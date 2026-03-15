6 Spring Jacket Color Trends People Are Wearing Instead of Black RN

These colors will be everywhere.

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women wearing jacket color trends
(Image credit: @accidentalinfluencer; @ingridedvinsen; @rubylyn)
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I love wearing light layers. We're so close to those days, and I'm so over heavy wool coats and puffer jackets. Spring jacket weather is almost upon us and I'm already preparing. I've noticed on Instagram some jacket color trends that I can't wait to add to my closet. Some of them are classics like a denim jacket while others are totally unexpected, but really cool.

I predict these jacket color trends will be everywhere. Influencers sporting the trend gives me the inkling that I'll soon see these jacket colors right on my block in Brooklyn, and all over the Lower East Side. Wearing a jacket over even the most basic outfit is always a styling trick I use to spice up my looks, but I tend to go with black way too often. For spring, I'm trying some new colors, and if you're open to it, I found all the jacket color trends you should try. Keep scrolling to see outfit inspiration and shop the trends.

Beige Jackets

Beige is the perfect neutral tone to play with for the warm season. It's easy to implement into your wardrobe if you don't already have this color in your closet. On a chillier spring day or night, just throw on a beige jacket over a casual outfit.

a woman wearing a beige jacket, yellow button-down, green cargo pants, green shoes, black bag

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Chocolate Brown Jackets

I know chocolate brown may be known more as a winter color, but this spring is all about trying new things. If you're into wearing neutral tones, even in warm weather, chocolate brown is the best color to do that.

a woman wearing a brown suede jacket, black pants

(Image credit: @accidentalinfluencer)

Green Jackets

I love an interesting, and unexpected pop of color for spring. Green, to me, means abundance, and this spring will be abundant of compliments when I wear a green jacket. It's such a fun color to express your personal style with.

a woman wearing a green cropped trench coat, white pants, and black pointed toe heels

(Image credit: @annelauremais)