"It All Starts With the Cut": Daisy Edgar-Jones on Fringe Styling, Luxury Candles and Her Go-To Foundation

This month, we sat down with Daisy Edgar-Jones. The 27-year-old actress has just been announced as Estée Lauder's newest global brand ambassador, and we were lucky enough to catch up with her about the new venture. "It’s truly like a dream come true," she tells us. "I’ve loved Estée Lauder as a brand for a very long time. They really feel like such a symbol of timeless beauty, so to be a part of that legacy feels very, very special and actually incredibly surreal. It was the makeup and skincare I grew up loving, and watched my mum put on, so it feels amazing to be part of the brand."
Below, we ask Daisy all about her go-to makeup products, her best beauty advice and even her signature scent...
1. Which beauty product gives you the biggest mood boost? I would probably reach for the Estée Lauder Pure ColorMelt-On Glosstick, because they are a real pop of colour and add a lot of vibrancy to the day. They are instant fun.
2. Could you talk us through your skincare routine? I’m very religious with my skincare routine; it’s very important to me. [In the morning], I usually wash my face with just water, and then I always use the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, because it’s really hydrating and moisturising. It [also] smells incredible.
3. You’ve got a spot. Are you team pop it or team leave it alone? I wish I were team leave it alone! I know you should be! But I find it very challenging not to pop. As I’m entering my late 20s, I’m getting a little better at team leave it alone.
4. Which of the characters you’ve played do you think would have the best beauty routine, and why? I just played a character called Cate in a movie called A Place in Hell, which will be coming out this year, and she was a very high-powered lawyer who always had a blow-dry and her nails done. She 100% has a very meticulous ritual to her mornings, and I think she would probably have the most impressive beauty routine. She always wore beautiful eyeshadow and lashes, and everything was perfectly put together.
5. What are your top tips for keeping your fringe looking so good? Oh my gosh, it’s a challenge! I would say get really, really good at learning how to blow-dry it. That’s something I’ve trained myself to do. And you need to find the person who’s going to give you the best fringe trim, because it all starts with the cut.
6. What’s the best piece of beauty advice that you have ever received? If you have oily skin, you should moisturise. I think I always thought that if you have oily skin, you should wash it and strip your skin of oils, but actually, the more moisture you apply, the less your skin produces to deal with the dryness.
7. You only have one product to use for the rest of your life—what is it? I think it would probably be the Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation. I think it’s such a great, reliable product that you know is not going to budge throughout the day. It has that kind of mattifying effect, but it is very lightweight and easy to apply.
8. Do you have a signature fragrance? I don’t. I like to mix it up. But I love fragrances that have a real zesty-ness to them and something that wakes me up and feels very vibrant.
9. You’re having your nails done. What’s your go-to colour? I quite like a sheer nude. It feels like it goes with everything. Sometimes, if I’m feeling experimental, I’ll go for a nice rich brown or a burgundy, but most of the time it’s a sheer nude.
10. What's your favourite lipstick colour? I gravitate towards lighter, sheer pinks; there’s an Estée Lauder Pure Color Melt-On Glosstick in Melted Melon. It’s one of my favourites. It’s like a really sheer pink; it can look like your natural lips, but it’s got a little bit of something.
11. What’s your biggest beauty no-no? Filling in my eyebrows just doesn't suit me. My eyebrows are where most of my acting work comes from. I’ve got very expressive eyebrows!
12. Candles, reed diffusers or nothing at all? Everything! I love candles, I love diffusers… I recently got given these ceramic little balls that you put in a bowl, and you spray them. That’s amazing, and it really lasts. All things candles and smells! There’s a hotel in Los Angeles called The Edition, and it has a collaboration with Le Labo. They have a signature scent just for this hotel. I stayed there once and fell in love with it and bought every candle they had.
13. Are you team dewy or matte? I’m team matte, just because I often leave the house for a very long time and don’t have time to come back and apply [my makeup], and I love that a matte [finish] is something that you know is going to stay. I often find that if I go too dewy, my skin drinks up all the makeup. But I like a matte that feels lightweight and wearable and still looks like your skin, but a little more elevated.
14. The greatest drugstore product for under £10? I would say cotton buds. Just because I am often quite messy [with makeup], and I feel like whenever I forget my cotton buds, it's such a key part of my makeup routine.
15. Describe your brows in one word. Expressive!
16. Makeup primer: love it or hate it? I feel like if you have a good enough skincare routine in the morning, you don’t need it. I don’t use it; I feel like I concentrate more on my skincare routine.
17. Confession time–how often do you clean your makeup brushes? I’m ashamed to say, for a while, it would be like once every six months, but now I’m getting a lot better.
18. Which era of beauty inspires you most? I’ve always very much gravitated towards '60s makeup and '60s hair. I love how bold they were with colour, but also, for me, one of the products I can’t live without is mascara, and I love the kind of chunky mascara of that time; it was so distinctive.
19. Eyelash curlers: love them or hate them? Love them.
20. Best beauty hack? I would say the thing that I’ve found so useful is over-lining my lips. It’s something that a lot of makeup artists do, but with very nude colours or shadow tones, so it’s more about contouring to give the effect of a slightly fuller lip, but it kind of disappears into your skin.
21. What do you do in your downtime to relax and reset? I’m a massive fan of journaling. I journal all the time. My favourite thing to do at the start of every year is set up my [new] journal, decide on a theme for the year and set myself little goals and challenges.
