I'm Not Usually a Dress Person—But This Best-Selling Style Completely Won Me Over
It's official: I'm crowning the Nobody's Child butter yellow dress the style of the season.
When it comes to brilliant dresses that expertly combine comfort with elegance, Nobody's Child know what they’re doing. The British brand has built a loyal celebrity following (which includes Sienna Miller) by offering designs that punch well above their modest price point.
You may already know the phenomenon that was (and still is) the Felicity dress: a strapless polka dot number imbued with a timeless elegance. Now, following its lead is the Cora Dress. Drenched in a soft, buttery yellow and designed with a corset-style bodice and gathered A-line skirt, the Cora ticks every box for a summer 2025 purchase that has staying power. The drop-waist—another key trend for this year—is a detail that only continues to gain traction. Now, following a swift sell-out, the popular dress has officially returned.
In my opinion, styling the Cora dress is refreshingly effortless. For a refined, occasion-ready look, opt for strappy heels—think navy or soft lavender—and finish with statement jewellery and a sleek clutch for a touch of polish. Heading somewhere sun-soaked? Lean into a laid-back look by pairing the dress with minimalistic flat sandals and a woven straw bag. While the buttery yellow iteration remains the standout favourite, the Cora also comes in a range of chic alternatives, including classic black, delicate florals, earthy khaki, and a striped version set against a creamy base.
Back by popular demand, Nobody’s Child’s Cora dress is still available to shop in a few sizes. Keep scrolling to shop this style as well as a few more recommendations from the brand.
Shop the Nobody's Child Cora Dress
-
25 Criminally Good Madewell Sale Finds That Fashion People Are Adding to Their Carts
Up to 60% off? Yes, please!
-
27 Incredibly Tempting Summer Picks From Nordstrom and Zara That Scream It Girl
Did I mention everything is under $150?
-
10 Summer Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Get ready for endless compliments.
-
11 Highly Specific Things Fashion People Are Wearing to Beat the Heat This Summer
How many do you own?
-
Spotted in Venice: Kylie Jenner Just Wore Summer's Most Controversial Dress Trend
We approve.
-
PSA: This Unexpectedly Elegant Dress Color Trend Is the New Butter Yellow
Take a page out of Hailey Bieber's style book.
-
Heading to Multiple Weddings This Summer? Here's How to Spend Less Than $150 on Each Look
Celebrate love on a budget.
-
31 Zara Summer Standouts Fashion People Are Swooning Over
Shop them before they sell out.