I Only Wear Dresses, and My Most Complimented Ones Are From This One Brand
If you know me, you know I famously rarely wear pants. I just prefer the ease and flow of a skirt or a dress. If I would describe myself as anything it would be a dress enthusiast. I love a dress more than I love most things.
A dress to me is an ideal piece of clothing because you can throw it on and be done. It's the easiest and quickest way I can look put together and pretty. Wearing a dress makes me feel so free and at ease. But I've noticed that there is one dress brand that has quickly become my go-to, and that's Rixo.
When I first started working in fashion, my first boss would always wear Rixo dresses. At the time I wasn't familiar with the British brand but I knew that every time she would come into the office wearing an enviable dress in a funky pattern, it was probably Rixo. And I was right. The brand was relatively new at the time—it launched just ten years ago in 2015—but I was instantly obsessed.
What drew me to Rixo dresses initially is that they all had a distinct character and charm that made them seem vintage. I love to shop vintage but it can take so many hours and effort to source the perfect vintage dress. Rixo takes out all the guesswork required for a good thrift by offering so many readily made options that have the same retro magnetism.
I now own a handful of Rixo dresses. I actually own more Rixo dresses than I own most things. And when I am in a rush and have no time to get ready for a dinner with a friend or a work event, I almost always throw on a Rixo dress. Last holiday season, I wore a mini black velvet Rixo dress to at least five Christmas parties. I wear the polka dot Clarice so often my friend's consider it a signature piece of mine. I am currently wearing the Evie midi dress in antelope spot as I type this—and I've worn it multiple times in the last two weeks.
I've been asked endless times about my Rixo dresses and received more compliments than I could possibly count. And so naturally, I think everyone needs to buy a Rixo dress for the spring and summer season ahead.
And yes...I have another one sitting in my cart right now.