see no shortage of cowboy hats from local boutique Kemo Sabe. If you, too, enjoy people-watching at the airport, I think you'll enjoy seeing JFK's most recent celebrity travel outfit—no boarding ticket required.
Lindsay Lohan was just photographed at the New York airport wearing an exceptionally chic travel outfit. One look at her ensemble and I'm considering ditching leggings on planes entirely. Who am I to pass up the opportunity to be just as comfortable but look a lot chicer? The trick to ensuring you're not miserable is to choose soft, wide-leg jeans and flats that you've already broken in. Scroll down to see Lindsay Lohan's new outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.
