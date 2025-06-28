I'm Not Usually a Dress Person—But This Best-Selling Style Completely Won Me Over

When it comes to brilliant dresses that expertly combine comfort with elegance, Nobody's Child know what they’re doing. The British brand has built a loyal celebrity following (which includes Sienna Miller) by offering designs that punch well above their modest price point.

You may already know the phenomenon that was (and still is) the Felicity dress : a strapless polka dot number imbued with a timeless elegance. Now, following its lead is the Cora Dress . Drenched in a soft, buttery yellow and designed with a corset-style bodice and gathered A-line skirt, the Cora ticks every box for a summer 2025 purchase that has staying power. The drop-waist —another key trend for this year—is a detail that only continues to gain traction. Now, following a swift sell-out, the popular dress has officially returned.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

In my opinion, styling the Cora dress is refreshingly effortless. For a refined, occasion-ready look, opt for strappy heels—think navy or soft lavender—and finish with statement jewellery and a sleek clutch for a touch of polish. Heading somewhere sun-soaked? Lean into a laid-back look by pairing the dress with minimalistic flat sandals and a woven straw bag. While the buttery yellow iteration remains the standout favourite, the Cora also comes in a range of chic alternatives, including classic black, delicate florals, earthy khaki, and a striped version set against a creamy base.

Back by popular demand, Nobody’s Child’s Cora dress is still available to shop in a few sizes. Keep scrolling to shop this style as well as a few more recommendations from the brand.

Shop the Nobody's Child Cora Dress

Nobodys Child Butter Yellow Cora Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW The perfect summer dress does exist—and it comes in the dreamiest shade of the season. Dress it up with strappy heels and a sleek clutch, or keep things effortless with flat sandals and a woven straw bag. Nobodys Child Black Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Ever the elegant choice, opt for the black version if you like to keep things classic. Nobodys Child Cream Ditsy Floral Linen-Blend Cora Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW A floral dress is key to have in your repertoire, and this chic option will see you through the rest of spring with ease. Nobodys Child Green Linen-Blend Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Olive green is making a major statement this season—and this style shows exactly why it's such a standout. Nobodys Child Cream Striped Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW French-girl inspired, the striped version is the epitome of effortless elegance.