I Only Wear Dresses, and My Most Complimented Ones Are From This One Brand

By
published
in Features

If you know me, you know I famously rarely wear pants. I just prefer the ease and flow of a skirt or a dress. If I would describe myself as anything it would be a dress enthusiast. I love a dress more than I love most things.

A dress to me is an ideal piece of clothing because you can throw it on and be done. It's the easiest and quickest way I can look put together and pretty. Wearing a dress makes me feel so free and at ease. But I've noticed that there is one dress brand that has quickly become my go-to, and that's Rixo.

When I first started working in fashion, my first boss would always wear Rixo dresses. At the time I wasn't familiar with the British brand but I knew that every time she would come into the office wearing an enviable dress in a funky pattern, it was probably Rixo. And I was right. The brand was relatively new at the time—it launched just ten years ago in 2015—but I was instantly obsessed.

Rixo dress try on

Me wearing the Annina midi dress in black on a trip to Buenos Aires this past November. It is the perfect vacation dress, I pack it whenever I go anywhere because I know I'll wear it a ton. Case in point!

(Image credit: @tarigonzalez)

Rixo dress try on

This is what I'm taking about when I say Rixo dresses all have a vintage vibe! This reminds me of so many vintage nightgown slips I shop for in a secondhand shop on Cape Cod. They don't sell this exact dress anymore, but the Amari satin midi is very similar.

(Image credit: @tarigonzalez)

What drew me to Rixo dresses initially is that they all had a distinct character and charm that made them seem vintage. I love to shop vintage but it can take so many hours and effort to source the perfect vintage dress. Rixo takes out all the guesswork required for a good thrift by offering so many readily made options that have the same retro magnetism.

Rixo dress try on

The Evie midi dress is the most recent Rixo dress addition to my collection. I love that the Antelope animal print is just different enough and the frills on the hips are the cutest detail. So far I haven't been able to leave the house wearing this one without someone stopping me and asking where it's from.

(Image credit: @tarigonzalez)

Rixo dress try on

The Clarice midi dress in polka dot is one of my all time most worn dresses. Here I am wearing it on a work trip to Barcelona, but you're just as likely to see me wearing it while walking my pug in Brooklyn.

(Image credit: @tarigonzalez)

I now own a handful of Rixo dresses. I actually own more Rixo dresses than I own most things. And when I am in a rush and have no time to get ready for a dinner with a friend or a work event, I almost always throw on a Rixo dress. Last holiday season, I wore a mini black velvet Rixo dress to at least five Christmas parties. I wear the polka dot Clarice so often my friend's consider it a signature piece of mine. I am currently wearing the Evie midi dress in antelope spot as I type this—and I've worn it multiple times in the last two weeks.

I've been asked endless times about my Rixo dresses and received more compliments than I could possibly count. And so naturally, I think everyone needs to buy a Rixo dress for the spring and summer season ahead.

And yes...I have another one sitting in my cart right now.

Shop the best Rixo dresses, below.

Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor
Latest